Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Reviews

Support

Support

LG XBOOM Go XG2T Portable Bluetooth Speaker

XG2TBK

XG2TBK

LG XBOOM Go XG2T Portable Bluetooth Speaker

(0)
Front view

A XG2T standing infront of rock with water falling above.

Soundtrack your adventures

Take your music with you on every outdoor excursion, from biking and riding, to backpacking and camping.  Enjoy rich bass and clear voice - even at low volumes - in a compact, powerful and ultra-portable design. 

Short design film of the XG2T. Play the video.

Military Standards

Military-grade durability

Use your XG2T practically anywhere without worry. Because this durable speaker passed seven military standard tests—high temperature, vibration, rain, salt fog, blowing dust, even water immersion and shock.*

LG XBOOM Go XG2 standing on the rock to show Military Standards.

*MIL-STD-810 standard testing and verification by KOLAS accredited Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards.

Compliant with the following methods of MIL Standard (MIL-STD-810H:2019):

Vibration: Tested in accordance with method 514.8 category 4. Test duration for 60 minutes per axis (X,Y and Z) while the unit is turned OFF.

Rain: Tested in accordance with method 506.6, procedure III. Test duration of 15 minutes at a drip rate of more than 280L/m3/h while the unit is in operation.

High Temperature: Tested in accordance with method 501.7, procedure II. Test duration of 72 hours (3 cycle) at 30~43oC.

Shock: Tested in accordance with method 516.8, procedure I, Functional Shock. Repeated test shock at different test direction 18 times.

Immersion: Tested in accordance with method 512.6 procedure 1. Test duration of 30 mins at a depth of 1m from the upper most surface of the item to the surface of the water.

Salt Fog: Tested in accordance with method 509.7. Tested in alternating period of salt fog exposure (5% NaCl) and dry condition for a minimum of 24hr periods each (2 cycles of wet and dry)

Dust: Tested in accordance with method 510.7, procedure 1, Blowing Dust. Tested using MIL-STD-810F/G dust less than 150 microns for a total of 15hr (exposure facing the front of the item).

IP67

Water Resistant & Dust Proof

Your water resistant & dust proof* speaker can take all the thrills and spills. Enjoy music worry-free.

*P67 rating refers to the speaker only. The product is dust tight and water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Exposure to chlorinated and detergent water is not advised. Dry before using and do not charge while wet.

Adjustable Cord

Ready for the journey

Enjoy added freedom and convenience while on the go. An adjustable cord securely fastens the speaker to just about any outdoor equipment like backpacks, bike handles and tent poles. So, when setting out for the great outdoors, your music is geared for the journey

A video to show how to use the String in Lifestyle.

Sound Boost Mode

Small but Mighty

Amp up your party power with just the touch of a button. Simply press play and the Sound Boost Mode kicks into high gear with deep bass and crystal-clear vocals.

Powerful sound graphics are coming out from the LG XBOOM Go XG2T to show the Sound boost.

Bass Enhancement Algorithm

Booming bass even at low volumes

Don't miss the details of your favourite songs. We enhanced our bass algorithm to deliver consistently rich bass even at low volumes.

Soundwaves shows the low-sound enhancemnet algorithm from LG XBOOM Go XG2T.

LG XBOOM Go XG2 standing in infinite space and shows 10 hours of battery life.

Up to 10hrs Battery Life

Play over the long haul

Enjoy the freedom of true portability with this compact speaker that gives you up to 10 hours of battery life.* That’s plenty of time for your pre- and post-party, and every rocking moment in between.

*The battery run time applies when the volume is at 50% and continuous music playback via Bluetooth. This will vary depending on settings, environment, usage and other factors.

Speaker Phone

Answer calls on the fly

Use the speaker as a speakerphone, and answer calls hands-free. With the XG2T, you won’t miss a call at the height of the action.

Print

All Spec

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806096270202

SPEAKER

  • Woofer Unit

    1.5" x 1

  • Passive Radiator

    Yes (1)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    1ch (1Way)

  • Output Power

    5W

EQ

  • Sound Boost

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Custom EQ(App)

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

POWER SUPPLY

  • USB C-type

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Charging time (Hrs)

    4

  • Battery Life (Hrs)

    10

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    5W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5W

CONVENIENCE

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IP67

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Speaker phone

    Yes

  • Security lock

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Speaker

    94 x 98 x 46 mm

  • Carton Box

    123.5 x 129.5 x 65 mm

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight

    0.28 kg

  • Gross Weight

    0.4 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • USB C type cable

    Yes

  • Strap

    Yes

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

