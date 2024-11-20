We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” Class QHD Gaming Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
31.5" (80 cm)
-
Panel Technology
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Brightness
350(Typ) cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
3000:1 (Native)
-
Response Time
5ms (GTG)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
-
Colour Depth
8 Bits
-
Number of Colours
16.7M
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear) - Digital
HDMI x2 (ver2.0a)
Display Port x1 (ver1.2)
-
Output (Rear)-Audio
Headphone Out
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
Carton (WxHxD)
927mm x 516mm x 213mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
8.3 kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
6.5 kg
-
Packed Weight (kg)
12.1 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
65W (typ)
-
Sleep Mode
0.5W
-
Off Mode
0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
SOUND -
-
Speaker
No
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.