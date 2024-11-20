Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
31.5" UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 165Hz / 180Hz (Overclock)

31.5" UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 165Hz / 180Hz (Overclock)

32GP850-B

31.5" UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 165Hz / 180Hz (Overclock)

(0)
32GP850-B
LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™ is the powerful gaming display gear with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level.
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG at Faster) 165Hz (Overclock 180Hz)
Display
31.5” QHD (2560 x 1440)
Nano IPS & HDR10
Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Your Dream Gaming Monitor for Speed and Picture Quality

The Gaming Monitor for Speed and Picture Quality

Experience breathtaking gaming performance and total immersion with Nano IPS 1ms response time technology. Delivering great speed and exceptional graphics.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

This monitor delivers IPS 1ms (GtG at Faster) technology to rival TN monitor speeds. With minimised reverse ghosting and fast response time, enjoy incredible gaming performance.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colors and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting Hdr10 With DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).

See the True Colours of Combat

Regardless of the battlefield, see colours as the game developer intended. With a wide colour spectrum , 98% of the DCI-P3* colour gamut and HDR10 for realistic visual immersion.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*DCI-P3 : Typical 98%, Minimum 90%

Experience fluid game motion with a refresh rate of 165Hz.
165Hz / 180Hz (Overclock) Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

Games played on this monitor are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on other monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

This monitor supports NVIDIA G-Sync®*, an advanced display technology that synchronises refresh rates to the GPU inside GeForce GTX-powered PCs, minimising screen tearing, stutter and input lag for a smoother, faster gaming experience.​

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

AMD FreeSync™ technology* reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.​

*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.​
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Stylish Design

Immersive Gaming Experience

The narrow bezel design offers an immersive visual experience, without distracting from the impressive image. This monitor’s adjustable stand allows you to tilt, raise, lower and pivot the monitor - making it easier to find your preferred viewing position.

Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.

Virtually borderless design monitor

Narrow bezel design

Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor

Height

Pivot adjustable monitor

Pivot

Customized Modes for Any Game.

Different Modes for Different Games

Select Gamer, FPS or RTS mode – and customise your gaming experience.
  • Conventional
  • DAS

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

  • Off
  • On

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

  • Off
  • On

Crosshair Feature

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

    Key Specs

    • Size [Inch]

      31.5

    • Resolution

      2560 x 1440

    • Panel Type

      IPS

    • Aspect Ratio

      16:9

    • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

      DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

    • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

      350

    • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

      180 (O/C)

    • Response Time

      1ms (GtG at Faster)

    • Display Position Adjustments

      Tilt/Height/Pivot

    All Spec

    DISPLAY

    • Size [Inch]

      31.5

    • Aspect Ratio

      16:9

    • Panel Type

      IPS

    • Response Time

      1ms (GtG at Faster)

    • Resolution

      2560 x 1440

    • Pixel Pitch [mm]

      0.2724 x 0.2724

    • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

      1.07B

    • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

      178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

    • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

      350

    • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

      1000:1

    • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

      DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

    • Colour Gamut (Min.)

      DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

    • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

      180 (O/C)

    • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

      280

    • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

      700:1

    • Size [cm]

      80

    CONNECTIVITY

    • HDMI

      YES(2ea)

    • DisplayPort

      YES(1ea)

    • DP Version

      1.4

    • Headphone out

      3-pole (Sound Only)

    • USB Downstream Port

      YES(2ea/ver3.0)

    • USB Upstream Port

      YES(1ea/ver3.0)

    FEATURES

    • HDR 10

      YES

    • AMD FreeSync™

      FreeSync Premium

    • Smart Energy Saving

      YES

    • Colour Calibrated in Factory

      YES

    • Flicker Safe

      YES

    • NVIDIA G-Sync™

      G-SYNC Compatible

    • Dynamic Action Sync

      YES

    • Black Stabiliser

      YES

    • Crosshair

      YES

    • Reader Mode

      YES

    • FPS Counter

      YES

    • Nano IPS™ Technology

      YES

    • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

      YES

    • OverClocking

      YES

    • User Defined Key

      YES

    • Auto Input Switch

      YES

    • HDR Effect

      YES

    MECHANICAL

    • Display Position Adjustments

      Tilt/Height/Pivot

    • Wall Mountable [mm]

      100 x 100

    DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

    • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

      793 x 227 x 557

    • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

      714.7 x 600.3 x 292.1(↑) 714.7 x 490.3 x 292.1(↓)

    • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

      714.7 x 428 x 50.9

    • Weight in Shipping [kg]

      10.1

    • Weight with Stand [kg]

      7.2

    • Weight without Stand [kg]

      4.8

    INFO

    • Product name

      UltraGear

    • Year

      2021

    POWER

    • Power Consumption (Max.)

      65W

    • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

      Less than 0.5W

    • Power Consumption (Typ.)

      48W

    • Power Consumption (DC Off)

      Less than 0.3W

    • AC Input

      100-240V (50/60Hz)

    • Type

      External Power(Adapter)

    ACCESSORY

    • Display Port

      YES

    • HDMI

      YES

    • Others (Accessory)

      HDMI Cable(2.0 version) DP Cable(1.4 version) Mouse Holder

    • USB A to B

      YES

    SW APPLICATION

    • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

      YES

    STANDARD

    • RoHS

      YES

    What people are saying

