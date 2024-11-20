Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser Home Theater Projector

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser Home Theater Projector

HU810PW

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser Home Theater Projector

HU810PW

Optimal Quality for Any Image and Any Environment

The all-round home cinema projector for all types of video content.

All-around home cinema projector to consider your surroundings and the type of movie.

*CES® Innovation Awards are granted to products based upon materials submitted by the honorees. CTA neither verifies the accuracy of any submission nor tests any products.

Performance

8.3 Mega Pixels 4K UHD
DCI-P3 97%* Dual Laser (Red & Blue)

2,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio Black Level

Imaging Technology

Brightness Optimizer
Iris Mode
Adaptive Contrast

Usability

webOS
AirPlay
Screen Share

*The rate may vary by picture modes.

4K UHD Laser Projector

Exceptional Picture Quality

With 8.3 megapixels utilising 4K UHD Laser technology, LG CineBeam delivers high quality images and detail on a screen size of up to 300 inches.
8.3M Pixels

4K UHD

DCI-P3 97%*

Dual Laser (Red & Blue)

2,000,000:1

Contrast Ratio Black Level

  • FULL HD
  • UHD 4K 8.3 Megapixel

*The rate may vary by picture modes.
Images illustrated to enhance feature understanding.

Brightness Optimizer

Brightness Optimiser

Iris Mode

Designed for Both Bright and Dark Environments

Iris mode enables the optimization of the image to suit the viewing environment.

  • ← Iris’s maximum aperture

  • Iris’s minimum aperture →

Dark Room Mode

Optimised brightness for dark room. Recommended white brightness + lowest (best) black level with iris’s min. aperture.

Bright Room Mode

White and black goes up together, which makes picture visible and vivid with iris’s max. aperture.

Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding.

Adaptive Contrast
Adaptive Contrast

Fits Laser Output to the Scene

Adaptive Contrast gives more depth to your images by adaptively adjusting the Laser output for the projection, in order to create high contrast ratio. Bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes remain detailed with deep blacks and shade detail.

Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding.

Filmmaker Mode
Filmmaker Mode

Experience Content as Creator Intended

Filmmaker Mode turns off motion smoothing and other video processing settings so that you can view video content as the creator intended.

FILMMAKER MODE logo is a trademark of the UHD Alliance, Inc

HDR pro

HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG and HGiG

HDR pro improves image quality by making the bright parts brighter and the dark parts darker.
Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR10
HDR10 – Individual tone can be adjusted for each color within a scene.
HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard.
HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard and begins with a SDR signal that any TV can use.
HGiG helps you to enjoy HDR console games from PlayStation and Xbox.
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR10
HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard.

*HDR pro covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.

Lens Shift & Zoom x1.6

Flexible Installation

With Lens Shift (V ± 60%, H ± 24%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, you can install the device and set the screen to the exact size and location.

Lens Shift V ± 60%, H ± 24%

Zoom x1.6

Home Cinema Features

eARC

eARC delivers up to 32 channels of audio, including 8-channel, 24-bit/192KHz uncompressed data stream at speeds of up to 38Mbps.

HDMI 2.1

The projector displays hi-resolution and hi-information images by HDMI 2.1 connection, can output 10-bit images with 444RGB specifications.

Images illustrated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

AirPlay® + Miracast® + Bluetooth®

Wireless Connection Options

You can share the screen and sound conveniently with AirPlay (for iOS devices), Screen Share (for wireless Miracast® supporting devices) and Bluetooth pairing.

Advanced Wireless Connection

Images simulated.

    Key Specs

    • Native Resolution

      4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

    • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

      2700

    • Type

      Dual Laser (B LD+G-rap Phophor, R LD)

    • Contrast Ratio

      2,000,000:1

    • Digital Keystone Correction

      V-Keystone

    • Output

      5W + 5W Stereo

    • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

      YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

    • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

      YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

    • Zoom

      1.6x

    • Lens Shift

      V +-60% / H +-24%

    All Spec

    PROJECTION SYSTEM

    • Projection System

      DLP

    NATIVE RESOLUTION

    • Native Resolution

      4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

    BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

    • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

      2700

    CONTRAST RATIO

    • Contrast Ratio

      2,000,000:1

    WEIGHT

    • Net Weight (kg or g)

      11

    CONVENIENCE FEATURES

    • Platform (OS, UI)

      webOS 5.0 (Smart)

    • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

      YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

    • Background Image

      YES

    • Premium CP

      YES

    • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

      YES

    • Contents Suggestion

      YES

    • Internet Browser

      YES

    • AI Speaker Compatibility

      Apple Homekit works-with

    • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

      YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

    • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

      YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

    • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

      YES

    • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

      YES

    • Bluetooth Sound out

      YES

    • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

      YES

    • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

      YES

    • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

      YES (eARC)

    • HDMI simplink(CEC)

      YES

    • HDCP

      HDCP 2.2 (HDCP2.3 compatible)

    • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

      YES

    • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

      YES

    • Setting Guide

      YES (Bean Bird)

    • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

      YES

    • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

      YES (Min/Med/Max)

    • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

      YES

    • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

      YES

    • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

      YES (On / Off)

    • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

      YES

    • Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

      YES

    • Processor

      Quad Core

    • HDR

      HDR10, HLG

    • HDR Effect

      YES

    • HDR Tone Mapping

      YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

    • Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode

      YES (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User)

    • Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

      YES (High / Medium / Low / Off)

    • TruMotion

      YES (up to 4096x2160)

    • Real Cinema

      YES (up to 4096x2160)

    • Upscaler

      YES (4K)

    • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

      YES (4K)

    • FILMMAKER mode

      YES

    • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

      YES

    • Digital Keystone Correction

      V-Keystone

    • Image Flip

      YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

    • Smooth Gradation

      YES

    • Black Level Control

      YES

    • Noise Reduction

      YES

    • Color Temperature Adjustment

      YES

    • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

      YES

    • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

      YES

    • Color Management System (Expert control)

      YES

    • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

      YES

    • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

      YES

    • White balance setting (Expert control)

      YES

    • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

      YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

    • Store Mode

      YES

    • Self Diagnosis

      YES

    PROJECTION LENS

    • Focus (Auto / Manual)

      Manual

    • Zoom

      1.6x

    PROJECTION IMAGE

    • Screen Size

      40" - 300"

    • Standard (lens to wall)

      150"@4.3~6.9m, 100"@2.9~4.6m, 40"@1.1~1.8m

    • Throw Ratio

      1.3 - 2.08

    LENS SHIFT

    • Lens Shift

      V +-60% / H +-24%

    PROJECTION OFFSET

    • Projection Offset

      0% (+110% ~ -110%)

    LIGHT SOURCE

    • Type

      Dual Laser (B LD+G-rap Phophor, R LD)

    • Life Hours

      20,000 Hrs

    LANGUAGE

    • OSD Languages

      English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak/ Arabic / ChineseSimplified/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish / India / English

    SOUND

    • Output

      5W + 5W Stereo

    • Clear Voice

      YES (Clear Voice lll)

    • Dolby Atmos compatible

      YES (Pass through)

    SIZE

    • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

      337 x 410 x 145

    TEMPERATURE

    • Operation Temperature

      0 - 40℃

    UNIFORMITY

    • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

      85%↑

    INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

    • Digital(HDMI)

      Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

    INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

    • Audio out

      S/PDIF 1(Optical)

    • RJ45

      1

    • HDMI

      3

    • USB Type-A

      2 (USB2.0)

    DESIGN

    • Cabinet Color

      White

    • Local Key

      Joystick

    • Kensington Lock

      YES

    • Leg-Stand

      YES

    • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

      YES

    ACCESSORY

    • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

      Simple Book

    • Warranty Card

      YES

    • Remote Control - Motion

      YES (Magic Lighting Remote)

    • Conformances(Regulation)

      CE/CB

    NOISE

    • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

      28dB(A)

    • Energy Saving Med.

      27dB(A)

    • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

      26dB(A)

    ASPECT RATIO

    • Aspect Ratio Control

      16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

    POWER

    • Power Consumption (Max.)

      300W

    • Stand-by Power

      <0.5W

    • Power Supply

      100V – 240V @ 50-60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

