Plaque de cuisson électrique intelligente de 30" avec 5 brûleurs

Technologie intelligente ThinQMD
Une maison plus intelligente grâce à l’application LG ThinQMD
L’application ThinQMD vous permet de commander facilement vos appareils intelligents de LG pour vous simplifier la vie. Gérez et surveillez votre cuisinière à distance, envoyez des instructions de cuisson au moyen des fonctions ThinQMD Recipe ou Scan-to-Cook*, connectez-vous aux assistants vocaux Google ou Alexa, et accédez à la fonction Smart Diagnosis (diagnostic intelligent), au soutien à la clientèle et bien plus encore.