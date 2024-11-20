LG TONE Free fit TF8 Waterproof Wireless Earbuds

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
TONE Free fit earbuds being splashed by water and droplets.

A woman is sweating and working out with TONE Free fit earbuds.

Make your move with a fit that's secure & comfortable

Focus on your workout, not on your earbuds. LG TONE Free fit wireless earbuds hook into your outer ear for a secure fit that's comfortable with less pressure, too. The lightweight shape holds them in place while letting air flow through so your ears stay cool during workouts.

The side of the TONE Free fit cradle is shown. When the cradle opens and the earbud inside is seen from the and floats in the air. Red Dot Award logo, with Red Dot Winner 2022.

Active Noise Cancellation

Immerse yourself in the music

Focus on the music while going for a run or at the gym. The sophisticated noise removal filter cancels irritating background sounds, for less disturbance and an enhanced listening experience. And a howling detection algorithm helps eliminate howling entering the microphone.

Deconstructed view of the TONE Free fit earbuds, divided into 6 pieces.

1. Medical Grade Silicone Ear Gels*

 

Allow you to wear your TONE Free earbuds for long periods in comfort

2. 6mm Driver Unit

 

Delivers powerful high-quality sound.

3. Swivel Grip Technology

 

The distinctive shape locks the earbuds into your outer ear for a secure fit.

4. Proximity Sensor

 

When earbuds are removed from your ear, your music pauses automatically.

5. Long-lasting Battery

 

Enjoy up to 30 hours of play time. Up to 10 hours with the earbuds, and 20 hours from the charging case^.

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
^Playtime is based using full charge earbuds/charging case (at 50% volume with Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Mode functions turned off) and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.

Now You Can Personalise Ambient Sound

Press your LG TONE Free earbuds to turn off noise cancelling and switch between sound modes.
A man wearing TONE Free fit earbuds is riding on a bicycle.
Listening Mode
Listening Mode lets some background sound in, so you're aware of your surroundings — great for crossing the road or when you're out cycling.
A man and woman running in a park wearing TONE Free fit.
Conversation Mode
Conversation Mode amplifies the voice of the person you're speaking with so you can hear them clearly without removing your earbuds.

Clear and spatial sound

LG TONE Free earbuds deliver another dimension of sound courtesy of British audio icon, Meridian. Their pioneering Headphone Space Processing (HSP) technology mimics the natural acoustics in Meridian high-end speaker systems, re-engineered to fit in your ear.

The TONE Free fit cradle is open, with the left earbud inside the case, and the right earbud outside. Meridian's logo is seen at the bottom of the image.

Meridian Horizon Immersive Multi-channel Audio

Meridian Horizon uses adaptive upmixing, by treating high and low frequencies separately, to optimise sound locations. This results in a larger sweet-spot and an immersive listening experience.

Meridian's Horizon infographic is visible, and the infographic is shaped like a sound waves wrapped around a person.

Freshen up your wireless earbuds with UVnano

Your earbuds are there for you every day - helping you relax, rock out, and refocus. But these buds can also host bacteria you don't want to carry around. LG TONE Free fit are equipped with a UVnano charging case that kills 99.9% of bacteria* after charging for 10 minutes. UVNano function only operates when the charging case is closed** and connected to a power source using charging cable.
AV-TONE-Free-fit-TF8-08-UVnano-1-Desktop%20(3).v2

A close-up of the TONE Free fit earbud, with a blue grid on the eargel. Text says UVnano cleans thoroughly and 99.9% reduction in bacteria. A woman is sweating as she wears TONE Free fit, and it appears she just finished her workout.

*Independently tested and verified to reduce 99.9% of bacteria (Escherichia Coli, Staphylocuccus Aureus & Klebsiella Pneumoniae) after ten minutes of irradiation.
**UV LED function works only when the charging case is connected with the charging cable, to a power source. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging case lid is opened.

Waterproof

Your earbuds are protected from water damage and dust with the IP67 rating^. You can freshen up your earbuds after a workout session and continue training, rain or shine.

TONE Free fit earbuds in front of text saying IP67. The earbuds are surrounded by water and water droplets.

^IP67 Rating: Tested under controlled laboratory conditions. Dust tight and water resistant up to 1 metre for 30 minutes. Tested in fresh water. Exposure to chlorinated water, detergents or salt water not advised. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Charging case is not IP67 waterproof.

Battery Life

Power Your Play

Everyone needs more play time. LG TONE Free fit provide up to 30 hours of play time from a single charge. Up to 10 hours with the earbuds, and up to 20 hours from the charging case*. When you need a boost, get up to 1 hour of listening time from just 5 minutes of charging in the case.

A man wearing the TONE Free fit and looking at his smartphone. The sky is dark as he just finished his evening workout. A woman wearing TONE Free fit earbuds is catching her breath in sunny weather.

*Playtime is based using full charge earbuds/charging case (at 50% volume with Active Noise Cancellation function turned off) and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.

Wirelessly Connect to Devices

LG Tone Free earbuds come with a charging case that also acts as a wireless Bluetooth dongle for devices with an AUX headphone jack*. You can then enjoy wireless convenience and brilliant sounds from treadmills, computers, musical instruments and aeroplane seats that don't have Bluetooth connectivity.

Wirelessly Connect to Devices1

*AUX port adapter supplied in box to connect charging case and AUX device.

TONE Free fit earbuds rotate 360 degrees and show the 3MIC system.

Made for Quality Conversations

LG TONE Free TF8 has three microphones engineered to reduce ambient noise while clearly picking up your own voice. Conversations feel more natural and you'll be heard loud and clear.
The LG TONE Free app screen linked to the TONE Free fit product is displayed on the mobile phone, and there are Apple App Store and Google Play Store icons to the right.
LG TONE Free App

Easy control

The LG TONE Free app lets you quickly check the battery status, customise the equaliser, control Active Noise Cancellation and more.
Fast Pairing

Swift. Seamless. Simple

LG TONE Free TF8 earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly to your devices with Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair or Bluetooth®.*

A video with TONE Free fit placed in the center, a Windows PC on the left, and an Android device on the right. When the TONE Free fit cradle lid opens, each device is paired and a connection pop-up appears.

*Microsoft Swift Pair is only supported by Windows 10 PCs with Windows 10 ver 1803 or higher. Google Fast Pair is only supported on Android devices

The lid of the TONE Free fit case opens to reveal the earbuds floating in the air with a smartphone and laptop to the side. The smartphone has the Multi Point and Multi Pairing menu onscreen.

Switch It Up

You can pair your LG TONE Free earbuds with up to five devices through the TONE Free app for easy connection. Now when you want to switch to a device, you don't need to manually reconnect.

LG TONE Free Lineup

Features LG TONE Free T90 LG TONE Free fit TF8
LG TONE Free T90
LG TONE Free fit TF8
Dolby Atmos® with Dolby Headtracking ×
Active Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC Hybrid ANC
Plug & Play √ (Listening and Microphone) √ (Listening)
Uvnano UVnano (During Wired & Wireless charging) UVnano (During Wired charging)
Headphone Spatial Processing by Meridian
Sound Unit Dynamic 11mm Graphene Driver Dynamic 6mm driver
MIC System 3MIC + VPU Mic 3 Mic
Ambient Sound Models Whispering, Listening, Conversation Listening conversation
Medical Grade Ear Gels (3sizes)
Google Fast Pairing & Microsoft Swift Pair
Bluetooth Multi-Point & Multi-Pairing
Voice Command (Google Assistant & Sin)
Water Splash IPX4 IP67
Play Time Up to 27 hours (Earbuds 9hrs / with charging case 18hrs) Up to 30 hours (Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 20hrs)
Wireless Charging Compatible ×
Fast Charging (5 min for up to 60 min)
LG Tone Free App Android & iOS Android & iOS
Colours Charcoal Black, Snow White Black Lime
Key Specs

  • 3D Sound Stage

    Yes

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • Plug&Wireless

    Yes

  • UVnano

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IP67

All Spec

SPEAKER

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

SOUND SOLUTION

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • Talk Thru

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    3

EQ

  • Customised EQ

    Yes

  • LG EQ

    Yes

  • Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

    Yes

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Stage

    Yes

AUDIO CODEC

  • AAC

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • BLE

    Yes

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)

    10

  • Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)

    30

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Charging Time (Earbuds)

    1

  • Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)

    2

CONVENIENCE

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Multi Paring

    Yes

  • Swift Pair

    Yes

  • UVnano

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IP67

  • Plug&Wireless

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Charging Case

    65.8 x 51.9 x 32.7 mm

  • Earbud

    24.8 x 23.5 x 26.7 mm

WEIGHT

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    43 g

  • Product Net Weight

    5.9 g

ACCESSORY

  • Charging Cable

    Yes

  • Medical Silicon Eargels

    Yes

  • Ear hook

    Yes

  • AUX (3.5mm) to USB Cable

    Yes

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806091977267

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

