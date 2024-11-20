*Offer available from 5 to 30 September 2024, or while stocks last. To receive 10% off your total purchase, bundle 2 eligible LG Accessories in one transaction. To receive 20% off your total purchase, bundle 3 or more LG Accessories in one transaction. Participating models are displayed on lg.com/au/promotions. Offer applies to eligible purchases made on the LG Online Store, lg.com/au only. To redeem offer, add a participating bundle of 2 or more eligible LG Accessories to your cart and the applicable discount will be applied automatically. Change of mind returns are permitted under clause 9 of the LG Online Store Terms and Conditions of Sale https://www.lg.com/au/terms-and-conditions-of-sale/ . No single-item change of mind returns permitted when items purchased under the bundle. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.