We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34” WQHD UltraGear™ 160Hz Curved Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
34" Curved (86.7cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9 (Curved)
-
Brightness
400cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Native)
-
Response Time (GTG)
1ms(in Faster Mode)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare, 3H
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear)
HDMI x 2
Display Port x1 (ver1.4)
USB Up-stream x1
USB Down-stream x2
-
Audio
Headphone Out
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Display Port cable
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
Yes
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
819.2 x 574.1 x 312.2 mm (Up)
819.2 x 464.1 x 312.2 mm (Down)
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
819.2 x 361.6 x 104.4 mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
979 x 521 x 245 mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
7.6kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
5.5kg
-
Packed Weight (kg)
11.5kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Special features
HDR 10, HDR Effect, Colour Calibrated, Reader Mode, VESA DisplayHDR™ Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync, AMD FreeSync™ (Premium) OnScreen Control, Crosshair, Smart Energy Saving
-
Stand
Tilt/Height
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
72W (typ) , 80W (Max)
-
Sleep Mode
Less than 0.5W
-
Off Mode
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
SOUND -
-
Speaker
No
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.