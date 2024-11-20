Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) Monitor with FreeSync™

34WR50QC-B

front view

Zakrivljeni monitor LG UltraWide™

Display
34" WQHD (3440x1440) Curved
Colour
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
HDR10
Connectivity
2 x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1.4
21:9 WQHD (3440 x 1440) Curved (1800R)

See More, Do More

The UltraWide™ WQHD (3440 x 1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
Picture By Picture (PBP)

Easy Multi-tasking Set-up

34WR50QC allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.*

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable. Both cables are included in the package.

Značajka OnScreen Control pruža jednostavnije korisničko sučelje
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control software allows you to control various display settings with a few mouse clicks. Screen Split will help you divide the whole display area with no hassle.*
Easier User Interface DOWNLOAD

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

HDR supporting specific levels of color and brightness, based on the sRGB 99% color gamut with dramatic colors of the content.
sRGB 99% (Typ.) with HDR10

See Amazing Colours

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (high dynamic range), based on the sRGB 99% colour gamut, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.*

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).

Reader Mode

Comfortable Conditions for Reading

By reducing blue light emissions, Reader Mode provides a more comfortable condition for reading. Activate Reader Mode with just a touch of a button, to comfortably read on the monitor for longer periods.

Immersive Gaming Experience

Immersive Gaming Experience

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

AMD FreeSync™

Gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Games played on this monitor are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz. 

Stylish Design

The narrow bezel design offers an immersive visual experience, without distracting from the impressive image. This monitor’s adjustable stand allows you to tilt the screen - making it easier to find your preferred viewing position.

Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.23175 x 0.23175

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1500:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.42

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    986 x 524 x 212

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 483.3 x 223.2

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 358.9 x 91.5

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.4

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.9

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2023

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

