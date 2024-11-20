We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21:9 Curved UltraWide Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
34" (87cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS LED Backlit
-
Aspect Ratio
21:09
-
Native Resolution
3440 x 1440 (QHD)
-
Brightness
300 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Response Time
5ms (G to G)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
-
Colour Gamut
sRGB over 99%
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear) - Digital
HDMI (2), Display Port 1.2 (1), USB3.0
-
Output (Rear) - Audio
Headphone (1), Speaker (1W x 2)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
381mm x 473mm x 226mm
-
Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
831mm x 370mm x 99mm
-
Set (with stand) Weight
9kg
-
Set (without stand) Weight
11.5kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x D x H)
904mm x 175mm x 513mm
-
Packed Weight
11.5kg
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
80W
-
Sleep Mode
1.2W (with USB3.0 connection)
-
Power Off
0.5W
-
Power Type
Adapter
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
1.2W
ACCESSORIES -
-
Included
Power Cord, DisplayPort, HDMI, S/W Install CD
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 35 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 % (non-condensing)
