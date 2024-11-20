We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3 Garment Styler Steam Closet Black Glass with ThinQ®
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite and Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
FAQs
Which features does this product have?
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
What does the LG Styler do?
Our LG Styler is an innovative garment care appliance that helps to refresh clothes and hard to wash items with ease. Using LG TrueSteam technology, the styler is perfect for those pieces that you don’t need to wash often, but want to freshen up like blazers, coats, knits, and delicate fabrics like silk, lace and linens. Items should be cleaned according to their care label.
If you’re wondering how steam works with garments, the LG TrueSteam works to relax the fibres of the fabric, allowing the steam to not only help release creases, but get into the fabric to refresh and deodorize the item in between dry-cleaning visits.
Where can an LG Styler be installed?
Styler doesn’t require plumbing so it can be installed in your living room, dressing room, laundry room, anywhere you want it! We recommend you ensure there is ample space above the Styler (about 20cm) as well as about 5 cm around the sides and back for ventilation. Simply plug in your Styler, fill the water container, and start using your new Styler! For more detailed installation instructions, check out the product manual!
Why would I want one?
We’ve all experienced mid-week panic, especially when the blouse or pant you wanted to wear is at the dry cleaners or sitting crumpled on a chair in your bedroom. Instead of needing to start from scratch with your outfit planning, the LG Styler offers the ideal solution for a quick refresh as quickly as 20 minutes.
Beyond a convenient refresh, the LG Styler also helps to deodorise garments and reduce wrinkles – great for cotton shirts, denim, trench coats and your holy grail white t-shirts.
For anyone that suffers with dust allergies, the LG Styler also helps reduce exposure to this common allergen with the power of steam.1
Slightly less glamorous, but anyone with kids will understand when your kids comes to you with a wrinkled blazer, shirt or skirt in the morning before school drop off. The LG Styler helps to reduce wrinkles and refresh these items so you can still get out the door quickly.
It also looks good. Thanks to its sleek design, the LG Styler can be placed anywhere in the home, not needing to be hidden away in a laundry room. The LG Styler is also available in three colors – black glass, Forest Green and Black Mirror.
1Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite and Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
Can I put jeans and denim in the Styler?
Definitely. The LG Styler can refresh your denim jeans or other denim clothing between washes. I think we’ve all heard about putting denim in the freezer in between washes, but the LG Styler uses steam technology to not only freshen up, but also deordorise – which is great for materials like denim that are washed less often and can hold on to odours more easily.
Is there a risk of shrinkage?
The LG Styler uses a low heat to dry, which is much more gentler on your clothes than a traditional dryer and helps reduce wrinkles. However, it is important to follow garment care labels and pick the right cycle to avoid any possible damage.
Can I mix different materials and fabrics?
The Mixed Fabric cycle caters for a variety of different fabrics in the Styler at the same time. However, ensure to follow garment care labels and pick the cycle that best suits your fabric, particularly for delicate fabrics.
Can I put shoes in the LG Styler?
Shoes that can be washed with water may be placed in the Styler and run on either the Gentle Dry or Refresh cycle. However, always check the shoe care label and follow the care instructions. Shoes such as those made of materials that are heat sensitive or not water friendly like leather are not suitable for use in the Styler.
Can I put anything in there?
You can put a lot in the LG Styler. Obviously your suit jackets, heavy coats, dresses, uniforms and delicate beach cover-ups, but also bed linens and towels that may have been sitting in a cupboard for lengthy period, as well as blankets, kids toys, pillows and backpacks, and undergarments just to name a few.
Are there any fabrics that won’t work well in the LG Styler?
Many fabrics may be placed in the LG Styler. However, always refer to your garment care label for care instructions. Please also refer to the Premium Fabrics and recommended Styler Cycle list below for more details.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door Type(Material)
Glass
-
Door Color
Linen Black
CAPACITY
-
Capacity
3 Items + 1 Pants
PROGRAMS
-
Gentle Dry - Dehumidify
Yes (51 min)
-
Gentle Dry - Normal
Yes (90 min)
-
Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow
Yes (120 min)
-
Refresh - Heavy
Yes (59 min)
-
Refresh - Light
Yes (20 min)
-
Refresh - Normal
Yes (39 min)
-
Sanitary - Bedding
Yes (93 min)
-
Sanitary - Fine Dust
Yes (53 min)
-
Sanitary - Heavy Duty
Yes (113 min)
-
Sanitary - Normal
Yes (83 min)
-
Special Care - Sports Wear
Yes (54 min)
-
Special Care - Suits/Coats
Yes (34 min)
-
Special Care - Wool/Knit
Yes (27 min)
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes (Up To 4 Stored Cycles)
FEATURES
-
Aroma Kit
Yes (Requires Fragrance Sheets)
-
Drying Type
Heat Pump
-
Interior Light
Yes (LED)
-
Moving Hanger
Yes (Up to 180 RPM)
-
Pants Crease Care
Yes
-
Reversible Door
Yes (By Service Agent Only, Kits Sold Separately)
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Dehumidification
Yes (120 min)
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
Fill Water Indicator
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
538 x 1915 x 661
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
445 x 1850 x 585
-
Product Weight (kg)
78
-
Box Weight (kg)
85
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Delay Start
Yes (3-19 Hours)
-
Night Care
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806098587100
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes (Up To 4 Stored Cycles)
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes (Wi-Fi)
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)
Yes
-
Carpet Install Spike (Qty)
Yes
-
Drip Tray (Qty)
Yes (1)
-
Pants Hanger (Qty)
Yes (1)
-
Shelf (Qty)
Yes (1)
-
Regular Hanger (Qty)
Yes (2)
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes (3-19 hours)
-
Display Type
Capacative Touch
