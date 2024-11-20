For warranty service, please keep your warranty certificate and your receipt to validate proof of purchase.

Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will provide warranty on mobile phones and battery packs and accessories from the date of purchase in accordance with the details in the following table.*

Manufacturer's Warranty Model Name Model Number Phone Warranty Period Battery and accessories warranty All LG Mobile Devices 12 months 6 months

LG may at its discretion authorise a free of charge repair, if in LG's opinion, the phone, battery or accessories needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect, appearing and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty, within such period.

This LG manufacturer's warranty only applies to service within Australia (for mobile phones purchased within Australia only) and New Zealand (for mobile phones purchased within New Zealand only). This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.

This LG manufacturer's warranty is limited to the LG product and excludes third party components used in conjunction with the LG product.

Before you deliver your product for warranty service it is your responsibility to keep a separate backup copy of the contents, because the data may be lost during repair of the product. You are responsible for reinstalling all content including software programs, data and passwords. Recovery and reinstallation of software programs and user data are not covered under the terms of this manufacturer's warranty.

* Warranty period will differ depending upon mobile phone purchased. Please check the printed warranty card provided with actual product to confirm applicable warranty period.