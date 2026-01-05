Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
- Turbo Drum, permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil.
- Filtro de pelusa ancho, captura el polvo y las pelusas más fácilmente.
- Tapa cierre suave, puerta de cristal templado resiste a los rayones.
- Diseño Sofisticado, ideal para tu espacio.