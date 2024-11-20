Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
MyView 43 Inch | 4K UHD IPS All-in-One Smart Display for Streaming with webOS and USB Type-C™ - White

MyView 43 Inch | 4K UHD IPS All-in-One Smart Display for Streaming with webOS and USB Type-C™ - White

43SQ700S-W

MyView 43 Inch | 4K UHD IPS All-in-One Smart Display for Streaming with webOS and USB Type-C™ - White

(0)
Front view of the 43 Inch LG MyView (43SQ700S-W) White Smart Monitor with 4K UHD resolution and webOS
LG SMART Display.
LG SMART Display.

Work Smarter,
Play Better

The LG Smart Monitor is designed for multitasking. You can use the display with a connected desktop, laptop or gaming device as well as watch your favourite content on a variety of streaming apps.*
Smart
webOS Smart Display ThinQ Home Dashboard Magic Remote Compatible*
Display
43-inch Large Screen
4K UHD (3840x2160)
IPS Display with HDR10
Usage
Slim & Flat Style Stand
Wireless Connection
Various Ports

*Internet connection required, subscription/s with applicable streaming services may also be required, at additional cost
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately).

Thanks to 43-inch large screen and 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display that reproduces clear images and precise colors at wide angles.
43-inch 4K UHD IPS Display

Immerse Yourself

The 43-inch screen with 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display reproduces clear images and precise colours at wide angles. Experience dramatic visual immersion in content of your choice from comedy to movies to sports.
43-inch large screen enables you to work efficiently, displaying multiple programs on a screen and enjoying various OTT contents.

Designed to Suit Any Space

Work efficiently, use multiple programs on screen and enjoy a variety of content. The slim stand supports tilt adjustment and takes up minimal desk space.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.

webOS22 & Stereo Speakers

Set Up to Suit Your Taste

With webOS22 you can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube. 2 x 10W stereo speakers help to complete your immersive sound experience.
You can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps with webOS22. And 2 x 10W stereo speakers complete your immersive sound experience.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country. And the number of LG Channels is subject to change.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes

Conveniently share screen and sound with Advanced Wireless Connection.
AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

You can easily share your content from your smart device to 43SQ700S by AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also, you can enjoy rich sound by Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This product is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as LG Smart Display.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

The USB Type-C™ port supports 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 65W) for your laptop via single cable.

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) with a single cable.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable (included in the package) is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the 43SQ700S.

Available Ports

USB Type-C™ Port

2 x HDMI Port

3 x USB Port*

LAN Port

*If this product (USB IN 2 port) is connected to one of the USB ports of the PC, the other USB port function as a USB hub that will be like connecting to the PC.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    42.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    42.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2451 x 0.2451

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Size [cm]

    107.9

CONNECTIVITY

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Camera

    YES(Webcam Port Ready / Sold Separately)

  • HDR Effect

    YES

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • Speaker

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    Smart Monitor (UHD)

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

SMART FEATURES

  • Art Gallery

    YES

  • Full Web Browser

    YES

  • Home Dashboard

    YES

  • LG Channels

    YES

  • LG Content Store (App Store)

    YES

  • LG ThinQ®

    YES

  • Magic Remote Control

    YES

  • Mirroring

    YES

  • Operating System

    webOS 22

  • Smart Type

    YES

  • Voice Assistants

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Works With

    Apple AirPlay, Apple Home

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

