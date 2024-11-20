We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
18.5kg Total Washing Load TWINWash® System including LG MiniWasher
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN -
-
Type
TWINWash - Twin Load Washer
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
16kg Main Washer (WD1216HTE)
-
Mini Washer (Max Load)
2.5kg Mini Washer (WTP2071V)
-
Drying Capacity (kg)
9kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
700
-
Height (mm)
1340
-
Depth (mm)
835
-
Weight
105kg (Main) | 48.7kg (Mini)
-
Door Diameter (front loaders)
403mm
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION - MAIN WASHER
-
Energy Consumption
Wash: 621kwh/365 uses
Dry: 373kwh/52 uses
-
Energy Rating
4 Star (Wash) | 2½ Star (Dry)
-
WELS Water Consumption
164L (Wash) | 16L (Dry)
-
WELS Water Ratings
4 Star
-
WELS Wash Program
Cotton, 40°C, Intensive Wash, Rinse 3, Extra High Spin, Turbo Clean®
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
Anti-fingerprint Stainless Finish
-
ThinQ® (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Door Lock
Yes
-
Control Type
Electronic Touch Button
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(MAIN WASHER)
-
Main Washer Model
WD1216HTE
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1000rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
1000/800/600/400/No Spin
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
Cold / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Water Recirculation
Yes
-
Turbo Clean®
Yes
-
True Steam®
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(MINI WASHER)
-
Mini Washer Model
WTP2071V
-
3 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Water Temperature
Cold only
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
Main Washer: 15 (Cotton, Baby Care, Speed Wash + Dry, Bedding Care, Speed Wash, Sports Wear, Single Shirt Dry, Duvet, Rinse + Spin, Wool, Hygiene, Cold Wash, Allergy Care, Refresh, Downloaded
Mini Washer: 6 (Light Soil, Active Wear, Speed Wash, Rinse & Spin, Hand Wash, Tub Clean)
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
Main Washer: 14 (Steam, TurboClean, Remote Start, Time Delay, Add Item, Turbo Dry, Air Dry, Time Dry, Soak, Pre Wash, Intensive, Light, Tub Clean, Child Lock) Mini Washer: 2 (Extra Rinse, Child Lock)
EAN -
-
EAN
Main Washer - 8801031635528
Mini Washer - 8806087900453
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
10 Year Inverter Direct Drive Motor Parts Warranty^
^2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
-
Registration
For warranty registration, two separate product codes need to be entered into the registration system for the individual washer components:
Main Washer - WD1216HTE
Mini Washer - WTP2071V
What people are saying
