LG XBOOMGo PL7 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

PL7

TECHRADAR

“The perfect portable bluetooth speaker. -TechRadar, 02/2021”

AVFORUMS

“The LG PL7 XBOOM Go is a great-sounding portable speaker”

Light shines from the surroundings and the front of the XBOOM Go with blue lighting on either end is visible.

LG XBOOM Go PL7 - 30W

A New Look and Balanced Sound

New XBOOM Go

Simply Stylish

A sleek, rounded design with a rubberized finish is easy to hold and fits comfortably in your hand, while ring-shaped lights add a colorful mood to your space.
Meridian Technology

Experience the Sound of Excellence

LG XBOOM Go PL7 with Meridian technology gives you premium quality sound. Hear deep bass and rich tones, when you play music.

On a white backround, There is a close-up of LG XBOOM Go's Meridian logo with magenta lighting.

Sound Boost

Bring Music to Life

Sound Boost amplifies sound power and widens the sound field. 

On a white background, LG XBOOM Go faces the upper right with purple lighting, there is a ripple effect under the product.

On a black background, There is a close-up of LG XBOOM Go's left woofer with sky-blue lighting.

Dual Action Bass

See the Bass

Dual Action Bass

Feel Big Beats

Passive radiators produce bold beats powerful enough to start a party wherever you go. As the woofers vibrate the flashing ring-shaped lights create colorful movement that adds to the party feel.

On a white background, two XBOOM Go's point to each other. They both have red lighting.

IPX5

Splashproof

The PL7 is IPX5 rated which means it is splashproof and great for outdoor use.

On a white background, LG XBOOM Go is facing up to the left. There are water droplets on and underneath LG XBOOM Go.

*Splashproof only. Do not submerge device

Long Battery Life

Play for Longer

Up to 24-hour battery life gives you the freedom to enjoy your music on-the-go without charging worries.

LG XBOOM Go tilts to the left and floats in the air. The woofer lighting is magenta.

*Battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.

Multi Color Lighting

Music with Added Mood

Colourful LED lights vary and change with the rhythm of the beat to add an extra feeling to your music.

On a white background, five XBOOM Go show different color lighting.

Customize Your Lighting

Use My Style on the XBOOM App to easily choose the lighting color that suits your mood. XBOOM App available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Against a white background, there's a smartphone with an app that controls lighting and an XBOOM Go with yellow lighting.

Wireless Party Link

Multiply the Music

Link up to one hundred LG XBOOM Go PL7 to multiply the sound output. Bigger sound only means one thing - better parties and more fun.

Multiply the Music1

On a table, two LG XBOOM Go with sky blue lighting are in front of a TV showing a waterfall.
Bluetooth Surround Compatible

Make TV Sound More Immersive

Connect two LG XBOOM® Go PL7s speakers with a compatible 2020 LG TV and use them as rear channel speakers.

*Connected XBOOM Go speakers must be the same model.

A hand presses a button on LG XBOOM Go. A smartphone is next it. There's a speech bubble. Google's logo is in the top right.
Voice Command

Enjoy Music and More with Your Voice

Press the play button for two seconds, then speak to activate Google Assistant on your Android™ phone or Siri on Apple iOS. You can play music, podcasts and more with a simple voice command.

*Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Apple iOS+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.

Share Playlists with Multi Bluetooth

 

Pair two devices at the same time via the XBOOM App. Use any of the connected devices to seamlessly control a playlist with no interruption to music.

USB Charging while You Listen

 

Use the USB port to charge your devices anywhere you go. You don't need to carry an extra charger.

Answer Calls with Speaker Phone

 

LG XBOOM Go PL7 will automatically switch to an incoming call when music is playing, and you can easily share the call with friends.

Total Control with the XBOOM App

 

Control everything on one app. Get it on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

All Spec

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806098738717

SPEAKER

  • Woofer Unit

    2.3" x 2

  • Passive Radiator

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Aux in (3.5mm)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2ch(2Way)

  • Output Power

    30W

EQ

  • Sound Boost

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

POWER SUPPLY

  • USB C-type

    Yes

  • DC Output (USB A Type)

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Charging time (Hrs)

    5

  • Battery Life (Hrs)

    24hrs

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    10W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5W

CONVENIENCE

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes/Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX5

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Speaker phone

    Yes

  • Security lock

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Speaker

    245 x 98 x 98 mm

  • Carton Box

    294 x 166 x 149 mm

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight

    1.46 kg

  • Gross Weight

    1.86 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • USB C type cable

    Yes

