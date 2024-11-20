Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG CordZero® Handstick Vac with AEROSCIENCE™

A9N-SOLO

LG CordZero® Handstick Vac with AEROSCIENCE™

(0)
Front view of A9N-SOLO
Products in this Bundle: 1
Rightside1 carpet

A9N-SOLO-M

A9N-SOLO Handstick Vac + BONUS Power Drive Mini Nozzle

Included Accessories

Included Accessories

Powerful Cordless Freedom

Powerful Cordless Freedom

Removable washable filters, one touch thumb control and ergonomic design.

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on the motor.

Aeroscience
AEROSCIENCE is the name given to LG’s air flow vacuum technology that utilises powerful mini whirlwinds of air to separate out dust particles.

The LG Inverter Motor rotates at high speed, creating rapid air flow inside the vacuums cyclone chambers.

Power Drive Nozzle

Power Drive Nozzle®

The direct drive motor inside the Power Drive Nozzle® rotates the roller while vacuuming to help provide effective particle pick up.*

Quick and Easy Battery Change

Quick and Easy Battery Change

The interchangeable and rechargeable batteries are easy to swap. Simply push the buttons on both sides and slip the battery in or out. Single Battery Power Pack included.

Charging and Storage Options

Charging and Storage Options

The CordZero handstick can be stored easily and neatly in your house in two different ways: Wall-mount mode and Compact mode.

Thumb Touch Control

Thumb Touch Control

On, Off and power levels including ‘Turbo’ mode are easy to select with the touch of a thumb.
5 Step Filtration System

5 Step Filtration System

The air filtration system can remove the majority of dust particles from household surfaces down to 2.5 microns in size. Larger particles are separated in steps 1-3 and deposited in the dust bin, while finer dust is filtered and captured in steps 4-5.
5 Step Filtration System Watch Video
Removable and Washable Filters

Removable and Washable Filters

Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters. Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed with water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.

Easy filter cleaning

Separate the filter from the body by turning the exhaust cover, without disassembling the vacuum.

Easy emptying

Empty the dust bin by pushing the dust bin release button.

Cleaning Versatility and Accessories

Cleaning Versatility and Accessories

The CordZero can be used with a variety of cleaning attachments like the Combination Tool and Crevice Tool to make getting into all those hard to reach places a breeze.*
Cleaning Versatility and Accessories Watch Video

*See model specifications below for accessories included in the sales pack.

Compare the LG CordZero® range

Table Caption
Features Multi-Surface Power Drive Nozzle®, Combination & Crevice Tool Hard-Floor Power Drive Nozzle® Power Drive Mop® With Mop Pads
A9T-ULTRA
A9T-AUTO X
A9K-ULTRA
A9K-PRO
A9K-AQUA X
A9K-CORE X
A9K-EVOLVE X
A9N-FLEX X
A9N-MULTI X
A9N-PRIME X X
A9N-WHITE X X
A9N-SOLO X X
Table Caption
Features Bedding Power Punch® Power Drive Mini™ Additional Accessories
A9T-ULTRA X All-In-One Tower™
A9T-AUTO X All-In-One Tower™
A9K-ULTRA Flexi Tool Kit
A9K-PRO X X Handy-Tool Kit
A9K-AQUA X X
A9K-CORE X X
A9K-EVOLVE X X X
A9N-FLEX X Extension Tool
A9N-MULTI X X Handy-Tool Kit
A9N-PRIME X X X
A9N-WHITE X X X
A9N-SOLO X X X

Frequently Asked Questions

Which features does this product have?

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

Can I find replacement parts and accessories for LG Vacuum Cleaners? 

Yes, we offer a range of replacement parts and accessories across all our Vacuum Cleaners, including filters, brush rolls, and attachments. These can be purchased separately via LG website or official LG stockists.

How do I troubleshoot common issues with my LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaner?

LG provides comprehensive customer support, including troubleshooting guides in the user manual and online resources. If you encounter any issues with your Handstick Vacuum Cleaner, such as loss of suction or battery problems, refer to the troubleshooting section of the manual or contact our customer service team for assistance. 

What’s the difference between a handstick and bagless Vacuum cleaner?

Our handstick vacuum cleaners possess the features of a cordless, lightweight, and manoeuvrable vacuum cleaner designed for quick clean-ups and ease of use. On the other hand, our bagless vacuum cleaners collect dust and debris in a dirt bin or canister instead of disposable bags. The bagless vacuums tend to be larger in size, but are still an efficient and easy product to use.

Are LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaners suitable for cleaning carpets and hardwood floors?

Yes, our Handstick Vacuum Cleaners are versatile and designed to effectively clean various surfaces, including carpets, hardwood floors, tiles, and more. They come with adjustable suction power, and various nozzle types and attachments to ensure thorough cleaning on different floor types.

How do I maintain and clean my LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaner?

To maintain optimal performance, it's recommended to regularly empty the dustbin, clean the filters, and remove any hair or debris tangled around the brush roll. We also offer a number of removable and washable filters sold separately to our handstick vaccum, ensuring you always maintain your vacuum to ensure optimal clean. Refer to the user manual for specific cleaning instructions tailored to your model. 

Are LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaners cordless?

Yes, our LG Hand stick Vacuum Cleaners are cordless for your added convenience and manoeuvrability during performance. They are powered by rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, allowing you to move freely around your home without being tethered to a power outlet.

The dust emptying function isn't working. How can I fix this?

Please check the following:

  1. Make sure the power plug is connected.
  2. Check that the vacuum cleaner is properly installed. It will beep if set up correctly.
  3. If the dust stops emptying, pressing the "Start/Stop” button will restart the process.
  4. The dust-emptying mode is either automatic or manual:

-The default setting for robot vacuum cleaners is Auto mode. The default setting for stick vacuum cleaners is Manual mode.

-For Manual mode, press the Stick Empty or Robot Empty buttons while the stick or robot vacuum cleaners are docked to begin the dust emptying process.

-To switch between the Manual and Auto dust-emptying modes, press the Select Mode button for at least three seconds.

The unit has lost power. What could be causing this?

Please check whether:

  1. The power plug is fully inserted into the outlet.
  2. Any multi-outlet strip is switched on.
  3. The breaker hasn't tripped and power is available.

Why isn’t my vacuum charging?

Here are some tips:

  1. Check if the vacuum is properly installed—it will beep when placed correctly. Reinstall the vacuum if there is no beep.
  2. Make sure the auxiliary battery is fully pushed in until its icon flashes.
  3. Check that the robot vacuum has docked correctly—it beeps when in place. Also, check for debris if an error message pops up.
  4. Check that the plug is fully inside the outlet.
  5. Unplug the unit and wipe off any debris from the charging terminal with a dry cloth.
  6. Your unit may not charge if the temperature is below 5°C. Try charging again after it’s above 5°C.

What should I do if the product has a smell?

Here are some tips:

  1. New vacuums may have a "new" smell that tends to go away after about 3 months.
  2. Check for damp dust stuck on the mop nozzle, since it can create odors. Remember to remove any wet dust after each use before storing your vacuum. The pre-filter, exhaust filter, or large dust separator may also start smelling if not dried completely. After a wash with water, dry the parts thoroughly in well-ventilated shade for at least 24 hours before using them again.
  3. If you can smell the dust bag, strong odors like pet waste may have transferred to the dust bag. Replace the bag after vacuuming up strong-smelling items even if it is not full. Similarly, old dust bags that haven't been replaced in a long time may also start to smell. Replace the dust bag regularly even if it’s not full.

What does it mean if the Auto emptying and Auxiliary battery indicators flash at the same time?

A motor is not working properly. This could be caused by:

The motor that presses the dust bin cover separation button

The motor that opens and closes the dust bin cover

The motor that changes air flow between the STICK Emptying and the ROBOT Emptying modes

Please unplug the power cord and contact an LG Electronics service center.

Why does the dust emptying notification flash red for about 10 seconds followed by a beep?

The dust bag is full and needs replacing. You can purchase additional replacement dust storage bags via LG website or official LG stockists.

Summary

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No

Key Specs

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    White

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    260 x 1120 x 270

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Kompressor Technology

    No

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    No

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    White

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091951465

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Cleaning Brush

    No

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    1 (Single)

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-ion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles

    50

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode with Nozzle

    40

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode without Nozzles

    6

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode with Nozzle

    6

  • Min Capacity (mAh)

    2300

  • Rated Capacity (mAh)

    2400

  • Rated Voltage (V) (DC)

    25.2

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    780 x 140 x 285

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    260 x 1120 x 270

  • Weight (kg)

    2.5

  • Max Product Height (mm)

    1120

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • One-Touch Control

    Yes

  • Sound Power Level - Turbo Mode (dB)

    79

  • Thumb Touch Control

    Yes

  • Dual Battery Pack

    No

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)

    No

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Yes

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Charging and Storage

    3 Ways (Wall-mount/Floor-standing/Compact installation)

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    No

  • Convert to Handheld

    No

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

    No

  • Kompressor Technology

    No

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    No

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

NOZZLES

  • Multi-Surface Power Drive™ Nozzle

    Yes

  • Bedding Power Punch™

    No

  • Power Drive™ Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Power Drive™ Mini Nozzle

    No

  • Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle

    No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    No

  • Accessory Bag

    No

  • Extra Pre-filter

    Yes

  • Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

    No

  • Extendable Hose Extension

    No

  • Extra Exhaust Filter

    No

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    No

  • Mattress Tool

    No

  • Mop Pads (Qty)

    0

  • Multi-angle Tool

    No

  • Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

    No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Max Power Consumption - Turbo Mode (W)

    480

  • Rated Power Consumption (W) (Turbo Mode)

    370

  • Power Mode

    Normal / Power / Turbo

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.44

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

    0.44

  • Max Suction Power (W)

    160

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Cleaning History

    No

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

    No

  • Filter Cleaning Guide

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

What people are saying

