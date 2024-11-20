Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG CineBeam Full HD LED Smart Portable Home Theater Projector

PF610P

PF610P

LG CineBeam Full HD LED Smart Portable Home Theater Projector

PF610P

LG CineBeam

LG CineBeam portable projector

Immersive Entertainment

LG CineBeam PF610P projector delivers high quality images.

Superior Picture Quality

Full HD (1920 x 1080)
1000 ANSI Lumens with 4 Channel LED Technology
Up to 120-inch Screen Size

Wireless Connection

webOS™ 5.0
AirPlay 2 / Miracast® / Bluetooth® Sound Out

Portability and Longevity

4 Corner Keystone
Throw Ratio 1.195
Up to 30,000 Hour-long Lifetime

Additional Features

Sleek, Compact Design
2 HDMI Ports
Dolby Atmos® Compatibility
Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Bring Content to Life

LG CineBeam provides deep, vivid images with high quality clarity.

Comparison of HD 720P resolution, and FULL HD 1080P resolution

*Screen image simulated. Dramatization for illustrative purposes.

Light Up Your Entertainment
1000 ANSI Lumens

Light Up Your Entertainment

The quality is clear—the LG CineBeam PF610P boasts 1,000 ANSI lumens for bright images. Get lost in vivid content even with moderate ambient light.
4 Channel LED Technology

Astounding Colour

4-channel LED enhances brightness, contrast, and colour—for richer, more vibrant entertainment.
Up to 120-inch Screen Size

All the Screen You Need

Up to 120 inches of screen projection for immersive action, adventure, drama and movie experiences.

LG CineBeam projector to enjoy in the pool

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

AirPlay 2® + Miracast® + Bluetooth® Sound Out

Solutions for Greater Convenience

Mirror or stream content from your compatible iOS devices with AirPlay 2* or from your compatible Android smartphone with Miracast*. Plus, wirelessly pair your projector with Bluetooth devices, including headphones, speakers, and audio systems.

LG PF610P with advanced wireless connection

*Not compatible with Netflix.

LG CineBeam projector to enjoy various contents
webOS™ 5.0

All Your Favourites in One Place

LG’s exclusive webOS 5.0 makes it easy to discover new content or revisit your favourites, putting your favourite platforms* in one location. Search, select, and stream—seamlessly.

*Internet connection and subscriptions required. Not compatible with Netflix. Disney+ subscription required.
Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain services, features and to access certain content. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV and Apple TV+ are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. ⓒ 2020 Disney and its related entities. Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details. YouTube is a trademark of Google Inc., registered in the US and other countries.

Designed to be Aligned

4 Corner Keystone

Designed to be Aligned

Adjust the screen from four different points to achieve accurate proportions with horizontal and vertical alignment. Virtually no distortion—no matter what angle you’re projecting from.

Compact and Portable

The LG CineBeam is easily portable, letting you take your cinema experience with you.

Small but Mighty

More Ports for More Possibilities

2 HDMI Ports

More Ports for More Possibilities

Two HDMI ports add versatility and ease. Switch between your favorite gaming systems seamlessly, or connect to a compatible laptop and sound system at once.
Key Specs

  • Native Resolution

    Full HD (1920x1080)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    1000

  • Type

    ﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)

  • Output

    3W+3W Stereo

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES

  • Zoom

    Fixed

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    Full HD (1920x1080)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    1000

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    1.65

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 5.0 (Smart)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

  • Background Image

    YES

  • Premium CP

    YES

  • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

    YES

  • Contents Suggestion

    YES

  • Internet Browser

    YES

  • AI Speaker Compatibility

    Apple Homekit works-with

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    YES

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    YES

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    YES

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    YES (ARC)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    YES

  • HDCP

    HDCP 2.2

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    YES

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    YES

  • Setting Guide

    YES (Bean Bird)

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    YES

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    YES (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    YES

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    YES

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    YES (On / Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    YES

  • Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

    YES

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • HDR

    HDR10

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    YES (Dynamic, frame by frame)

  • Upscaler

    YES (Full HD)

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    YES (Full HD)

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)

  • Auto Keystone

    YES (Vertical)

  • Image Flip

    YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Smooth Gradation

    YES

  • Black Level Control

    YES

  • Noise Reduction

    YES

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    YES

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    YES

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

    YES

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

    YES

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

    YES

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    YES

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    YES

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    YES (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

    YES

  • Self Diagnosis

    YES

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    60" - 120"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    60"@1.59m, 100"@2.65m

  • Throw Ratio

    1.195

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    100%

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    ﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

  • Life Hours

    30,000 Hrs

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Languages

    English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarianv / Serbian / Italian / Czech /Turkish/Slovak / Norsk / Dansk / Suomi

SOUND

  • Output

    3W+3W Stereo

  • Clear Voice

    YES (Clear Voice lll)

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    YES (Pass through)

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    225 x 192 x 69

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 - 40℃

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%↑

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 1080p (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

DESIGN

  • Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

    YES

  • Cabinet Color

    Top - White / Bottom - Gray

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Leg-Stand

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Warranty Card

    YES

  • Remote Control - Normal

    YES

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    CE/CB

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Med.

    26dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    24dB(A)

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    98W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter 110W (100V – 240V @ 50-60 Hz)

