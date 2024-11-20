LG NanoCell TV NANO75 75 inch 4K Smart TV HDR10 Pro

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Brightness Control
A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colorful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.
AI Sound Pro
*Image quality dependent on source material.
*Sound quality dependent on source material.
Television just for you
*Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain features and to access certain content. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.
My Profile
Sports Alert
*Hey Google™ , Amazon Alexa™ and Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit functionality require an internet connection as well as a Google, Amazon or Apple Account (as applicable). Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain features and to access certain content. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.
*Overseas dashboard shown. Certain features may not be available in Australia.
*Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain features and to access certain content. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required. An unlimited number of profiles can be created, but home screen will display up to ten profiles only.
*Internet connection required. Subscription and data costs may apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.
FILMMAKER MODE™
A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colors of a video.
HDR 10 Pro
A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.
Picture quality with punch
*FILMMAKER MODE™ is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*High Dynamic Range (HDR 10) content required for this function.
Game Optimiser & Dashboard
A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.
Game-changing specs
A still from a racing game showing the enhanced image quality provided by HGIG and ALLM compared to the image without.
*Feature activated when showing HFR content and connected to a compatible gaming device with an Ultra High Speed HDMI certified cable. HDMI ports 3 and 4 receive up to 48Gb/s bandwidth sources (supporting up to 4K 120Hz 4:4:4 RGB @ 12 bits per component).
All your favourites in one place
*Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain services, features and to access certain content. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV and Apple TV+ are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries. ⓒ 2020 Disney and its related entities. Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
Watch, search & discover 30 Channels of TV
Shows, Movies, News, Sport & more.
Live & On Demand. All for FREE!
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K NanoCell
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Nano Colour
-
Picture Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1678 x 964 x 59.9
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
31.4
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K NanoCell
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Nano Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Grey Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colours
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1678 x 964 x 59.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1678 x 1027 x 361
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1820 x 1115 x 200
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
1344 x 361
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
31.4
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
31.8
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
40.7
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
400 x 400
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806091631176
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
