LG Sound Bar S77S
Sound and Vision in perfect harmony
Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV.
*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface
Easy & Convenient Interface
LG Sound Bar setting screen is on the wall-mount TV. The sound bar is as well hung on the wall right under the TV.
The sound of the cinema at home
A wall mount TV is hung on the wall and the sound bar placed on the black shelf, facing the right side of the picture. Variously formed blue sound waves are coming from the sound bar. A dome-shaped sound blue sound wave is fully covering the two of them.
*Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® enabled TV / Player and compatible source content required. Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Triple Up-firing Channels
45 degree top view of LG TV and sound bar. TV is hung on the wall and the sound bar is placed on the marble shelf. TV is displaying a movie scene, and circular sound graphics are coming out from the triple up-firing channels.
Wireless subwoofer makes the bass roar
Subwoofer is placed on the floor, and the sound graphics are coming out from the bottom.
*Dolby Atmos® enabled device and compatible source content required.
*Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports up to 4K @ 120Hz YCbCR 4:2:0 at 8-bits.
Triple Level Spatial Sound
Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV hung on the wall in the living room.
*Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode. The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesised to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
Upgrade your Sound with LG Smart Up-Mixer
*Feature not available on Music Mode.
Sound engineered for what you enjoy
*Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
3.1.3
-
Output Power
400 W
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
-
Main
890.0 x 61.5 x 126.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
195 x 361 x 280 mm
All Spec
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806084411884
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Bluetooth Version
5.1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
USB
1
-
Optical
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
Yes
-
120Hz
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
3.1.3
-
Number of Speakers
9 EA
-
Output Power
400 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
890.0 x 61.5 x 126.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
195 x 361 x 280 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
3.6 kg
-
Subwoofer
6.3 kg
-
Gross Weight
13.0 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
23 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
30 W
