LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser Home Theater Projector
*CES® Innovation Awards are granted to products based upon materials submitted by the honorees. CTA neither verifies the accuracy of any submission nor tests any products.
Performance
8.3 Mega Pixels 4K UHD
DCI-P3 97%* Dual Laser (Red & Blue)
2,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio Black Level
Imaging Technology
Brightness Optimizer
Iris Mode
Adaptive Contrast
Usability
AirPlay
Screen Share
*The rate may vary by picture modes.
Exceptional Picture Quality
*The rate may vary by picture modes.
Images illustrated to enhance feature understanding.
Designed for Both Bright and Dark Environments
Dark Room Mode
Optimised brightness for dark room. Recommended white brightness + lowest (best) black level with iris’s min. aperture.
Bright Room Mode
White and black goes up together, which makes picture visible and vivid with iris’s max. aperture.
Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding.
Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding.
FILMMAKER MODE logo is a trademark of the UHD Alliance, Inc
HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG and HGiG
*HDR pro covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.
Flexible Installation
Home Cinema Features
Images illustrated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
AirPlay® + Miracast® + Bluetooth®
Wireless Connection Options
Advanced Wireless Connection
Images simulated.
Key Specs
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
2700
-
Type
Dual Laser (B LD+G-rap Phophor, R LD)
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
V-Keystone
-
Output
5W + 5W Stereo
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Zoom
1.6x
-
Lens Shift
V +-60% / H +-24%
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
2700
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
11
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 5.0 (Smart)
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Background Image
YES
-
Premium CP
YES
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
YES
-
Internet Browser
YES
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
YES (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
YES
-
HDCP
HDCP 2.2 (HDCP2.3 compatible)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
YES
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
YES
-
Setting Guide
YES (Bean Bird)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
YES (On / Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
YES
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
YES
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
HDR
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
HDR Tone Mapping
YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode
YES (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast
YES (High / Medium / Low / Off)
-
TruMotion
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Real Cinema
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Upscaler
YES (4K)
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
YES (4K)
-
FILMMAKER mode
YES
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
V-Keystone
-
Image Flip
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Smooth Gradation
YES
-
Black Level Control
YES
-
Noise Reduction
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
YES
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
YES
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
YES
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
-
Zoom
1.6x
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
40" - 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
150"@4.3~6.9m, 100"@2.9~4.6m, 40"@1.1~1.8m
-
Throw Ratio
1.3 - 2.08
LENS SHIFT
-
Lens Shift
V +-60% / H +-24%
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
0% (+110% ~ -110%)
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
Dual Laser (B LD+G-rap Phophor, R LD)
-
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
LANGUAGE
-
OSD Languages
English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak/ Arabic / ChineseSimplified/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish / India / English
SOUND
-
Output
5W + 5W Stereo
-
Clear Voice
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
YES (Pass through)
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
337 x 410 x 145
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 - 40℃
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
3
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
White
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Leg-Stand
YES
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
YES
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Warranty Card
YES
-
Remote Control - Motion
YES (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Conformances(Regulation)
CE/CB
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
28dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
27dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26dB(A)
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
300W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50-60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
