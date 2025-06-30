Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Plaque de cuisson électrique intelligente de 30" avec 5 brûleurs

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Avis

Où acheter

Assistance

  • Profitez de la livraison gratuite à l’achat de 2 gros électroménagers ou plus

Plaque de cuisson électrique intelligente de 30" avec 5 brûleurs

Plaque de cuisson électrique intelligente de 30" avec 5 brûleurs

CBEW3017BE
  • Front view
  • Top_LightOn
  • Front
  • Front_LightOn
  • Front_LightOn_Cookware
  • Left
  • Left Light on
  • Right
  • Right Light On
  • Right_LightOn_Cookware
Front view
Top_LightOn
Front
Front_LightOn
Front_LightOn_Cookware
Left
Left Light on
Right
Right Light On
Right_LightOn_Cookware

principales caractéristiques

  • Technologie intelligente ThinQᴹᴰ
  • Commandes en verre SmoothTouchᴹᴰ
  • Élément UltraHeatᴹᶜ de 3,2 Kw
  • Certifié ENERGY STARᴹᴰ
Plus
Stay Connected

Technologie intelligente ThinQMD

Une maison plus intelligente grâce à l’application LG ThinQMD

L’application ThinQMD vous permet de commander facilement vos appareils intelligents de LG pour vous simplifier la vie. Gérez et surveillez votre cuisinière à distance, envoyez des instructions de cuisson au moyen des fonctions ThinQMD Recipe ou Scan-to-Cook*, connectez-vous aux assistants vocaux Google ou Alexa, et accédez à la fonction Smart Diagnosis (diagnostic intelligent), au soutien à la clientèle et bien plus encore.

*Les produits compatibles peuvent varier. Reportez-vous à l’application ThinQMD pour obtenir plus de détails.

Commandes en verre SmoothTouchMD

Commandes épurées et élégantes

Commandes épurées et élégantes

Les commandes intuitives en verre SmoothTouchMD offrent un style épuré et une utilisation facile, d’une simple pression du doigt. De plus, la surface lisse se nettoie facilement : une conception aussi pratique qu’élégante.

Élément UltraHeatMC de 3,2 Kw

Éléments polyvalents pour une ébullition rapide ou un véritable mijotage

Notre élément UltraHeatMC est suffisamment puissant pour faire bouillir l’eau rapidement et suffisamment polyvalent pour un véritable mijotage, le tout grâce à une puissance de 3 200 watts. En outre, grâce à notre conception à élément double 2-en-1, vous pouvez adapter la taille de l’élément aux accessoires de cuisine de 6 et 9 pouces.

Certifié ENERGY STARMD

Économisez de l’argent, économisez de l’énergie

Les produits qui portent l’étiquette ENERGY STARMD répondent à des critères rigoureux en matière d’efficacité énergétique fixés. Ils vous permettent d’économiser de l’énergie et de l’argent tout en protégeant notre environnement en vous aidant à faire des choix qui contribuent à un avenir fondé sur l’énergie propre.

Imprimer

Toutes les spécifications

Ce que les gens disent

Trouver localement

Faites l’expérience de ce produit autour de vous.

Nos choix pour vous