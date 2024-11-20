We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg Series 9 Front Load Washer - Steam+
Summary
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
8
-
Steam
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Steel
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
8
PROGRAMS
-
Sportswear
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Speed Wash
Quick 14 (2kg), TurboClean 39 (4kg)
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Chrome
FEATURES
-
6 Motion Wash
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Product Type
Front Load Washer
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive Motors
10 Year Parts Warranty* *2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct-Drive Motor (parts only).
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Lifter
Yes
-
Water Inlet
Hot & Cold
-
Water Level
4½ Star
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
4½ Star
-
WELS Registration Code
C01750
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes (Rinse+)
-
Spin
1400RPM
-
Temp.
95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboClean
Yes (Turbo Clean 360®)
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091119612
What people are saying
