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Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™

Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™

MS3032JAS
Vista frontal de Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ MS3032JAS
Vista Frontal puerta abierta Horno Microondas LG MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS
Vista frontal de Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ MS3032JAS
Vista Frontal puerta abierta Horno Microondas LG MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS
LG Horno Microondas LG 30L Negro SlimNeoChef™ EasyClean™ , MS3032JAS

Características principales:

  • Recubrimiento de Fácil limpieza EasyClean™
  • Diseño Compacto
  • Cocción uniforme en cada platillo
  • Anillo giratorio estable, Luz LED
Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • EasyClean: limpieza fácil y antibacterial
  • Anillo giratorio estable: Mayor estabilidad
  • Luz Led: Ilumina el interior del horno
  • Diseño Compacto: Practico y espacioso

Descubre más sobre este producto

Horno Microondas LG Neo Chef, ofrece una cocción más rápida, descongela los alimentos de manera uniforme, limpia el interior del horno fácilmente eliminando posibles bacterias sin necesidad de elementos abrasivos con la tecnología Easy Clean, gracias a estos beneficios podrás realizar preparaciones increíbles y dejar solo de calentar los alimentos, gracias a su plato giratorio los alimentos al interior del horno microondas tendrán más estabilidad evitando derrames de comida dentro del mismo. ¡Compra Ahora!

Hay un horno de microondas en la cocina e íconos que representan tres características clave.

Limpieza sin esfuerzo,
resultados impecables

EasyClean™ elimina el 99.99% de las bacterias. Simplemente rocía el interior con agua y elimina cualquier residuo sin esfuerzo, sin necesidad de detergentes o productos químicos agresivos.

Hay un microondas con la puerta abierta, y una explicación que es fácil de limpiar por dentro.

*Basado en la prueba de actividad y eficacia antibacteriana de SGS (2017.08) siguiendo el estándar de producto antibacteriano JIS Z 2801:2010, se ha confirmado que el valor de actividad antibacteriana contra Escherichia coli y Staphylococcus aureus es de al menos 5,9 (equivalente a 99,999%).

Diseño minimalista, Práctico
espacio

Con su diseño elegante y tamaño compacto, se integra a la perfección en la decoración de cualquier cocina, al mismo tiempo que ofrece un amplio espacio para platos altos o anchos.

Alrededor del producto se representa un gráfico formado por líneas que describen el tamaño reducido del producto.

El brillo se une a la
funcionalidad: Luz LED y diseño
práctico

La luz LED blanca interior ilumina el estado de los alimentos con mayor intensidad para facilitar el control. Opera el NeoChef™ con un simple toque de tu dedo en la superficie lisa.

La comida se cocina en el interior con función LED en la cocina donde las luces están apagadas.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

MS3032JAS

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Marca

    LG

  • País de origen

    China

  • Color de la puerta

    Negro

  • Diseño de la puerta

    Dividido

  • EasyClean

  • Tipo de instalación

    Para mesadas

  • Color de la caja

    Negro

  • Capacidad del horno (L)

    30

  • Tipo

    Solo

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Etiqueta NFC

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE CONTROL

  • Pantalla de control

    LED

  • Ubicación del control

    Lado derecho

  • Tipo de control

    Táctil con panel

ACCESORIOS

  • Bandeja de vidrio (ea)

    1

  • Aro de rotación (ea)

    1

  • Manual del usuario (ea)

    1

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE CONVENIENCIA

  • Añadir 30 segundos

  • Bloqueo para niños

  • Señal acústica de finalización

  • EasyClean

  • Temporizador de cocina

    No

  • Ajuste del tiempo

  • Activación/desactivación de la plataforma giratoria

    No

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    8806084127952

MODOS DE COCCIÓN

  • Freír al aire

    No

  • Cocina automatica

  • Calentamiento automático

  • Hornear

    No

  • Horneado por convección

    No

  • Descongelar

  • Deshidratar

    No

  • Gratinar

    No

  • Descongelar inverter

    No

  • Derretir

    No

  • Memoria de cocción

    No

  • Probar

    No

  • Asar

    No

  • Sensor de cocción

    No

  • Recalentamiento del sensor

    No

  • Cocción lenta

    No

  • Ablandar

    No

  • Convección rápida

    No

  • Parrilla rápida

    No

  • Etapa de cocción

    No

  • Cocción al vapor

    No

  • Calentar

    No

DISEÑO/ACABADO

  • Diseño de cavidad

    Cuadrado

  • Color de la puerta

    Negro

  • Diseño de la puerta de cristal

    Smog

  • Diseño exterior

    WideView tradicional

  • Color interior

    Gris

  • Color de la caja

    Negro

  • Acabado resistente a la corrosión

    No

DIMENSIONES/PESO

  • Dimensión de la cavidad (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)

    359,0 x 218,0 x 378,5

  • Dimensiones del embalaje (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)

    596 x 461 x 351

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)

    508,4 x 289,8 x 398,8

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    13,3

  • Peso de envío (kg)

    14,8

CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL HORNO MICROONDAS

  • Tipo de luz de la cavidad

    LED

  • Cómo cocinar

    Automático+Manual

  • Consumo de energía de microondas (vatios)

    1 300

  • Niveles de energía de microondas (W)

    10

  • Potencia de salida de microondas (W)

    900

  • Capacidad del horno (L)

    30

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Consumo total de energía (vatios)

    1 300

  • Tamaño de la plataforma giratoria (mm)

    305

POTENCIA/CALIFICACIONES

  • Potencia (W)

    900

  • Suministro de energía requerido (voltios/Hz)

    120V / 60Hz

Qué opina la gente

Preguntas Frecuentes

Q.

¿Qué es importante tener en cuenta para decidir cuál es la mejor capacidad a la hora de comprar un microondas?

A.

A la hora de elegir la capacidad de un microondas, es fundamental tener en cuenta el número de personas de la familia, los tipos de comida que se suelen preparar, el espacio disponible en la cocina, la necesidad de flexibilidad y el presupuesto. Las familias numerosas pueden preferir capacidades mayores para acomodar porciones más grandes de comida, mientras que los individuos o las parejas pueden optar por capacidades menores para comidas individuales. Además, es importante comprobar que el espacio disponible en la cocina puede albergar el tamaño de microondas que desea y que se ajusta a su presupuesto. Elegir la capacidad adecuada garantizará que el microondas satisfaga las necesidades específicas de uso y se adapte perfectamente al estilo de vida y las preferencias del usuario.

Q.

¿Qué tecnologías de los microondas LG se han diseñado para mejorar la experiencia del consumidor al utilizar el producto?

A.

1. Tecnología Descongelamiento Perfecto: Los microondas LG suelen incluir funciones de descongelación rápida que permiten descongelar los alimentos de forma rápida y eficaz. Estas funciones suelen utilizar una combinación de potencia y tiempo controlados para garantizar que los alimentos se descongelan de forma uniforme y segura.

2. Recetas preprogramadas: Los modelos de microondas LG vienen con una serie de modos de cocción preprogramados para una gran variedad de alimentos, como palomitas, verduras, carne, aves y pescado. Estos modos ajustan automáticamente la potencia y el tiempo de cocción para garantizar unos resultados óptimos.

3. Limpieza: El revestimiento interno de los microondas LG es una gran ventaja a la hora de limpiarlos. Busca siempre productos con un revestimiento fácil de limpiar, en el que no se peguen los alimentos y no tengas que utilizar fórmulas mágicas ni productos químicos.

Q.

¿Por qué hay que tener en cuenta el diseño como argumento principal a la hora de comprar un microondas?

A.

Tener en cuenta el diseño a la hora de comprar un microondas puede ser un argumento importante por varias razones. En primer lugar, el diseño del microondas puede influir directamente en la estética de su cocina, sobre todo si está colocado sobre una encimera o un estante. Un microondas con un diseño elegante y moderno puede complementar el estilo de tu cocina e incluso añadir un toque de sofisticación a la estancia. Por último, un diseño bien elaborado también puede reforzar la calidad y durabilidad del microondas, transmitiendo una sensación de confianza y fiabilidad al consumidor. Así pues, a la hora de elegir un microondas, tener en cuenta el diseño puede ser crucial para asegurarse de obtener no sólo un electrodoméstico funcional, sino también uno que se adapte perfectamente a su espacio y estilo de vida.

Q.

¿Qué ventajas tiene disponer de varios niveles de potencia en el microondas?

A.

Disponer de varios niveles de potencia en su microondas ofrece varias ventajas significativas en términos de flexibilidad y precisión de cocción. En primer lugar, los diferentes niveles de potencia permiten ajustar la intensidad de cocción según el tipo de alimento y las preferencias personales, garantizando resultados más precisos y uniformes. Esto es especialmente útil para platos que requieren un calentamiento más delicado, como salsas, chocolates o platos con queso fundido, en los que una potencia más baja puede evitar el sobrecalentamiento o las quemaduras. Además, los distintos niveles de potencia permiten descongelar los alimentos de forma más uniforme y controlada, evitando sobrecalentamientos o cocciones parciales. Por último, al ofrecer diferentes opciones de potencia, los microondas proporcionan una mayor versatilidad a la hora de preparar una gran variedad de alimentos, permitiendo adaptar el proceso de cocción a las necesidades específicas de cada plato. En definitiva, los distintos niveles de potencia del microondas ofrecen flexibilidad, precisión y versatilidad a la hora de cocinar, garantizando resultados homogéneos y satisfactorios. 

Principales ofertas

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