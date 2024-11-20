*Offer available from 10 October to 16 October 2024 or while stocks last. Offer applies to eligible purchases of participating models made on the LG.com/au online store only. Participating models include OLED42C4PSA,OLED48C4PSA, HU710PB, 17Z90S-G.AA78A, 27GS85Q-B, 49GR85DC-B, 42LX3QPSA, 27ART10AKPL, 32GS60QC-B, 27GS60QC-B, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A, 32GS85Q-B, 32GS95UE-B, 45GS95QE-B, 45GS96QB-B, 32SR85U-W, & 16Z90SP-E.AD78A. LG's Terms and Condition of Sale apply.





**Offer available from 11 October to 16 October 2024 or while stocks last. Offer applies to eligible purchases of participating models made on the LG.com/au online store only. Participating models include OLED42C4PSA,OLED48C4PSA, HU710PB, 17Z90S-G.AA78A, 27GS85Q-B, 49GR85DC-B, 42LX3QPSA, 27ART10AKPL, 32GS60QC-B, 27GS60QC-B, 17Z90SP-E.AA78A, 32GS85Q-B, 32GS95UE-B, 45GS95QE-B, 45GS96QB-B, 32SR85U-W, & 16Z90SP-E.AD78A You must apply the coupon code LGXPAX at the cart to redeem your coupon. Coupon cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. LG's Terms and Condition of Sale apply.



***Promotion Period: 12.01am (Sydney time) on 10 Oct 2024 to 11.59pm (Sydney time) on 16 Oct 2024. For full terms and conditions, (including liability excluded by the Promoter arising from the Promotion), click here. Promotion is only open to Australian residents aged 18 years and over currently residing in Australia or persons under 18 with permission of their parent/guardian. Multiple entries allowed per person. To enter, entrants must purchase any product from the list of products in the PAX 2024 promotion list. Draw will be conducted on 30 October 2024 at 2pm Sydney time at Level 44, 6-8 Parramatta Square, 10 Darcy Street, Parramatta NSW 2150. The first 3 valid entries drawn in the Draw will each win one Sony PlayStation® 5 Slim Console. There are 3 prizes to be won. Total prize pool valued at $2,397. Winners will be notified by email and published online at https://www.lg.com/au/competition-winners within 7 days of the relevant draw date. If necessary, a second chance draw will be held on 31 January 2025 to distribute any unclaimed prize. Personal information may be disclosed to third parties in Australia and overseas. Promoter is LG Electronics Australia Pty Limited (ABN 98 064 531 264) of Level 44, 6-8 Parramatta Square, 10 Darcy Street, Parramatta NSW 2150. Click here to view the full terms and conditions.

