Image of celebrating 10 years of webOS during LG Streaming Week, with global content partners

LG Streaming Week

Get streaming offers each week on your LG TV between September 9th and October 13th.*

LG Streaming Week

In celebration of 10 years of LG webOS, you can get streaming offers each week between September 9th and October 13th. Just open the LG Streaming Week app on your LG TV to redeem the offers.*

Explore the offers below

Apple TV+

New and eligible returning subscribers get 3 months free1

Redemption period: 9/09 – 17/11

Apple Music

New subscribers get 3 months free2

Redemption period: 30/04/2024 – 30/04/2025

Optus Sport

Your chance to win the Ultimate Premier League Trip3

Subscribe to Optus Sport, select your favourite Premier League team and complete the entry form for your chance to win. This ultimate football experience includes two tickets a Premier League match, flights, transfers, five nights' accommodation in London and $1,000 AUD in spending money. Redemption period: 09/09 – 17/09

Disney+

New and eligible returning subscribers get 3 Months of Disney+ Standard Plan for a total of $13.994

Redemption period: 16/09 – 22/09

Baby Shark World

New Subscribers get 30 Days Free5

Redemption period: 9/09 – 14/10

Crunchyroll

New Subscribers get 30 Days Free6

Redemption period: 7/10 - 13/10

DAZN

New subscribers get a discount on NFL Game Pass7

26% off Season Pro (Week 1, 16/09 – 22/09)  &
Weekly Pro for only $0.99 (Week 2, 23/09 – 29/09)

Prime Video

Special access to rent/buy up to 50% discount8

Redemption period: 23/09 – 29/09

Paramount+

New & eligible former subscribers get 50% off Standard Annual Plan9

Redemption period: 30/09 – 6/10

MUBI

New subscribers enjoy 70% off for 6 months10

Redemption period: 30/09 – 6/10

*The offers apply to LG TVs with webOS4.0 (2018) – webOS24 (2024). Content partner T&Cs apply. Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

1 Apple TV+: Offer is available via LG Streaming Week app until 15/09/2024 and can also be accessed directly from Apple TV app until 17/11/2024. Offer available on 2018–2024 LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models, StanbyME and StanbyME Go models in the Apple TV app. Valid only for new and qualified returning subscribers to Apple TV+ in your region. Limit one offer per TV and Apple ID. Plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Payment will be billed to payment method on file and can be cancelled anytime at least a day before each renewal date in your service account settings. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/au/terms.html. Must be the minimum age required in your country and in the country that matches the store front on which you are redeeming the offer. Compatible products and services required. Cannot be combined with other offers providing access to the same service. Apple TV+ is a service mark of Apple Inc.

2 Apple Music: Offer is available via LG Streaming Week app until 15/09/2024 and can also be accessed directly from Apple Music app until 30/4/2025. Offer available in the Apple Music app on select 2018-2024 LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models, StanbyME and StanbyME Go TV models. New subscribers only. Apple Music automatically renews at your region’s price per month after promotion until cancelled. Compatible products and services and minimum age required. Terms apply.

3 Optus Sport: AU res 18+ only w/ active Optus Sport Subscription Plan on entry date & draw date (18/9/24), can take prize to London, UK for 5 nights (between 3/10/24 – 31/12/24) & have current passport w/ 6 mths validity during travel. Ends 11.59pm AEST 17/9/24. Max 1 entry p/person. Must claim prize by 5pm AEDT 7/10/24. Offer is available via LG Streaming Week app until 15/09.

Disney+: Get 3 months of Disney+ Standard for $13.99. Auto renews at $13.99/mo. Offer is available via LG Streaming Week app until 22/09 and can also be accessed directly from Disney+ app until 28 Sept 4:59pm (AEST) 28/9/24. New and eligible returning subscribers only. Must be Australian residents aged 18+. Additional terms apply.

5 Baby Shark: Offer ends 14/10/2024. Offer available on LG TV Models 2018-2024 in the LG Streaming Week app. The free trial for 1 month is valid only for new subscribers to Baby Shark World app in your region. Plan renews at your region's price per month until cancelled. Terms apply.

6 Crunchyroll: Offer ends 13/10/2024. Offer available on all LG TV models 2018-2024. Valid only for new subscribers. Plan renews at your region's price per month after promotional period. Terms apply.

DAZN: Week 1) Offer ends 22nd September 2024 and is valid for new subscribers only. Your NFL Game Pass Season Pro subscription will automatically renew on 1ST August 2025 unless cancelled in My Account. Terms and Conditions apply. / Week 2) Offer ends 29 September 2024 and is valid for new subscribers only. Terms and Conditions apply.

Prime Video: Offers are subject to change. Please see our Terms at primevideo.com/help if you want further details. Amazon.com Inc and its affiliates aren’t sponsors of this promotion. Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademark of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.

9 Paramount+: Standard Plan only. After first year, auto-renews at the then regular annual price until cancelled. New & eligible former subscribers only. 18+. T&Cs apply. Offer ends 6/10/24.

10 MUBI: Offer ends 06/10/2024. Offer available on all 2018 - 2024 LG TV devices. Valid only for new MUBI subscribers. Once the offer period has expired, participants will automatically be rolled onto the applicable subscription charge for the plan chosen via the MUBI Promo Sign Up Page. Terms apply.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 