LG 29 inch UltraWide Monitor with Full HDR10
UltraWide® Full HD Display
Upgrade Your Home Office Equipment
The 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD display with a resolution of 2560x1080 offers more screen space compared to 16:9 Full HD resolution displays. Enjoy webinars where you can fit more on the screen and view attendees more clearly.
Image of 33% wider screen space of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD compared to 16:9 Full HD display with an ongoing Webinar on the screen.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
AMD Radeon FreeSync™
Black Stabiliser
Crosshair Feature
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
29
Resolution
2560 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
29
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
2560 x 1080
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2628 x 0.2628
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Size [cm]
73
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
Colour Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabiliser
YES
Crosshair
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
822 x 159 x 413
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
698.1 x 410.9 x 209.4
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
698.1 x 317.5 x 76.9
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.5
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.2
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.7
INFO
Product name
UltraWide
Year
2019
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
27W
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
20.5W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
24.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
RoHS
YES
