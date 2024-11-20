We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Video Call Camera for Skype* for 2011 LG Smart TV
All Spec
ACCESSORY SPECIFICATION
-
Skype Certified
Yes
-
Built-in Microphone
Yes
-
1280 x 720 Effective Pixels
Yes
-
Video Output Format
VGA, QVGA, QQVGA
COMPATIBLE TV MODELS
-
LED-LCD TV
LW9500 / LW6500 / LW5700 / LV5500 / LV3730
-
Plasma TV
PZ950 / PZ650 / PZ570
CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
WxHxD
210mm x 32mm x 85mm
-
Weight
140g
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
