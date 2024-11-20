Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
5 Garment Styler with Steam - Forest Green

S5GOC

5 Garment Styler with Steam - Forest Green

Front view

It shows Styler placed in the dressing room.

It shows Styler placed in the dressing room.

It shows Styler placed in the dressing room.

It shows Styler placed in the dressing room.

It shows mist green color Styler placed in the dressing room that matches naturally to the furniture around.

Designed for a Better Life

It is an image of clothes hanging on the styler and moving from side to side.

Gentle Dust Removal

It shows inside of the product that LG TrueSteam comes out to the clothes.

Designed to Care for Clothes

Knits are stacked on the table.

Gentle Dry

Shows mobile screen and icons that introduce the functionality of the Styler.

Smart Clothing Care

Shake Off Fine Dust & Smooth Away Wrinkles

LG's Moving Hanger helps to shake out fine dust and wrinkles from clothes.

Vệ sinh quần áo mà không gây hư hại

Designed to Care for Clothes

Refresh, Deodorise, Helps Reduce Wrinkles and Exposure to Allergens

Upgrade your laundry room with the Styler. Refresh clothes between washes. Helps reduce odours and feel at ease by reducing exposure to allergens* with the power of steam.

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite and Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Video used for illustrative purposes only.
*Styler door is not transparent.

Helps Reduce Odours, Adds Freshness

Have an item that can't go in the wash? Helps reduce odours using a sanitisation or refresh cycle.

It shows that you can take care of your clothes refreshingly through Styler.

*Please refer to the owners manual for a full list of items that can be used in the styler.

It shows that you can take care of your clothes refreshingly through Styler.

Refresh Hard-to-Wash Items with Ease

Easily refresh hard-to-wash items without using harsh chemicals.

It shows props such as teddy bears and bags between the Styler steam.

Easy Care for Daily Student Outfits

School Uniform Care

Keep Uniforms and School Blazers Fresh

LG Styler's TrueSteam™ helps keep school uniforms* fresh and neat, free of odours and wrinkles.

Refresh_1600x600_D

*School uniform course available for downloaded through the LG ThinQ® app.

Care for your Favorite Clothes Easily

Delicate Care

Enjoy an easy daily refresh for the clothes you love, even those that are difficult to care for.

There is a styler and clothes hanger in the dressing room.

Gentle Dry

By using a low heat to dry, the Styler reduces the likelihood of fabric shrinkage and creases.

A person carring some knit sweters dried well.

Freshly Pressed Pants Every Day

Keep pant creases looking crispy while reducing general wrinkling.
Quick and easy care for your pants.

It shows a Styler door open that a pants is set on the crease care part of the door inside.

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™

Smart Clothing Care

Smart Control, Smart Life

ThinQ® technology incorporates intelligent features with your Styler that lets you remotely start or monitor progress. You can also track energy consumption or use Cycle Download to add newly developed care cycles*

This image shows a mobile phone with a Styler and a ThinQ screen.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

Control LG Styler remotely with the LG ThinQ® app, check the remaining cycle time, and get cycle completion notifications.

The man is looking at his cell phone.

Add New Care Cycles

Use LG ThinQ® app to download new cycles for specific fabrics.

The woman is looking at her cell phone, and her clothes are hanging on the styler.

*Cycle Download available through the LG ThinQ®. LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

FAQs

Which features does this product have?

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

What does the LG Styler do?

Our LG Styler is an innovative garment care appliance that helps to refresh clothes and hard to wash items with ease. Using LG TrueSteam technology, the styler is perfect for those pieces that you don’t need to wash often, but want to freshen up like blazers, coats, knits, and delicate fabrics like silk, lace and linens. Items should be cleaned according to their care label.

If you’re wondering how steam works with garments, the LG TrueSteam works to relax the fibres of the fabric, allowing the steam to not only help release creases, but get into the fabric to refresh and deodorize the item in between dry-cleaning visits.

Where can an LG Styler be installed?

Styler doesn’t require plumbing so it can be installed in your living room, dressing room, laundry room, anywhere you want it! We recommend you ensure there is ample space above the Styler (about 20cm) as well as about 5 cm around the sides and back for ventilation. Simply plug in your Styler, fill the water container, and start using your new Styler! For more detailed installation instructions, check out the product manual!

Why would I want one?

We’ve all experienced mid-week panic, especially when the blouse or pant you wanted to wear is at the dry cleaners or sitting crumpled on a chair in your bedroom. Instead of needing to start from scratch with your outfit planning, the LG Styler offers the ideal solution for a quick refresh as quickly as 20 minutes.

Beyond a convenient refresh, the LG Styler also helps to deodorise garments and reduce wrinkles – great for cotton shirts, denim, trench coats and your holy grail white t-shirts.

 

For anyone that suffers with dust allergies, the LG Styler also helps reduce exposure to this common allergen with the power of steam.1

 

Slightly less glamorous, but anyone with kids will understand when your kids comes to you with a wrinkled blazer, shirt or skirt in the morning before school drop off. The LG Styler helps to reduce wrinkles and refresh these items so you can still get out the door quickly.

 

It also looks good. Thanks to its sleek design, the LG Styler can be placed anywhere in the home, not needing to be hidden away in a laundry room. The LG Styler is also available in three colors – black glass, Forest Green and Black Mirror.

 

1Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite and Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Can I put jeans and denim in the Styler?

 Definitely. The LG Styler can refresh your denim jeans or other denim clothing between washes. I think we’ve all heard about putting denim in the freezer in between washes, but the LG Styler uses steam technology to not only freshen up, but also deordorise – which is great for materials like denim that are washed less often and can hold on to odours more easily.

Is there a risk of shrinkage?

The LG Styler uses a low heat to dry, which is much more gentler on your clothes than a traditional dryer and helps reduce wrinkles. However, it is important to follow garment care labels and pick the right cycle to avoid any possible damage.

Can I mix different materials and fabrics?

The Mixed Fabric cycle caters for a variety of different fabrics in the Styler at the same time. However, ensure to follow garment care labels and pick the cycle that best suits your fabric, particularly for delicate fabrics.

Can I put shoes in the LG Styler?

Shoes that can be washed with water may be placed in the Styler and run on either the Gentle Dry or Refresh cycle. However, always check the shoe care label and follow the care instructions. Shoes such as those made of materials that are heat sensitive or not water friendly like leather are not suitable for use in the Styler. 

Can I put anything in there?

 You can put a lot in the LG Styler. Obviously your suit jackets, heavy coats, dresses, uniforms and delicate beach cover-ups, but also bed linens and towels that may have been sitting in a cupboard for lengthy period, as well as blankets, kids toys, pillows and backpacks, and undergarments just to name a few.

Are there any fabrics that won’t work well in the LG Styler?

Many fabrics may be placed in the LG Styler. However, always refer to your garment care label for care instructions. Please also refer to the Premium Fabrics and recommended Styler Cycle list below for more details.

Summary

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 1960 x 605
Capacity
5 Items + 1 Pants
Door Color
Mist Green
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door Color

    Mist Green

  • Door Type(Material)

    Glass

  • Body Color

    Western Black

CAPACITY

  • Capacity

    5 Items + 1 Pants

PROGRAMS

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Gentle Dry - Dehumidify

    Yes

  • Gentle Dry - Normal

    Yes

  • Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow

    No

  • Gentle Dry - Time Dry

    Yes

  • Refresh - Heavy

    Yes

  • Refresh - Light

    Yes

  • Refresh - Normal

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Bedding

    No

  • Sanitary - Fine Dust

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Kid's Item

    No

  • Sanitary - Normal

    Yes

  • Special Care - Pants Crease

    No

  • Special Care - School Uniform

    Yes

  • Special Care - Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Special Care - Suits/Coats

    Yes

  • Special Care - Wool/Knit

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Full Touch LED + Hidden Display

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • Aroma Kit

    Yes

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

  • Drying Type

    Ventless with Inverter HeatPump System

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Fill Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Interior Light

    3 LED (2 White / 1 Blue)

  • Max RPM of Moving Hanger

    180

  • Moving Hanger

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Pants Crease Care

    Yes

  • Versatile Shelf

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D' mm)

    1190

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    717 x 2050 x 712

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 1960 x 605

  • Product Weight (kg)

    100

  • Box Weight (kg)

    111

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Night Care

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    No

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806087081053

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)

    No

  • Carpet Install Spike (Qty)

    No

  • Drip Tray (Qty)

    1

  • Pants Hanger (Qty)

    1

  • Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)

    1

  • Regular Hanger (Qty)

    5

  • Shelf (Qty)

    1

