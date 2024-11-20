We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Designed for Comfort
The earbuds are engineered to fit comfortably, letting you listen for hours without weighing your ears down. The new ear gels also help create a tighter seal to block out more surrounding noise and stay snug in your ears.