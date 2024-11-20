We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraWide WUHD Nano IPS Display
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
34" (86cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Resolution
5120 x 2160
-
Brightness
450cd/m²(Typ.)
360cd/m²(Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1200:1 (Native)
-
Response Time
5ms (GTG)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
10bits (1.07B)
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
DCI-P3 98%
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear) - Digital
HDMI x 2 (ver2.0), Display Port (ver1.4), Thunderbolt, USB 2.0(B-Type), USB 3.0 x2(A-Type)
-
Output (Rear) - Audio
Headphone Out, Speaker 5W x2
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand Weight (kg)
9.0kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
7.7kg
-
Packed Weight (kg)
12.3kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Additional
DAS Mode, Colour Calibrated, H/W Calibration, OnScreen Control, PBP
Local Dimming, One Click Stand Set-up, Auto Brightness, Dual EDID
Smart Energy saving, Automatic standby, Six Axis Control, Key Lock
Super resolution+, DDC/CI, Response Time Control, Dual Controller
-
Stand
Tilt -5º (Front) ~ 15º (Rear)
Height 110mm
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
USB Type-C PD
85W
-
Power Consumption
80W (typ)
-
Sleep Mode
1.2W
-
Off Mode
0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
SOUND -
-
Speaker
Yes
