Lavadora LG Carga Frontal Inverter DD con 6 Motion DD 20kg - Color "VCM" Silver Tipo Acero Inox - WM20VV26W

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Lavadora LG Carga Frontal 20Kg Plata Motor Direct Drive

Lavadora LG Carga Frontal 20Kg Plata Motor Direct Drive

WM20VV26W
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Carga Frontal 20Kg Plata Motor Direct Drive WM20VV26W
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista frontal derecha desde abajo.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista frontal izquierda desde arriba.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista frontal desde arriba.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista frontal puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista derecha puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, acercamiento tanque puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista contenedor de jabón desde arriba.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista derecha desde arriba contenedor de jabón.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista desde arriba acercamiento tanque.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista izquierda desde arriba.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista lateral.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista trasera.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, tarjeta de consumo energético.
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Carga Frontal 20Kg Plata Motor Direct Drive WM20VV26W
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista frontal derecha desde abajo.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista frontal izquierda desde arriba.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista frontal desde arriba.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista frontal puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista derecha puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, acercamiento tanque puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista contenedor de jabón desde arriba.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista derecha desde arriba contenedor de jabón.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista desde arriba acercamiento tanque.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista izquierda desde arriba.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista lateral.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, vista trasera.
Lavadora LG wm20vv26w, tarjeta de consumo energético.

Características principales:

  • 6Motion DD
  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive
  • Agregar Prendas
  • Diseño
Más

Características destacadas

  • 6 Motion DD: Óptimo lavado de las prendas
  • Agregar Prendas: Agrega prendas que olvidó incluir
  • Opción Pre-lavado: Sin necesidad de un lavado a mano
  • Diseño: Más Visible y Elegante
  • Motor Direct Drive: Mayor eficiencia energética

Resumen del producto

Lavadora LG Carga Frontal 20 Kg, lavado óptimo de la ropa donde la tecnología 6 Motion Direct Drive moverá la tina en 6 diferentes direcciones dándole un tratamiento especial a las prendas, solo con presionar el boto inicio/ pausa puedes agregar prendas que olvidaste incluir, estas se pueden agregar desde el ciclo de lavado hasta el ciclo de centrifugado, para obtener una alta eficiencia en el lavado la tecnología de motor Inverter Direct Drive proporciona un mejor rendimiento además de menos ruido y vibración, su increíble diseño te ayudara a resaltar tu cuarto de lavado, ¡Compra Ahora!

Lavado óptimo para telas y tejidos delicados.
6Motion DD

Lavado óptimo para las prendas

Seleccione un programa de lavado y la función 6Motion Direct Drive generará seis diferentes tipos de movimientos de la tina para un cuidado óptimo de la ropa y una limpieza más profunda.
Menos vibración y ruido en cada ciclo con DirectDrive Inventer
Inverter Direct Drive

Menos Ruido, Menos Vibración

El motor Inverter Direct Drive de alta eficiencia mejora el rendimiento del lavado y tiene más durabilidad, con menos ruido y menos vibración. Además, el motor disipa menos energía, reduciendo el consumo de electricidad.

* 10 años de suministro gratuito del motor Inverter Direct Drive (Sólo la pieza)
* No incluye mano de obra

Función para pausar y agregar prendas de la lavadora LG
Agregar Prendas

Pausa y Agrega Prendas

La lavadora de Carga Frontal LG permite "Pausar" el ciclo de lavado para "Agregar Prendas". Simplemente presione el botón "Agregar Prendas" o mantenga presionado el botón "Inicio/Pausa" durante 3 segundos para agregar prendas que olvidó incluir, las puede agregar desde el ciclo de lavado hasta el ciclo de centrifugado. *

* Dependiendo de la cantidad de ropa y el tipo de tela, la puerta puede no abrirse. Si la temperatura del agua es superior a 40 ℃, la puerta no se abre por seguridad.
**Las imágenes son para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir de los productos reales.

Panel de control lavadora LG, diseño visible y elegante.
Diseño

Más Visible y Elegante

Panel de control más visible, aumento del tamaño de la perilla con acabado metálico.

*Las imágenes son para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir de los productos reales.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

WM20VV26W
Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)
20
DIMENSIONES (ALTO X ANCHO X PROFUNDO)
99 x 70 x 77 cm
LG ThinQ
No
Motor Inverter Direct Drive™

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES

  • Capacidad

    Lavado 20kg/44lbs

  • Medidas (Ancho x Alto x Profundidad cm)

    70 x 99 x 77

  • Peso Neto

    92kg

  • Color

    VCM “Silver Tipo Acero Inox”

  • Garantía

    10 Años motor, 1 año General

CARACTERISTICAS&LT;BR&GT;

  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive ™

  • Sistema de Lavado 6MotionDD ™

  • Opción Pre-lavado

  • Opción Añadir Prendas

  • Programas de Lavado

    8

  • Niveles de temperatura de agua

    5

  • True Balance™ minimiza ruido y vibración

  • Tecnología ThinQ™

    No

  • Eficiencia Energética:

    A

  • Consumo de Energía [kWh/Mes]:

    6,0

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

Consulta de preinstalación LG

Habla con un experto y asegúrate de que tu producto encaje perfectamente en tu hogar con una instalación segura. 

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