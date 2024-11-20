LG XBOOM Go XG2T Portable Bluetooth Speaker

*MIL-STD-810 standard testing and verification by KOLAS accredited Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards.

Compliant with the following methods of MIL Standard (MIL-STD-810H:2019):

Vibration: Tested in accordance with method 514.8 category 4. Test duration for 60 minutes per axis (X,Y and Z) while the unit is turned OFF.

Rain: Tested in accordance with method 506.6, procedure III. Test duration of 15 minutes at a drip rate of more than 280L/m3/h while the unit is in operation.

High Temperature: Tested in accordance with method 501.7, procedure II. Test duration of 72 hours (3 cycle) at 30~43oC.

Shock: Tested in accordance with method 516.8, procedure I, Functional Shock. Repeated test shock at different test direction 18 times.

Immersion: Tested in accordance with method 512.6 procedure 1. Test duration of 30 mins at a depth of 1m from the upper most surface of the item to the surface of the water.

Salt Fog: Tested in accordance with method 509.7. Tested in alternating period of salt fog exposure (5% NaCl) and dry condition for a minimum of 24hr periods each (2 cycles of wet and dry)

Dust: Tested in accordance with method 510.7, procedure 1, Blowing Dust. Tested using MIL-STD-810F/G dust less than 150 microns for a total of 15hr (exposure facing the front of the item).