LG Sound Bar S77S

Front view of the soundbar and subwoofer

TV is hung on the wall, displaying a neon graphic image. Below, soundbar is placed on the white shelf. On the right, a cream-colored couch is displayed in the living room.

Next Level Sound

3.1.3 Channel Audio, 400W of power, and a subwoofer – LG Sound Bar S77S is the complete package delivering an enhanced audio experience.

Sound and Vision in perfect harmony

WOW Orchestra uses both the LG Sound Bar and compatible LG TV speakers* at the same time to create an expanded soundstage with a whole new level of depth and power. Experience a more immersive sound that you can feel all around you.

Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV.

*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

Easy & Convenient Interface

With WOW Interface, convenience is turned up a notch. Using your LG TV Remote, you can see the Sound Bar menu on your compatible LG TV screen* - and easily select sound modes plus check the connection status.

LG Sound Bar setting screen is on the wall-mount TV. The sound bar is as well hung on the wall right under the TV.

*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

The sound of the cinema at home

LG Sound Bar technology combined with Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X®* helps to bring the ultimate sound experience to your living room. Discover clear sound, and the sensation of being in the centre of every scene.

A wall mount TV is hung on the wall and the sound bar placed on the black shelf, facing the right side of the picture. Variously formed blue sound waves are coming from the sound bar. A dome-shaped sound blue sound wave is fully covering the two of them.

*Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® enabled TV / Player and compatible source content required. Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Triple Up-firing Channels

The Sound Bar features Triple Up-firing Channels which help deliver a nuanced experience with superb voice clarity and a wide soundstage. Enjoy an incredibly immersive sound experience at home.

45 degree top view of LG TV and sound bar. TV is hung on the wall and the sound bar is placed on the marble shelf. TV is displaying a movie scene, and circular sound graphics are coming out from the triple up-firing channels.

Wireless subwoofer makes the bass roar

Feel strong, deep bass in your favourite songs and movies. The wireless subwoofer integrates a large woofer designed to hit low notes with ease, for amazing volume, sound pressure and bass quality, even in large rooms.

Subwoofer is placed on the floor, and the sound graphics are coming out from the bottom.

Sound bar and TV are placed on the white table and a racing scene is shown on the TV.

Make setup a snap with 4K Pass-through

Streamline your setup and enjoy synchronised high-resolution sound and pictures with 4K Pass-through. Simply connect your games console, streamer box or Blu-Ray Player to your 4K TV through your LG Sound Bar over HDMI*.

*Dolby Atmos® enabled device and compatible source content required.

The sound bar is placed on the cabinet and racing game scene is shown on the TV coneected to the sound bar. A game console is on the bottom right side of the picture hold by two hands.

Power up with dynamic gaming sound

Get the most from the latest 4K games. LG Sound Bar supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), so you can enjoy smooth, fast gameplay with reduced image tearing from a connected console and TV*.

*Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports up to 4K @ 120Hz YCbCR 4:2:0 at 8-bits.

Triple Level Spatial Sound

Experience a more nuanced, lifelike sound thanks to Triple Level Spatial Sound. By using a HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function) based 3D engine, a virtual middle layer of sound is created*, adding more complexity to the surround sound that takes your listening experience to a whole new level.

Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV hung on the wall in the living room.

*Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode. The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesised to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

Upgrade your Sound with LG Smart Up-Mixer

Experience richer sound with LG Smart Up-Mixer, which converts 2-channel audio into multi-channel surround sound*.

*Feature not available on Music Mode.

Sound engineered for what you enjoy

With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar's intelligent algorithm analyses your content to help deliver enhanced performance. Enjoy great sound, whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.

There's a sound bar lying on the infinite space. Above the sound bar, and connectivity icons are shown above the sound bar.

Connect conveniently

Easily connect to the device you choose. For gaming, connect with HDMI for VRR/ALLM support*. For music, connect with Bluetooth or Optical.

*Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV.

    Key Specs

    • Number of Channels

      3.1.3

    • Output Power

      400 W

    • Dolby Atmos

      Yes

    • DTS:X

      Yes

    • WOW Orchestra

      Yes

    • Main

      890.0 x 61.5 x 126.0 mm

    • Subwoofer

      195 x 361 x 280 mm

    All Spec

    BARCODE

    • Barcode

      8806084411884

    SOUND EFFECT

    • AI Sound Pro

      Yes

    • Standard

      Yes

    • Music

      Yes

    • Cinema

      Yes

    • Clear Voice Pro

      Yes

    • Sports

      Yes

    • Game

      Yes

    • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

      Yes

    HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

    • Sampling

      24bit/96kHz

    CONNECTIVITY

    • HDMI In

      1

    • HDMI Out

      1

    • Bluetooth Version

      5.1

    • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

      Yes

    • USB

      1

    • Optical

      1

    HDMI SUPPORTED

    • Pass-through

      Yes

    • Pass-through (4K)

      Yes

    • VRR / ALLM

      Yes

    • 120Hz

      Yes

    • HDR10

      Yes

    • Dolby Vision

      Yes

    • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

      Yes

    • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

      Yes

    • CEC (Simplink)

      Yes

    GENERAL

    • Number of Channels

      3.1.3

    • Number of Speakers

      9 EA

    • Output Power

      400 W

    AUDIO FORMAT

    • Dolby Atmos

      Yes

    • Dolby Digital

      Yes

    • DTS Digital Surround

      Yes

    • DTS:X

      Yes

    • AAC

      Yes

    CONVENIENCE

    • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

      Yes

    • Soundbar Mode Control

      Yes

    • TV Sound Mode Share

      Yes

    • WOW Orchestra

      Yes

    DIMENSION (WXHXD)

    • Main

      890.0 x 61.5 x 126.0 mm

    • Subwoofer

      195 x 361 x 280 mm

    WEIGHT

    • Main

      3.6 kg

    • Subwoofer

      6.3 kg

    • Gross Weight

      13.0 kg

    ACCESSORY

    • Warranty Card

      Yes

    • HDMI Cable

      Yes

    • Wall Mount Bracket

      Yes

    • Remote Control

      Yes

    POWER

    • Power Off Consumption (Main)

      0.5 W ↓

    • Power Consumption (Main)

      23 W

    • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

      0.5 W ↓

    • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

      30 W

