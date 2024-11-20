We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free fit TF8 Waterproof Wireless Earbuds
Make your move with a fit that's secure & comfortable
Immerse yourself in the music
1. Medical Grade Silicone Ear Gels*
Allow you to wear your TONE Free earbuds for long periods in comfort
2. 6mm Driver Unit
Delivers powerful high-quality sound.
3. Swivel Grip Technology
The distinctive shape locks the earbuds into your outer ear for a secure fit.
4. Proximity Sensor
When earbuds are removed from your ear, your music pauses automatically.
5. Long-lasting Battery
Enjoy up to 30 hours of play time. Up to 10 hours with the earbuds, and 20 hours from the charging case^.
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
^Playtime is based using full charge earbuds/charging case (at 50% volume with Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Mode functions turned off) and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.
Now You Can Personalise Ambient Sound
Clear and spatial sound
The TONE Free fit cradle is open, with the left earbud inside the case, and the right earbud outside. Meridian's logo is seen at the bottom of the image.
Meridian Horizon Immersive Multi-channel Audio
Meridian's Horizon infographic is visible, and the infographic is shaped like a sound waves wrapped around a person.
Freshen up your wireless earbuds with UVnano
A close-up of the TONE Free fit earbud, with a blue grid on the eargel. Text says UVnano cleans thoroughly and 99.9% reduction in bacteria. A woman is sweating as she wears TONE Free fit, and it appears she just finished her workout.
*Independently tested and verified to reduce 99.9% of bacteria (Escherichia Coli, Staphylocuccus Aureus & Klebsiella Pneumoniae) after ten minutes of irradiation.
**UV LED function works only when the charging case is connected with the charging cable, to a power source. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging case lid is opened.
Waterproof
TONE Free fit earbuds in front of text saying IP67. The earbuds are surrounded by water and water droplets.
^IP67 Rating: Tested under controlled laboratory conditions. Dust tight and water resistant up to 1 metre for 30 minutes. Tested in fresh water. Exposure to chlorinated water, detergents or salt water not advised. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Charging case is not IP67 waterproof.
Power Your Play
A man wearing the TONE Free fit and looking at his smartphone. The sky is dark as he just finished his evening workout. A woman wearing TONE Free fit earbuds is catching her breath in sunny weather.
*Playtime is based using full charge earbuds/charging case (at 50% volume with Active Noise Cancellation function turned off) and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.
Wirelessly Connect to Devices
Wirelessly Connect to Devices1
*AUX port adapter supplied in box to connect charging case and AUX device.
Swift. Seamless. Simple
*Microsoft Swift Pair is only supported by Windows 10 PCs with Windows 10 ver 1803 or higher. Google Fast Pair is only supported on Android devices
LG TONE Free Lineup
|Features
|LG TONE Free T90
|LG TONE Free fit TF8
|
|
|Dolby Atmos® with Dolby Headtracking
|√
|×
|Active Noise Cancellation
|Adaptive ANC
|Hybrid ANC
|Plug & Play
|√ (Listening and Microphone)
|√ (Listening)
|Uvnano
|UVnano (During Wired & Wireless charging)
|UVnano (During Wired charging)
|Headphone Spatial Processing by Meridian
|√
|√
|Sound Unit
|Dynamic 11mm Graphene Driver
|Dynamic 6mm driver
|MIC System
|3MIC + VPU Mic
|3 Mic
|Ambient Sound Models
|Whispering, Listening, Conversation
|Listening conversation
|Medical Grade Ear Gels (3sizes)
|√
|√
|Google Fast Pairing & Microsoft Swift Pair
|√
|√
|Bluetooth Multi-Point & Multi-Pairing
|√
|√
|Voice Command (Google Assistant & Sin)
|√
|√
|Water Splash
|IPX4
|IP67
|Play Time
|Up to 27 hours (Earbuds 9hrs / with charging case 18hrs)
|Up to 30 hours (Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 20hrs)
|Wireless Charging Compatible
|√
|×
|Fast Charging (5 min for up to 60 min)
|√
|√
|LG Tone Free App
|Android & iOS
|Android & iOS
|Colours
|Charcoal Black, Snow White
|Black Lime
Key Specs
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
-
ANC
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
6Φ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
Yes
-
UVnano
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IP67
All Spec
SPEAKER
-
Unit Size (Φ)
6Φ
-
Unit Type
Dynamic
SOUND SOLUTION
-
ANC
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
Talk Thru
Yes
-
# of Mic
3
EQ
-
Customised EQ
Yes
-
LG EQ
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5.3
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
10
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
30
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
2
CONVENIENCE
-
Fast Charging
Yes
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Multi Paring
Yes
-
Swift Pair
Yes
-
UVnano
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IP67
-
Plug&Wireless
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Charging Case
65.8 x 51.9 x 32.7 mm
-
Earbud
24.8 x 23.5 x 26.7 mm
WEIGHT
-
Charging Case Net Weight
43 g
-
Product Net Weight
5.9 g
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Cable
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
Yes
-
Ear hook
Yes
-
AUX (3.5mm) to USB Cable
Yes
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806091977267
