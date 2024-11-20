^Offer available from 14 March 2024 to 4 April 2024 or while stocks last. Offer applies to purchases of participating TV models by MyLG members on the LG Online Store only. MyLG Members who make an eligible purchase will receive a coupon code via email for the value of up to $300 off their next eligible purchase from the LG Online Store. The coupon code will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue, must be used in a single transaction and applies to purchases of any LG product from the LG Online Store only. Limit of one (1) coupon code per MyLG Member. Coupons require a minimum purchase value as follows: $300 coupon requires a $2,000 minimum spend, $200 coupon requires a $1,300 minimum spend and $100 coupon requires a $650 minimum spend. These coupons cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Employees, directors and officers (and their immediate family members and members of their households) of LG and strategic partners with access to partnership portals on LG.com/au are ineligible to participate in the Offer. The models listed below will only be available for purchase on Pre-order and shipping will commence as per dates indicated. Models OLED83G4SET, OLED77G4SET, OLED65G4SET, OLED55G4SET will commence shipping from 23 March 2024, model OLED83C4PSA from 15 April 2024 and models 86QNED86TSA and 86QNED81TSA from 26 April 2024. Allow 14 days for delivery.