Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MAXIMISEZ votre choix, REMPLISSEZ votre réfrigérateur

 

 

 

 

pour remplir votre frigo à l’achat de n’importe quel réfrigérateur avec porte à deux battants à profondeur standard ou profondeur de comptoir d’une largeur de 33 po admissible.

Détails de la promotion
Termes et conditions

Célébration La vie est belle
Nous vous remercions!

Dates importantes

Période d’achat valide : Du 1er mai 2025 au 4 juin 2025

 

Date limite de soumission des réclamations : Soumettre avant le 31 juillet 2025 à 23 h 59 (HNE)

avec une preuve d’achat et un numéro de série.

Le produit doit être livré au plus tard le 31 juillet 2025 pour obtenir le numéro de série.

Comment réclamer
la carte VISA prépayée

Étape 1. Achat
Achetez un électroménager de LG admissible entre le 1er mai et le 4 juin 2025. Veillez à ce que la date de livraison soit avant le 31 juillet 2025.

Étape 2. Réclamation
Soumettez la preuve d’achat au plus tard le 31 juillet 2025 à 23 h 59 (HNE) avec le numéro de série. Les numéros de série se trouvent sur le produit livré.

Étape 3. Profitez de votre appareil
Une fois que tous les renseignements ont été soumis, vous recevrez votre carte virtuelle prépayée par courriel.

  • Laundry

    Appareils pour la lessive

    Carte VISA virtuelle prépayée de 100 $ 

    à l’achat d’un ensemble laveuse-sécheuse ou d’une WashTowerMD admissible

    Réclamer maintenant
  • Refrigerator

    Réfrigérateur

    Carte VISA virtuelle prépayée de 200 $

    à l’achat d’un réfrigérateur admissible

     

     

    Réclamer maintenant
  • Range

    Cuisinière

    Carte VISA virtuelle prépayée de 100 $ 

    à l’achat d’une cuisinière admissible

     

     

    Réclamer maintenant
  • Dishwasher

    Lave-vaisselle

    Carte VISA virtuelle prépayée de 100 $

    à l’achat d’un lave-vaisselle admissible

     

     

    Réclamer maintenant