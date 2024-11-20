Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG TONE Free T90S Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds

TONE-T90S

(0)
Left Open View

Graphene

Crisp, clear sound

The LG TONE Free T90S features a diaphragm crafted from pure graphene, a strong, yet lightweight material that is revolutionising the world of high-end audio. Graphene enables the precise delivery of high-definition audio with less distortion so you can hear every sound come alive with incredible clarity and depth. 

Dolby Atmos

Sound that surrounds you

No need for Dolby-supported devices or content. With embedded Dolby Atmos technology, your T90S earbuds enhance any audio to a spatial audio experience. Enjoy immersive sound, whether streaming, gaming, or listening to music, on any device.

Dolby Head Tracking™

Sound that moves with you

Experience more natural and lifelike sound. As you move your head, Dolby Head Tracking™ adjusts the direction of the sound so you always feel like you’re listening from the centre of your entertainment.*

A women wearing T90S is smiling. An illustrative sphere is shown around her head to emphasize the Dolby Head tracking™ feature.

*Smartphone and LG TONE Free app required to use feature.

UVnano Self Cleaning Technology

Kills 99.9% of Bacteria* after 10 minutes

Your earbuds are there for you every day - helping you relax, rock out, and refocus. But these buds can also host bacteria you don't want to carry around. The LG TONE Free T90S are equipped with a UVnano charging case that kills 99.9% of bacteria after charging for 10 minutes.*

UVnano reduce bacteria up to 99.9%

*Independently tested and verified to reduce 99.9% of bacteria (Escherichia Coli, Staphylocuccus Aureus & Klebsiella Pneumoniae) after ten minutes of irradiation. UV LED function works only when the charging case is closed and is at more than 40% battery capacity. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging case lid is opened.

Plug & Play

Wirelessly Connect to Devices

The earbuds come with a charging case that also acts as a wireless Bluetooth dongle for devices with an AUX headphone jack*. You can then enjoy wireless convenience and brilliant sounds from treadmills, computers and aeroplane seats that don't have Bluetooth connectivity. You can even jump on a conference call or chat with friends while gaming via USB-C connection.^

A woman wearing T90S to enjoy in-flight entertainment using the Plug & Wireless function.

*AUX port adapter supplied in box to connect charging case and AUX device.

^Microphone function is available when using the included USB-C to USB-A cable, or USB-C to USB-C cable (sold separately).

Adaptive Noise Cancellation

Keep your surroundings quiet

From the sounds of a busy street to the quiet of your office, our adaptive Active Noise Cancellation technology detects the noise around you in real-time and adjusts the noise cancellation level to be just right every time.

This image is simulated to illustrate the T90S's Adaptive noise cancelling feature.

There are two ear tips shown. On the left is the previous one, on the right is shown T90S's ear tip to provide it better isolate the noise.

Designed for Comfort

The earbuds are engineered to fit comfortably, letting you listen for hours without weighing your ears down. The new ear gels also help create a tighter seal to block out more surrounding noise and stay snug in your ears.

3 Mic System & Voice Pickup Unit

Ready to Chat

Dive into conversations with three built-in microphones that are designed to reduce background noise while clearly picking up your own voice. Plus, the Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) detects vibrations to sense if you are on a noisy phone call or a quiet one-on-one conversation for the just-right sound every time. 

Close up view of the black T90S.

A collage of people using T90S earbuds in their daily lives. Left from top to bottom, a woman is watching a TV with T90S and a man is using his laptop with T90S. Right top to bottom, a man is wearing T90S while using his tablet PC, and the woman is watching a video from her smartphone on the subway.

Voice Separation Algorithm

Make your voice heard

The earbuds separate your voice from the surrounding noise to ensure you're heard when on a call.

Whispering Mode

You can whisper on a call and still be heard on the other end of the line — just take out the right earbud and hold it close to your mouth like a microphone when you speak.*

Listening Mode

Listening Mode lets some background sound in, so you're aware of your surroundings — great for crossing the road.*

Conversation Mode

Conversation Mode amplifies the voice of the person you're speaking with so you can hear them clearly without removing your earbuds.*

*LG TONE Free app required to use feature.

A picture of the Multi Point & Multi Pairing function. The TONE Free widget interface is shown on the bottom left. The black T90S is shown in the center. To the right, a smartphone interface and a laptop are shown.

Multi Point & Multi Pairing

Switch It Up

Multi-Point & Multi-Pairing let you connect to two devices simultaneously, so the earbuds can automatically take a call from your mobile while you’re on your tablet, and switch back as soon as you hang up. You can also pair your earbuds with up to 5 devices and switch between them with a swipe of your finger on the TONE Free app.

TONE Free App

Easy control

The LG TONE Free app lets you quickly check battery status, customise the equaliser, control Active Noise Cancellation and more. You can even save your preferences by setting up Profiles.

Battery life

Power Your Play

Everyone needs more play time. LG TONE Free T90S provides up to 36 hours of play time from from a single charge. Up to 9 hours with the earbuds, and up to 27 hours of play time from the charging case.*

*Playtime is based using full charge earbuds/charging case (at 50% volume with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound Mode, and Dolby Atmos functions turned off) and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.

Key Specs

  • 3D Sound Stage

    Yes

  • apt-X Adaptive

    Yes

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Unit Size (Φ)

    9.8Φ (Graphene)

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • Plug&Wireless

    Yes

  • UVnano

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

All Spec

SPEAKER

  • Unit Size (Φ)

    9.8Φ (Graphene)

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

SOUND SOLUTION

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • Talk Thru

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    4

EQ

  • Customised EQ

    Yes

  • LG EQ

    Yes

  • Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

    Yes

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Stage

    Yes

AUDIO CODEC

  • AAC

    Yes

  • apt-X Adaptive

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • BLE

    Yes

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Earbuds (ANC off)

    9

  • Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)

    36

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Charging Case

    2.5

  • Earbuds

    1

CONVENIENCE

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Multi Paring

    Yes

  • Swift Pair

    Yes

  • UVnano

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Plug&Wireless

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Charging Case

    65.0 x 29.9 x 32.6 mm

  • Earbud

    21.6 x 21.9 x 24.2 mm

WEIGHT

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    43.0 g

  • Product Net Weight

    5.7 g

ACCESSORY

  • Charging Cable

    Yes

  • Medical Silicon Eargels

    Yes

  • AUX (3.5mm) to USB Cable

    Yes

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806096196359

