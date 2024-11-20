We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34” LG IPS UltraWide QHD Monitor
All Spec
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness
320 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000,000:1 (DFC), 1000:1 (Normal)
-
Response Time
5ms (G to G)
-
Viewing Angle
178°/178° (CR≥10)
-
Size
34" (86cm)
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut
sRGB 99%
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440 QHD
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
10bit, 1.07B colours
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare
CONNECTIVITY
-
Thunderbolt 2
Yes (2 Ports) (When connecting both Thunderbolt™ ports to two separate computers, the monitor will only recognise the first computer connected, the second computer connected by Thunderbolt™ in a Daisy-chain configuration will be recognised as either an external storage device or additional monitor. Daisy-chain configuration requires a compatible device, interface or graphic card and cable (sold separately).)
-
HDMI
Yes (2 Ports)
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Other
USB 3.0 (1 up/1 down), USB 2.0 (2 down)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.