LG CordZero® Handstick + Power Mop Vac with Kompressor™ Technology
Compress Dust and Hair in the Bin, So You Empty Less Often
*Results may vary depending on operating environment.
*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 120 mins, 60 mins, and 14 mins, respectively. These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 60 mins, 30 mins, 7 mins, respectively.
**The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle, and with the Wi-Fi on.
***Run time with Power Drive Nozzle for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo-- is up to 80 mins, 40 mins and 12 mins respectively when two batteries are used. With one battery, run time for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo--is up to 40 mins, 20 mins and 6 mins respectively.Actual run time may vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.
*After washing, ensure filters are fully dried before re-assembling. Drying time may differ by season, temperature or humidity.
*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.
*Compatible smartphone Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later) required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile and Home Wi-Fi Data connection required.
Included Power Drive Nozzles™
Accessories and Cleaning Tools
Combination Tool
Compare the LG CordZero® range
|Features
|Multi-Surface Power Drive Nozzle®, Combination & Crevice Tool
|Hard-Floor Power Drive Nozzle®
|Power Drive Mop® With Mop Pads
|
|
|
|A9T-ULTRA
|√
|√
|√
|A9T-AUTO
|√
|√
|X
|A9K-ULTRA
|√
|√
|√
|A9K-PRO
|√
|√
|√
|A9K-AQUA
|√
|X
|√
|A9K-CORE
|√
|√
|X
|Features
|Bedding Power Punch®
|Power Drive Mini™
|Additional Accessories
|
|
|
|A9T-ULTRA
|X
|√
|All-In-One Tower™
|A9T-AUTO
|√
|X
|All-In-One Tower™
|A9K-ULTRA
|√
|√
|Flexi Tool Kit
|A9K-PRO
|X
|X
|Handy-Tool Kit
|A9K-AQUA
|X
|√
|X
|A9K-CORE
|X
|√
|X
Frequently Asked Questions
Which features does this product have?
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
Can I find replacement parts and accessories for LG Vacuum Cleaners?
Yes, we offer a range of replacement parts and accessories across all our Vacuum Cleaners, including filters, brush rolls, and attachments. These can be purchased separately via LG website or official LG stockists.
How do I troubleshoot common issues with my LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaner?
LG provides comprehensive customer support, including troubleshooting guides in the user manual and online resources. If you encounter any issues with your Handstick Vacuum Cleaner, such as loss of suction or battery problems, refer to the troubleshooting section of the manual or contact our customer service team for assistance.
What’s the difference between a handstick and bagless Vacuum cleaner?
Our handstick vacuum cleaners possess the features of a cordless, lightweight, and manoeuvrable vacuum cleaner designed for quick clean-ups and ease of use. On the other hand, our bagless vacuum cleaners collect dust and debris in a dirt bin or canister instead of disposable bags. The bagless vacuums tend to be larger in size, but are still an efficient and easy product to use.
Are LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaners suitable for cleaning carpets and hardwood floors?
Yes, our Handstick Vacuum Cleaners are versatile and designed to effectively clean various surfaces, including carpets, hardwood floors, tiles, and more. They come with adjustable suction power, and various nozzle types and attachments to ensure thorough cleaning on different floor types.
How do I maintain and clean my LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaner?
To maintain optimal performance, it's recommended to regularly empty the dustbin, clean the filters, and remove any hair or debris tangled around the brush roll. We also offer a number of removable and washable filters sold separately to our handstick vaccum, ensuring you always maintain your vacuum to ensure optimal clean. Refer to the user manual for specific cleaning instructions tailored to your model.
Are LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaners cordless?
Yes, our LG Hand stick Vacuum Cleaners are cordless for your added convenience and manoeuvrability during performance. They are powered by rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, allowing you to move freely around your home without being tethered to a power outlet.
The dust emptying function isn't working. How can I fix this?
Please check the following:
- Make sure the power plug is connected.
- Check that the vacuum cleaner is properly installed. It will beep if set up correctly.
- If the dust stops emptying, pressing the "Start/Stop” button will restart the process.
- The dust-emptying mode is either automatic or manual:
-The default setting for robot vacuum cleaners is Auto mode. The default setting for stick vacuum cleaners is Manual mode.
-For Manual mode, press the Stick Empty or Robot Empty buttons while the stick or robot vacuum cleaners are docked to begin the dust emptying process.
-To switch between the Manual and Auto dust-emptying modes, press the Select Mode button for at least three seconds.
The unit has lost power. What could be causing this?
Please check whether:
- The power plug is fully inserted into the outlet.
- Any multi-outlet strip is switched on.
- The breaker hasn't tripped and power is available.
Why isn’t my vacuum charging?
Here are some tips:
- Check if the vacuum is properly installed—it will beep when placed correctly. Reinstall the vacuum if there is no beep.
- Make sure the auxiliary battery is fully pushed in until its icon flashes.
- Check that the robot vacuum has docked correctly—it beeps when in place. Also, check for debris if an error message pops up.
- Check that the plug is fully inside the outlet.
- Unplug the unit and wipe off any debris from the charging terminal with a dry cloth.
- Your unit may not charge if the temperature is below 5°C. Try charging again after it’s above 5°C.
What should I do if the product has a smell?
Here are some tips:
- New vacuums may have a "new" smell that tends to go away after about 3 months.
- Check for damp dust stuck on the mop nozzle, since it can create odors. Remember to remove any wet dust after each use before storing your vacuum. The pre-filter, exhaust filter, or large dust separator may also start smelling if not dried completely. After a wash with water, dry the parts thoroughly in well-ventilated shade for at least 24 hours before using them again.
- If you can smell the dust bag, strong odors like pet waste may have transferred to the dust bag. Replace the bag after vacuuming up strong-smelling items even if it is not full. Similarly, old dust bags that haven't been replaced in a long time may also start to smell. Replace the dust bag regularly even if it’s not full.
What does it mean if the Auto emptying and Auxiliary battery indicators flash at the same time?
A motor is not working properly. This could be caused by:
The motor that presses the dust bin cover separation button
The motor that opens and closes the dust bin cover
The motor that changes air flow between the STICK Emptying and the ROBOT Emptying modes
Please unplug the power cord and contact an LG Electronics service center.
Why does the dust emptying notification flash red for about 10 seconds followed by a beep?
The dust bag is full and needs replacing. You can purchase additional replacement dust storage bags via LG website or official LG stockists.
Key Specs
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Wine
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Kompressor Technology
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone®
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes (4 Lengths)
-
Washable Filters
3 (Pre-Filter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
WARRANTY
-
Unit Warranty
2 Years Parts & Labour
-
Battery Warranty
12 Months
-
Smart Inverter Motor Warranty
10 Years Parts Warranty
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Wine
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091055750
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
2
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
4 hours per battery
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles
Normal Mode (Without Power Drive Nozzle®): Up to 60 minutes per battery;Normal Mode (With Power Drive Nozzle®): Up to 40 minutes per battery;Power Mode (With Power Drive Nozzle®): Up to 20 minutes per battery;Turbo Mode (With Power Drive Nozzle®): Up to 6 minutes per battery;Run times are approximate and vary depending on power setting and nozzle selection.
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
730 x 336 x 293
-
Weight (kg)
1.6
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Type
Handstick + Power Mop Vac
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
Yes(3 step)
-
Charging and Storage
Yes (Floor Standing & Wall Mountable)
-
Convert to Handheld
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone®
-
Kompressor Technology
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes (4 Lengths)
-
Washable Filters
3 (Pre-Filter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)
NOZZLES
-
Power Drive™ Mop Nozzle
Yes
-
Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle
Yes
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Hard Dirt Tool
Yes
-
Mattress Tool
Yes
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Power Mode
3 Modes (Normal, Power, Turbo)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
