MyView 43 Inch | 4K UHD IPS All-in-One Smart Display for Streaming with webOS and USB Type-C™ - White
*Internet connection required, subscription/s with applicable streaming services may also be required, at additional cost
Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately).
Set Up to Suit Your Taste
*Supported services may differ by country. And the number of LG Channels is subject to change.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This product is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as LG Smart Display.
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) with a single cable.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable (included in the package) is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the 43SQ700S.
Available Ports
*If this product (USB IN 2 port) is connected to one of the USB ports of the PC, the other USB port function as a USB hub that will be like connecting to the PC.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
42.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
42.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2451 x 0.2451
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Size [cm]
107.9
CONNECTIVITY
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Camera
YES(Webcam Port Ready / Sold Separately)
-
HDR Effect
YES
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
-
Speaker
YES
INFO
-
Product name
Smart Monitor (UHD)
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
SMART FEATURES
-
Art Gallery
YES
-
Full Web Browser
YES
-
Home Dashboard
YES
-
LG Channels
YES
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
YES
-
LG ThinQ®
YES
-
Magic Remote Control
YES
-
Mirroring
YES
-
Operating System
webOS 22
-
Smart Type
YES
-
Voice Assistants
YES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
-
Works With
Apple AirPlay, Apple Home
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
