*Offer available from 19 August 2024 to 11 September 2024 or while stocks last. To receive $200 off, bundle select LG Washer & Dryer products in one transaction. Offer applies to eligible purchases made on the LG Online Store only. Participating models are displayed at lg.com/au/promotions. To redeem offer add a participating bundle of LG Washer & Dryer to cart and discount will be applied automatically. Change of mind returns are permitted under clause 9 of the LG Online Store Terms & Conditions of Sale. No single-item change of mind returns permitted when items purchased under the bundle. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

For reference; By validating your postcode, top menu "Start check with your available product in your area" pincode refers to postcode.