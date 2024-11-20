We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DVD player with USB Plus, JPG playback, MP3
All Spec
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes (Region 4)
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes (Region 4)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
Dual Disc (DVD+CD)
Yes
VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT
-
MPEG-1
Yes
-
MPEG-2 PS/TS
Yes
-
MPEG-4
Yes
-
VOB
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Digital /Analogue Conversion
192KHz/24bit
-
Dolby Digital 2 Chan. Down Mix
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
USB Direct Recording1
Yes
-
USB Plus
Yes
-
JPEG Slideshow
Yes
-
Scan FFW/REW
Yes
-
Chapter Skip (Fwd/Rew)
Yes
-
Slow (Fwd)
Yes
-
Repeat
Yes
-
Program
Yes
-
A-B Repeat
Yes
-
Zoom
Yes
-
Subtitle
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
Front
USB 2.0 Input: Yes (1)
DVD Disc Drive: Yes (1)
-
Rear
Audio L/R RCA Output: Yes (1)
Video (Composite) Output: Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Simple Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA x1)
Yes
-
AV (Composite) Cable
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
250mm x 38mm x 203mm
-
Net Weight (kg)
1.00kg
PREVIOUS MODEL
-
DVD Player
DP122
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
1 Year Parts and Labour
EAN
-
EAN
8806084491190
FURTHER INFORMATION
-
Further Information
1 USB flash memory device not included and must be purchased separately. Disclaimer: All product specifications are correct at time of printing. Specifications may change without prior notice. Customers are advised to check with your retailer before purchase.
-
