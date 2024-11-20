We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Manufacture's Warranty
At LG we want you to have confidence in each and every LG product you own. That's why we back our
products with a LG manufacturer's warranty.
The benefits given by the LG manufacturer's warranty are additional to other rights and remedies that you may have under a law, in relation to the goods to which this warranty relates. Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.
Mobile Phone
Warranty information for LG Mobile Phones and Accessories.
For warranty service, please keep your warranty certificate and your receipt to validate proof of purchase.Manufacturer's Warranty
Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will provide warranty on mobile phones and battery packs and accessories from the date of purchase in accordance with the details in the following table.*
|Model Name
|Model Number
|Phone Warranty Period
|Battery and accessories warranty
|All LG Mobile Devices
|12 months
|6 months
LG may at its discretion authorise a free of charge repair, if in LG's opinion, the phone, battery or accessories needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect, appearing and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty, within such period.
This LG manufacturer's warranty only applies to service within Australia (for mobile phones purchased within Australia only) and New Zealand (for mobile phones purchased within New Zealand only). This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.
This LG manufacturer's warranty is limited to the LG product and excludes third party components used in conjunction with the LG product.
Before you deliver your product for warranty service it is your responsibility to keep a separate backup copy of the contents, because the data may be lost during repair of the product. You are responsible for reinstalling all content including software programs, data and passwords. Recovery and reinstallation of software programs and user data are not covered under the terms of this manufacturer's warranty.
* Warranty period will differ depending upon mobile phone purchased. Please check the printed warranty card provided with actual product to confirm applicable warranty period.
Repairs under the terms of this warranty will be conducted at an LG Authorised Service Centre. Transportation costs to and from the Service Centre are not covered by this Warranty. Service Centers are open during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG's Authorised Service Centre may charge an additional fee for service outside these hours.
This LG Manufacturer's warranty does not cover:
- Products where the serial number has been removed or made illegible;
- Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts or consumables due to normal wear and tear.
- Repair of cosmetic or physical damage;
- Breakage or damage to antennas unless cause by defect in material or workmanship;
- If the battery short circuits or the seals of the battery are broken or show evidence of tampering or the battery was used in equipment in a manner other than that which has been specified;
- Defects or damage resulting from breakage or tampering with the LCD screen
- Accident, neglect, misuse or Act of God.
- Alterations or repairs made by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
- Unauthorized modifications or other acts, including spills of food or liquid, or external interference which is not a manufacturing or material fault.
- Use of the product beyond its intended purpose;
- Damage or defects caused by use of or in connection with accessories, software and/or services not manufactured, supplied or authorized by LG.
The benefits given by this LG manufacturer's warranty are additional to other rights and remedies that you may have under law.
Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.
To make a claim against this manufacturer's warranty, you must contact LG within the warranty period (as stated in the table above) from the date of purchase for LG mobile phones and battery packs and accessories.
Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will for one (1) year from the date of purchase, authorize a free of charge repair or replacement (at LG's discretion) of your LG mobile phone accessory, if in LG's opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty, within such period.
This LG manufacturer's warranty only applies to service within Australia and New Zealand to units purchased within Australia and New Zealand. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.
Repairs under the terms of this warranty will be conducted at an LG Authorised Service Centre. Transportation costs to and from the Service Centre are not covered by this Warranty. Service Centers are open during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG's Authorised Service Centre may charge an additional fee for service outside these hours.
This LG Manufacturer's warranty does not cover:
- Products where the serial number has been removed or made illegible.
- Where the unit has been used for anything other than a normal application.
- Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear
- Accident, neglect, improper storage, misuse, exposure to moisture and dampness or Act of God.
- Improper installation, unauthorised modifications, or other acts, including spills of food or liquid, blown fuses, or external interference which is not the fault of LG.
- Alterations or repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
- Damage resulting from use of non-LG approved accessories.
- Damage or scratches to plastic surfaces and other externally exposed parts from normal use of the unit.
The benefits given by this LG manufacturer's warranty are additional to other rights and remedies that you may have under law.
Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.
To make a claim against this manufacturer's warranty, you must contact LG within one (1) year of purchase, using the contact details below.
TV / Audio / Video
Warranty information for LG Television, Audio and Video Products and Accessories.
For warranty service, please keep your warranty certificate and your receipt to validate proof of purchase.Manufacturer's Warranty
|Product:
|Warranty Period:
|Special Warranty Conditions:
|OLED Televisions
|One (1) year parts and labour
|
OLED TVs Z2/Z3, G2/G3/G4 series only
Limited Parts Warranty on the OLED Panel:
LG will repair the OLED Panel which in LG’s opinion needs repair because of manufacturing or materials defect appearing and notified to LG within a further 4 years from expiration of the Standard Warranty. The warranty covers the supply of parts only. You must pay the labour or other costs of the Authorised Service Centre.
|LCD/LED Televisions
|One (1) year parts and labour
|N/A
|Television Accessories
|One (1) year parts and labour
|N/A
Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, from the date of purchase and for the periods mentioned above, authorize a repair of your LG product, if, in LG's opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty.
This LG manufacturer's warranty only applies to service within Australia to units purchased within Australia. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair maybe replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.
Before you deliver your product for warranty service it is your responsibility to keep a separate backup copy of the contents, because the data may be lost during repair of the product. You are responsible for reinstalling all content including applications, data and passwords. Recovery and reinstallation of applications and user data are not covered under the terms of this manufacturer's warranty.
Repairs on units with a specified screen size of 84cm (33 inch) or less will be conducted at a LG Authorised Service Centre. Transport costs to and from the service centre are not covered by this warranty. Repairs on units with a specified screen size larger than 84cm (33 inch) will be conducted at your home if you live within LG's normal service area. You will not be charged for travel. If you live outside this area, LG or its Authorised Service Centre may charge a travel fee to attend your home. Alternatively, you may transfer the unit to and from an LG Authorised Service Centre at your risk and expense. Service calls will be made during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG's Authorised Service Centre may charge an additional fee for calls made outside these hours.
This LG Manufacturer's warranty does not cover:
- Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts or consumables due to normal wear and tear.
- Repair of scratches to the outside of the unit and other externally exposed parts caused by normal use of the unit.
- The product is operated outside published maximum ratings.
- The serial number has been removed or made illegible.
- The unit has been used for anything other than a normal domestic application.
- Battery seals have been broken or tampered with.
- Accident, neglect, improper storage, misuse, exposure to moisture and dampness or act of god.
- Improper installation, unauthorized modifications, liquid entering the unit, electricity surges or other defects in electricity supply, inadequate antenna systems or external interference.
- Repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
- Tampering with or the breaking of the screen.
- Improper use or intentional short circuiting of batteries.
- Use of non-LG approved accessories.
- Image retention (or image sticking) resulting from prolonged display of a fixed image on the screen.
- Incorrect operation or failure to follow the instructions contained in the Owner’s Manual.
The benefits given by this LG manufacturer's warranty do not limit or restrict any other rights and remedies that you may have under law.
Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.
To make a claim against this manufacturer's warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable warranty period, using the contact details below.
For warranty service, please keep your warranty certificate and your receipt to validate proof of purchase.
|Product:
|Warranty Period:
|Special Warranty Conditions:
|Audio/Video
|One (1) year parts and labour
|N/A
Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, for one (1) year from date of purchase, authorise a free of charge repair of your product, if, in LG's opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty, within such period.
This LG manufacturer's warranty only applies to service within Australia and New Zealand to products purchased within Australia and New Zealand. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.
If a repair is deemed necessary it will be conducted at an LG Authorised Service Centre. Transportation costs to and from the Service Centre are not covered by this Warranty. Service Centers are open during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG's Authorised Service Centre may charge an additional fee for service outside these hours.
This LG Manufacturer's warranty does not cover:
- Repairs where the serial number has been removed or made illegible.
- Repairs where the unit has been used for anything other than a normal domestic application.
- Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear.
- Accident, neglect, improper storage, misuse, exposure to moisture and dampness or Act of God.
- Improper installation or use other than in accordance with operating instructions.
- Unauthorized modifications or other acts, including spills of food or liquid, blown fuses, mains supply defects or external interference which is not a manufacturing or material fault.
- Alterations or repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
- Damage resulting from use of non-LG approved accessories.
- Damage or scratches to plastic surfaces and other externally exposed parts from normal use of the unit.
- Consumables (such as fuses).
- Any loss, damage or alteration to third party hardware or software;
- Any loss, damage or alteration to programs, data or information stored on any media or any part of the product.
The benefits given by this LG manufacturer's warranty are additional to other rights and remedies that you may have under law.
Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.
To make a claim against this manufacturer's warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable warranty period, using the contact details below.
Home Appliances
Warranty information for LG Home Appliances including Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Dishwashers, Floorcare Products, Microwaves, Ovens and related products.
For warranty service, please keep your warranty certificate and your receipt to validate proof of purchase.Manufacturer's Warranty
|Product:
|Warranty Period:
|Special Warranty Conditions:
|Non-Linear compressor models
|Two (2) years parts and labour
|
Sealed System Warranty:
LG will repair the sealed refrigeration system (compressor, condenser, evaporator, dryer and tubing) which in LG's opinion needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect for a FURTHER THREE (3) YEARS from expiration of the Original Warranty. The Sealed System Warranty covers the supply of parts only. You must pay the costs of the Authorised Service Centre.
|Linear compressor models
|Two (2) years parts and labour
|
Sealed System Warranty:
LG will repair the sealed refrigeration system (compressor, condenser, evaporator, dryer and tubing) which in LG's opinion needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect for a FURTHER THREE (3) YEARS from expiration of the Original Warranty.
Linear Compressor Warranty:
LG will repair the linear compressor which in LG's opinion needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect for a FURTHER FIVE (5) YEARS from expiration of the Sealed System Warranty.
The Sealed System & Linear Compressor Warranties cover the supply of parts only. You must pay the costs of the Authorised Service Centre.
Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, from the date of purchase and for the periods mentioned above, authorize a repair of your LG product, if, in LG's opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty.
This LG manufacturer's warranty only applies to service within Australia to units purchased within Australia. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.
Repairs to units located within metropolitan areas or within LG's normal service area will be conducted at your premises free of charge. If you live outside of metropolitan areas under the terms of this warranty, LG or its Authorised Service Centre may charge a travel fee to attend your premises. Service calls will be made during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG's Authorised Service Centre may charge a fee for calls made outside these hours.
This LG Manufacturer's warranty does not cover:
- Units where the electricity rating plate or serial number plate has been removed, damaged or rendered illegible.
- Units that have been connected to any voltage other than that shown on the rating plate.
- Units that have been used outside the recommended operating conditions (such as temperature and airflow) or contrary to the instructions contained in the owner's manual.
- Units that have been used for anything other than a normal domestic application.
- Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear.
- Accident, neglect, customer misuse or abuse, or Act of God.
- Alterations or repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
- Faults caused by damage by cockroaches, mice, rats or other insects or rodents.
- Noise or vibration that is considered normal.
- Replacement of consumable items such as light bulbs and filters
- Repairs to household electrics or plumbing.
- Installation or instructions on how to use the unit.
- Damage caused by transportation and handling including scratches, dents, chips and/or other damage to the finish of your product.
The benefits given by this LG manufacturer's warranty are in addition to and do not limit or restrict any other rights and remedies that you may have under law.
Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.
To make a claim against this manufacturer's warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable warranty period, using the contact details below.
For warranty service, please keep your warranty certificate and your receipt to validate proof of purchase.Manufacturer's Warranty
|Product:
|Warranty Period:
|Special Warranty Conditions:
|Non-direct drive models
|Two (2) years parts and labour
|N/A
|Direct Drive Models
|Two (2) years parts and labour
|
Direct Drive Motor Warranty:
LG will repair the Direct Drive Motor which in LG's opinion needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing and notified to LG within a further EIGHT (8) YEARS from expiration of the Original Warranty. The Direct Drive Motor Warranty covers supply of parts only. You must pay the costs of the Authorised Service Centre
Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, from the date of purchase and for the periods mentioned above, authorize a repair of your LG product, if, in LG's opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty.
This LG manufacturer's warranty only applies to service within Australia to units purchased within Australia. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.
Repairs on units will be conducted at your home if you live within LG's normal service area and you will not be charged for travel. If you live outside this area, LG or its Authorised Service Centre may charge a travel fee to attend your home. Alternatively, you may transfer the unit to and from an LG Authorised Service Centre at your risk and expense. Service calls will be made during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG's Authorised Service Centre may charge an additional fee for calls made outside these hours.
This LG Manufacturer's warranty does not cover:
- Products where the serial number or rating plate has been removed or made illegible.
- If the product is connected to any voltage other than that shown on the rating plate.
- Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear.
- Accident, neglect, improper storage, misuse, or Act of God.
- Improper installation or use other than in accordance with operating instructions and specifications such as inlet water pressures.
- Unauthorized modifications or other acts, including blown fuses, mains supply defects or external interference which is not a manufacturing or material fault.
- Consumables (such as fuses)
- Alterations or repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
- Damage or scratches to plastic surfaces and other externally exposed parts from normal use of the unit.
- Faults caused by damage by cockroaches, mice, rats or other insects or rodents.
- Noise or vibration that is considered normal (e.g., noise of motor, draining water or warning beeps).
- Removal of foreign objects or substances from the unit, including the pump and inlet hose filter (e.g., dirt, grit, nails, grease, buttons, etc).
- Repairs to household electrics or plumbing.
- Installation, or instructions on how to use the machine
- Normal maintenance recommended in the owner's manual.
- Products used in commercial applications.
The benefits given by this LG manufacturer's warranty do not limit or restrict any other rights and remedies that you may have under law.
Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure
To make a claim against this manufacturer's warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable warranty period, using the contact details below.
For warranty service, please keep your warranty certificate and your receipt to validate proof of purchase.Manufacturer's Warranty
|Product:
|Standard Warranty Period:
|Special Warranty Conditions:
|Clothes Styler
|2 years parts and labour
|
Limited Parts Warranty on the Inverter Compressor:
LG will repair the Inverter Compressor which in LG's opinion needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing and notified to LG within a further EIGHT (8) YEARS from expiration of the Original Warranty. This warranty covers supply of parts only. You must pay the labour or other costs of the Authorised Service Centre
Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, from the date of purchase and for the periods mentioned above, authorize a repair of your LG Vacuum Cleaner if, in LG's opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty.
This LG manufacturer's warranty only applies to service within Australia to units purchased within Australia. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.
Repairs to products which LG have designed to be in built-in and which are located within LG's normal service area will be conducted at your premises free of charge. If you live outside of this area under the terms of this warranty, LG or its Authorised Service Centre may charge a travel fee to attend your premises. Service calls will be made during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG's Authorised Service Centre may charge a fee for calls made outside these hours. Repairs to products which are not designed to be built in will be conducted at an LG Authorised Service Centre. Transportation costs to and from the Service Centre are not covered by this Warranty. Service Centers are open during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG's Authorised Service Centre may charge an additional fee for service outside these hours.
This LG Manufacturer's warranty does not cover:
- Repairs to products where the electricity rating plate has been removed, damaged or rendered illegible.
- Repairs required because the unit has been connected to any voltage other than that shown on the rating plate.
- Where the unit has been used for anything other than a normal domestic application.
- Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear or normal maintenance recommended by the owner's manual.
- Accident, neglect, misuse or Act of God.
- Alterations or repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
- Unauthorized modifications or other acts, including spills of food or liquid, blown fuses, mains supply defects or external interference which is not a manufacturing or material fault.
- Faults caused by damage by cockroaches, mice, rats or other insects or rodents.
- Noise or vibration that is considered normal (e.g. noise of motor or warning beeps).
- Use of the product beyond its intended purpose.
- Removal of foreign objects or substances from the unit.
- Repairs to household electrics.
- Installation or instructions on how to use the unit.
- If the customer does not notify LG of the alleged defect of the product during the applicable Warranty Period.
- Units where the electricity rating plate or serial number plate has been removed, damaged or rendered illegible.
The benefits given by this LG manufacturer's warranty are additional to other rights and remedies that you may have under law.
Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.
To make a claim against this manufacturer's warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable warranty period, using the contact details below.
For warranty service, please keep your warranty certificate and your receipt to validate proof of purchase.Manufacturer's Warranty
|Product:
|Warranty Period:
|Special Warranty Conditions:
|CordZero – Handstick Vacuum cleaner
(Incl. A9T)
|2 years parts and labour (excluding Vacuum Battery)
|
Limited Parts Warranty on the Inverter Motor:
LG will repair the Inverter Motor which in LG’s opinion needs repair because of manufacturing or materials defect appearing and notified to LG within a further 8 years from expiration of the Standard Warranty. The warranty covers the supply of parts only. You must pay the labour or other costs of the Authorised Service Centre.
|CordZero – Non-Kompressor Canister Vacuum Cleaner
|2 years parts and labour (excluding Vacuum Battery)
|
Limited Parts Warranty on the Inverter Motor:
LG will repair the Inverter Motor which in LG’s opinion needs repair because of manufacturing or materials defect appearing and notified to LG within a further 8 years from expiration of the Standard Warranty. The warranty covers the supply of parts only. You must pay the labour or other costs of the Authorised Service Centre.
|CordZero – Kompressor Canister Vacuum Cleaner
|2 years parts and labour (excluding Vacuum Battery)
|
Limited Parts Warranty on the Inverter Motor and Kompressor Dust Blade
System (excluding Wheel Motors):
LG will repair the Inverter Motor and the Kompressor Dust Blade Motor System comprising of drive motor, gearing, blade and dust bin which in LG’s opinion needs repair because of manufacturing or materials defect appearing and notified to LG within a further 8 years from expiration of the Standard Warranty. The warranty covers the supply of parts only. You must pay the labour or other costs of the Authorised Service Centre.
|Robot Cleaner
|2 years parts and labour (excluding Vacuum Battery)
|Robot Cleaner – Inverter Motor model
|2 years parts and labour (excluding Vacuum Battery)
|
Limited Parts Warranty on the Inverter Motor:
LG will repair the Inverter Motor which in LG’s opinion needs repair because of manufacturing or materials defect appearing and notified to LG within a further 8 years from expiration of the Original Warranty. The warranty covers the supply of parts only. You must pay the labour or other costs of the Authorised Service Centre.
|Vacuum Battery: 1 year replacement warranty from the date of purchase (parts and labour).
Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, from the date of purchase and for the periods mentioned above, authorize a repair of your LG Vacuum Cleaner if, in LG's opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty.
This LG manufacturer's warranty only applies to service within Australia to units purchased within Australia. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.
Repairs will be conducted at an LG Authorised Service Centre. Transportation costs to and from the Service Centre are not covered by this Warranty. Service Centers are open during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG's Authorised Service Centre may charge an additional fee for service outside these hours.
This LG Manufacturer's warranty does not cover:
- Products where the serial number has been removed or made illegible.
- The unit has been used for anything other than a normal domestic application.
- Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear.
- Accident, neglect, improper storage, misuse, exposure to moisture and dampness or Act of God.
- Improper installation or use other than in accordance with operating instructions.
- Unauthorized modifications or other acts, including spills of food or liquid, blown fuses, mains supply defects or external interference which is not a manufacturing or material fault.
- Consumables (such as fuses)
- Alterations or repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
- Damage resulting from use of non-LG approved accessories.
- Damage or scratches to plastic surfaces and other externally exposed parts from normal use of the unit.
The benefits given by this LG manufacturer's warranty are additional to other rights and remedies that you may have under law.
Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.
To make a claim against this manufacturer's warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable warranty period, using the contact details below.
For warranty service, please keep your warranty certificate and your receipt to validate proof of purchase.Manufacturer's Warranty
|Product:
|Warranty Period:
|Special Warranty Conditions:
|Lightwave Ovens
|2 years parts and labour
|
Magnetron:
LG will pay for the costs of parts to repair the magnetron for a further EIGHT (8) YEARS which in LG's opinion needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect from expiration of the Original Warranty. Please note you must pay the costs of labour.
|Microwaves
|2 years parts and labour
|N/A
Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, from the date of purchase and for the periods mentioned above, authorize a repair of your LG product, if, in LG's opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty.
This LG manufacturer's warranty only applies to service within Australia to units purchased within Australia. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.
Repairs to products which LG have designed to be in built-in and which are located within LG's normal service area will be conducted at your premises free of charge. If you live outside of this area under the terms of this warranty, LG or its Authorised Service Centre may charge a travel fee to attend your premises. Service calls will be made during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG's Authorised Service Centre may charge a fee for calls made outside these hours. Repairs to products which are not designed to be built in will be conducted at an LG Authorised Service Centre. Transportation costs to and from the Service Centre are not covered by this Warranty. Service Centers are open during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG's Authorised Service Centre may charge an additional fee for service outside these hours.
This LG Manufacturer's warranty does not cover:
- Repairs to products where the electricity rating plate has been removed, damaged or rendered illegible.
- Repairs required because the unit has been connected to any voltage other than that shown on the rating plate.
- Where the unit has been used for anything other than a normal domestic application.
- Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear or normal maintenance recommended by the owner's manual.
- Accident, neglect, misuse or Act of God.
- Alterations or repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
- Unauthorized modifications or other acts, including spills of food or liquid, blown fuses, mains supply defects or external interference which is not a manufacturing or material fault.
- Faults caused by damage by cockroaches, mice, rats or other insects or rodents.
- Noise or vibration that is considered normal (e.g. noise of motor or warning beeps).
- Use of the product beyond its intended purpose.
- Removal of foreign objects or substances from the unit.
- Repairs to household electrics.
- Installation or instructions on how to use the unit.
- If the customer does not notify LG of the alleged defect of the product during the applicable Warranty Period.
- Units where the electricity rating plate or serial number plate has been removed, damaged or rendered illegible.
The benefits given by this LG manufacturer's warranty are additional to other rights and remedies that you may have under law.
Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.
To make a claim against this manufacturer's warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable warranty period, using the contact details below.
For warranty service, please keep your warranty certificate and your receipt to validate proof of purchase.Manufacturer's Warranty
|Product:
|Warranty Period:
|Special Warranty Conditions:
|Gas Cooktops
|2 years parts and labour
|N/A
|Electric Built In Ovens
|2 years parts and labour
|
Sheath Heater:
LG will pay for the costs of parts to repair the sheath heater for a further EIGHT (8) YEARS which in LG's opinion needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect from expiration of the Original Warranty. Please note you must pay the costs of labour
|Induction Cooktops
|2 years parts and labour
|
Induction Coil:
LG will pay for the costs of parts to repair the induction coil for a further EIGHT (8) YEARS which in LG's opinion needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect from expiration of the Original Warranty. Please note you must pay the costs of labour.
|Non-electric and induction ovens and cooktops
|2 years parts and labour
|N/A
|Rangehoods
|2 years parts and labour
|N/A
Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, from the date of purchase and for the periods mentioned above, authorize a repair of your LG product, if, in LG's opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty.
This LG manufacturer's warranty only applies to service to products purchased within Australia. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.
Repairs on units will be conducted at your home if you live within LG's normal service area and you will not be charged for travel. If you live outside this area, LG or its Authorised Service Centre may charge a travel fee to attend your home. Alternatively, you may transfer the unit to and from an LG Authorised Service Centre at your risk and expense. Service calls will be made during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG's Authorised Service Centre may charge an additional fee for calls made outside these hours.
This LG Manufacturer's warranty does not cover:
- Units where the electricity rating plate has been removed, damaged or rendered illegible.
- Power surges, electrical storm damage or incorrect power or gas supply;
- Incomplete or improper installation;
- Units that have been connected to any voltage other than that shown on the rating plate.
- Units that have been used for anything other than a normal domestic application.
- Fair wear and tear;
- Accident, neglect, misuse, abuse or Act of God.
- Alterations or repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
- Faults caused by damage by cockroaches, mice, rats or other insects or rodents.
- Noise or vibration that is considered normal.
- Normal maintenance recommended by the owner's manual.
- Removal of foreign objects or substances from the unit, (e.g., grease).
- Repairs to household electrics or gas fittings.
- Installation or instructions on how to use the unit.
The benefits given by this LG manufacturer's warranty are additional to other rights and remedies that you may have under law.
Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.
To make a claim against this manufacturer's warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable warranty period, using the contact details below.
IT Products & Business Solutions
Warranty information for LG IT Products and Business Solutions including, Data Storage and Monitors.
For warranty service, please keep your warranty certificate and your receipt to validate proof of purchase.Manufacturer's Warranty
|Product:
|Warranty Period:
|Special Warranty Conditions:
|PC (Laptops)
|One (1) year parts and labour
|N/A
Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will for one (1) year from date of purchase, authorise a free of charge repair, if, in LG’s opinion, the laptop needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect, appearing and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty, within such period. Reference to LG Laptop means LG laptop hardware products that are marked with the “LG” brand, including all standard components, but does not include:
- a. software, sound cards, speakers, external devices, accessories or parts added to the LG-branded hardware products after they are shipped from LG;
- b. accessories or parts that are not installed in the LG factory; or
- c. third party components used in conjunction with the LG product including software, peripherals, monitors, keyboards and mice, unless they are included on LG’s standard price list.
This LG manufacturer’s warranty only applies to service within the country in which the
unit was first purchased being Australia. This warranty is not transferable and applies
to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service
Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty.
Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.
Before you deliver your product for warranty service it is your responsibility to keep a separate backup copy of the contents, because the data may be lost during repair of the product. You are responsible for reinstalling all content including software programs, data and passwords. Recovery and reinstallation of software programs and user data are not covered under the terms of this manufacturer’s warranty.
Repairs under the terms of this warranty will be conducted at an LG Authorised Service Centre. Service Centers are open during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG’s Authorised Service Centre may charge an additional fee for service outside these hours.
This LG Manufacturer's warranty does not cover:
- Products where the serial number has been removed or made illegible;
- Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts or consumables due to normal wear and tear.
- Repair of cosmetic or physical damage;
- Breakage or damage to antennas unless cause by defect in material or workmanship;
- If the battery short circuits or the seals of the battery are broken or show evidence of tampering or the battery was used in equipment in a manner other than that which has been specified;
- Battery backup time will gradually reduce over period of usage and shall not be considered as a reason for claim under the terms of the manufacturers’ warranty.
- Defects or damage resulting from breakage or tampering with the screen.
- Accident, neglect, improper storage, exposure to moisture and dampness, misuse or Act of God.
- Alterations or repairs made by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
- Unauthorized modifications or other acts, including spills of food or liquid, or external interference which is not a manufacturing or material fault.
- Use of the product beyond its intended purpose or if the product is operated beyond published maximum ratings;
- Incorrect operation or not following the operation instructions (as stated in the user’s manual or manufacturer’s instructions provided with the LG product);
- Use of non authorised/non-standard, defective or incompatible parts,;
- Repair, modification or other work carried out on the LG product other than by LG Authorised Service Centre.
- Damage caused by password setting/ resetting and computer virus;
- Damage or defects caused by use of or in connection with accessories, software and/or services not manufactured, supplied or authorized by LG.
The benefits given by this LG manufacturer’s warranty are additional to other rights and remedies that you may have under law.
Australian Consumers: Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.
To make a claim against this manufacturer's warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable warranty period, using the contact details below.
|Product:
|Warranty Period:
|Special Warranty Conditions:
|LCD Monitor
|Three (3) year parts and labour
|N/A
|OLED Monitor
|Two (2) year parts and labour
|N/A
Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, from the date of purchase and for the periods mentioned above, authorise a free of charge repair of your Monitor or its included accessories if, in LG's opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty, within such period.
This LG manufacturer's warranty only applies to service within Australia and New Zealand to units purchased within Australia and New Zealand. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product re-seller or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair maybe replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.
Repairs on units with a specified screen size of 106cm or less will be conducted at a LG Authorised Service Centre. Transport costs to and from the service centre are not covered by this warranty. Repairs on units with a specified screen size larger than 106cm will be conducted at your premises if it is located within LG's normal service area. You will not be charged for travel. If you live outside this area, LG or its Authorised Service Centre may charge a travel fee to attend your premises. Alternatively, you may transfer the unit to and from an LG Authorised Service Centre at your risk and expense. Service calls will be made during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG's Authorised Service Centre may charge an additional fee for calls made outside these hours.
This LG Manufacturer's warranty does not cover:
- The product is operated outside published maximum ratings.
- The serial number has been removed or made illegible.
- The battery has short circuited or the seals of the battery are broken or show evidence of tampering.
This LG manufacturer's warranty does not cover repairs necessitated by:
- Accident, neglect, improper storage, misuse, exposure to moisture and dampness or act of god.
- Improper installation, unauthorized modifications, liquid entering the unit, electricity surges or other defects in electricity supply, or external interference.
- Repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
- Tampering with or the breaking of the LCD screen.
- Image retention (or image sticking) resulting from prolonged display of a fixed image on the screen.
- Use of non-LG approved accessories.
The benefits given by this LG manufacturer's warranty are additional to other rights and remedies that you may have under a law, in relation to the goods to which this warranty relates.
Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.
To make a claim against this manufacturer's warranty, you must contact LG within three (3) years of purchase, using the contact details below.
For warranty service, please keep your warranty certificate and your receipt to validate proof of purchase.Manufacturer's Warranty
Please refer to the table below for the warranty period for the battery component.
|Product:
|Warranty Period:
|Special Warranty Conditions:
|Projector
|Three (3) years parts and labour
|Battery Warranty Six (6) months repair or replacement warranty at LG selection
Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, for three (3) years from date of purchase authorise a free of charge repair or replacement (at LG's election) for your projector (excluding battery) if in LG's opinion, the projector needs repair or replacement because of a manufacturing defect notified to LG in accordance with this warranty, within such period.
This LG manufacturer warranty only applies to service within Australia and New Zealand to units purchased within Australia and New Zealand. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.
Repairs under the terms of this warranty will be conducted at an LG Authorised Service Centre. Service Centers are open during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG’s Authorised Service Centre may charge an additional fee for service outside these hours.
This LG Manufacturer's warranty does not cover:
- Repairs to units where the electricity rating pate has been removed, damaged or rendered illegible
- The unit has been connected to any voltage other than that shown on the rating plate.
- Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear or normal maintenance recommend by the owner's manual.
- Accident, neglect, misuse or Act of God.
- Alterations or repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
- Unauthorized modifications or other acts, including spills of food or liquid, blown fuses, mains supply defects or external interference which is not a manufacturing or material[ fault.
- Faults caused by damage by cockroaches, mice, rats or other insects or rodents.
- Noise or vibration that is considered normal (e.g., noise of fan)
- Use of the product beyond its intended purpose.
- Removal of foreign objects or substances from the unit.
- Installation or instructions on how to use the unit.
- lf the customer does not notify LG of the alleged defect of the product during the applicable Warranty Period.
The benefits given by this LG manufacturer’s warranty are additional to other rights and remedies that you may have under law.
Australian Consumers: Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.
To make a claim against this manufacturer's warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable warranty period, using the contact details below.
Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, for two (2) years from date of purchase, authorise a free of charge repair or replacement (at LG's discretion) of your product, if, in LG's opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty, within such period.
This LG manufacturer's warranty only applies to service within Australia and New Zealand to products purchased within Australia and New Zealand. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.
If a repair is deemed necessary it will be conducted at an LG Authorised Service Centre. Transportation costs to and from the Service Centre are not covered by this Warranty. Service Centers are open during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG's Authorised Service Centre may charge an additional fee for service outside these hours.
This LG Manufacturer's warranty does not cover:
- Repairs where the serial number has been removed or made illegible.
- Repairs where the product has been used for anything other than a normal domestic application.
- Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear.
- Accident, neglect, improper storage, misuse, exposure to moisture and dampness or Act of God.
- Improper installation or use other than in accordance with operating instructions.
- Unauthorized modifications or other acts, including spills of food or liquid, blown fuses, mains supply defects or external interference which is not a manufacturing or material fault.
- Alterations or repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre.
- Damage resulting from use of non-LG approved accessories.
- Damage or scratches to plastic surfaces and other externally exposed parts from normal use of the unit.
- Consumables (such as fuses).
- Any loss, damage or alteration to third party hardware or software;
- Any loss, damage or alteration to programs, data or information stored on any media or any part of the product.
The benefits given by this LG manufacturer's warranty are additional to other rights and remedies that you may have under law.
Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.
To make a claim against this manufacturer's warranty, you must contact LG within two (2) years of purchase, using the contact details below.
Air Conditioners
Warranty information for LG Air Conditioners.
For warranty service, please keep your warranty certificate and your receipt to validate proof of purchase.Manufacturer's Warranty
|Product:
|Residential Application:
|Commercial Application:
|Additional Warranty on Compressor
|Window Unitary
|Two (2) Years Parts and Labour
|Two (2) Years Parts and Labour
|Portable
|Two (2) Years Parts and Labour
|Two (2) Years Parts and Labour
|High Wall Split
|Five (5) Years Parts and Labour
|Five (5) Years Parts and Labour *
|Plus an additional five (5) years limited warranty on the Compressor. This warranty is for parts cover only and does not include cost of labour, refrigerant or other consumables #
|Cassette Split
|Five (5) Years Parts and Labour
|Five (5) Years Parts and Labour ⚬
|Ducted Split
|Five (5) Years Parts and Labour
|Five (5) Years Parts and Labour ⚬
|Multi F&FDX Split
|Five (5) Years Parts and Labour
|Five (5) Years Parts and Labour ⚬
|Multi V VRF
|Two (2) Years Parts and Labour
|Two (2) Years Parts and Labour
* Applies to purchases 1st November 2012 onwards
⚬ Applies to purchases 1st June 2015 onwards
# Applies to purchases 1st September 2015 onwards
Residential Application: House, apartment, townhouse, villa or flat (excluding serviced apartments or holiday letting).
Commercial Application: Office, retail, wholesale, entertainment, recreation, health, aged care, school, college, universities or industrial. Hotel, motel, serviced apartment or holiday letting meaning short term transient accommodation.
Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (LG) will, from the date of purchase and for the periods mentioned above, authorize a repair of your LG product, if, in LG's opinion, it needs repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LG in accordance with this warranty.
This LG manufacturer's warranty only applies to service within Australia to units purchased within Australia. This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product retailer or Authorised Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair may be replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.
Repairs to units located within metropolitan areas or within LG's normal service area will be conducted at your premises free of charge. If you live outside of metropolitan areas under the terms of this warranty, LG or its Authorised Service Centre may charge a travel fee to attend your premises. Service calls will be made during normal business hours, Monday to Friday. LG's Authorised Service Centre may charge a fee for calls made outside these hours.
This LG Manufacturer's warranty does not cover:
- Maintenance, repair or replacement of parts or consumables due to normal wear and tear.
- Repair of cosmetic or physical damage.
- Any problems or performance issues arising out of faulty or incorrect installation.
- Any costs or additional labour associated with gaining access to a unit installed in restricted or unsafe locations (over 2.4 metres).
- Damage/problems caused by storm, fire, flood, vandalism, misuse, negligence, Acts of God, earthquake, war, vermin or foreign matter entering the equipment (i.e. dirt).
- Damage or deterioration caused to external surfaces or refrigeration coils caused by normal weathering or corrosive atmospheric conditions.
- Repairs to units where the product is operated outside published maximum ratings.
- Repairs to units where the product is used for a purpose other than "human comfort conditioning".
- Repairs to units where the rating plate has been removed damaged or rendered illegible.
- Repairs to units where the serial number has been removed or made illegible.
- Repairs necessitated due to accident, neglect, improper storage or misuse.
- Normal maintenance recommended by the owner's manual.
- Unauthorised modifications, electricity surges or other defects in electricity supply, or external interference.
- Repairs made to the unit by someone other than an LG Authorised Service Centre;
- Use of non-LG approved accessories, components or equipment.
Normal maintenance recommended by the owner's manual is not covered by this express warranty and LG recommends that owners take the time to familiarize themselves with the operating and maintenance requirements, which include:
- Cleaning of the air filters and replacement where necessary;
- Operating and maintaining the product in accordance with instructions;
- Ensuring that the air inlet and outlet on the outdoor unit is kept clear;
- Replacing of batteries.
The benefits given by this LG manufacturer's warranty are in addition to and do not limit or restrict any other rights and remedies that you may have under law.
Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.
To make a claim against this manufacturer's warranty, you must contact LG within the applicable warranty period, using the contact details below.
LG Solar Panel
Warranty information for LG Solar Panel
For Solar Warranty Support call 1800 638 080 or send an email to solar.sales@lge.com.au
- The warranty is provided by the LG Electronics subsidiary in Australia. Therefore, you will be dealing with the LG Australia office in Eastern Creek, Sydney for any warranty claims - not an overseas company.
- We provide you with a 25 years manufacturer’s warranty on NeON modules and 15 years on Mono X modules (parts and labour). Subject to the terms of the warranty document, LG will for a period of twenty-five (25) years for NeON range or 15 years for Mono X range from date of installation authorise a free of charge repair or replacement of the module, for a manufacturing defect.
- The warranty also covers labour and transport close to major population areas. LG do not just give you a replacement panel, we make sure it is installed properly.
- LG offers you a transferable warranty, so if you sell your property, the warranty transfers to the new owner.
Contact Us
- BY TELEPHONE
- Australia - 7 Days, 8am-8pm
- 1300 542 273
- BY ONLINE - 24/7
-
- BY POST (AUSTRALIA ONLY)
- Warranty Claims
- LG Electronics Australia
- Level 44, 6-8 Parramatta Square,
- 10 Darcy Street, Parramatta NSW 2150
When contacting LG for assistance please provide your name and address, model number, serial number, date of purchase, and a complete description of the problem. This information will help LG provide fast assistance.
-
-
-
