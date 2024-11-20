We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" (139cm) Curved OLED Cinema 3D Smart TV
All Spec
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
LG Smart TV
Yes
-
Time Machine
Yes
-
3D
Yes
-
Twin-Tuner
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Web Browser
Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Adobe Flash plug-in is not compatible.)
-
SmartShare
Yes
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes (White) Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature)
-
Time Machine II
5GB (USB hard drive (Min 40Gb) required for longer recordings & Live Playback function (sold separately)
-
LG TV Remote App - webOS App
Yes ('LG TV Remote - webOS' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.0+) and iOS devices (iOS 6.1+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes (All HDMI)
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Uses Bluetooth 3.0 technology to send audio to compatible LG home audio products)
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX HD, Xvid, MP4, MKV
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes (2 Glasses Included)
-
E-Manual
Yes (Built-in)
-
Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)
-
Smart Touch Controls
Yes
-
Picture in Picture (PIP)
Yes (TV+TV) (TV+Input)
-
2nd Display
Yes (2nd Display feature minimum required Android (Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0+) or iOS (iOS 5.0+))
-
MHL (Mobile HD Link)
Yes (1x HDMI Input) MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required (sold separately).
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
-
Curvature
5000mm Radius
-
OLED
Yes
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
-
Display Type
Self-Lighting OLED
-
Contrast Ratio
Infinite
-
Pixel Structure
WRGB
-
Colour Refining Film
Yes
AUDIO
-
Forward Facing See-Through Speakers
Yes (Ceramic Film x 2)
-
Built-In Downward Firing Speakers
Yes (6)
-
Audio Decoder
Yes (Dolby Digital, DTS)
-
Speaker System
Stereo
-
Audio Output
40W
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
1227mm x 799mm x 192mm
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
17.2kg
GENERAL
-
Warranty
TV (1 Year Parts & Labour), Accessory (1 Year Parts & Labour)
-
Energy Rating*
4.5 (Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
Cinema 3D (FPR)
-
2D <-> 3D Conversion
Yes
-
3D Glasses
Yes (4 Pairs Included)
What people are saying
