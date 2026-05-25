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- Filtro de alta eficiencia que captura incluso las partículas más pequeñas.
- Función de reinicio automático después de un corte de energía para tu conveniencia.
- Panel de control intuitivo con indicadores LED para una fácil operación.
- Ecológico y eficiente para reducir tu huella de carbono.
- Diseñado para un funcionamiento silencioso y discreto.