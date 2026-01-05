About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum

Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum

WT13NVTB
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Superior, capacidad 18Kg, color Negro Medio, WT18MVTB
Tapa abierta vista de perfil Vista frontal Lavadora Carga Superior LG WT18MVTB
Vista frontal tapa levantada Lavadora Carga Superior LG WT18MVTB
Vista frontal de perfil tapa levantada Lavadora Carga Superior LG WT18MVTB
Détail du tambour
Vue latérale
Vue arrière
Etiqueta energética
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum, WT13NVTB
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum, WT13NVTB
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Superior, capacidad 18Kg, color Negro Medio, WT18MVTB
Tapa abierta vista de perfil Vista frontal Lavadora Carga Superior LG WT18MVTB
Vista frontal tapa levantada Lavadora Carga Superior LG WT18MVTB
Vista frontal de perfil tapa levantada Lavadora Carga Superior LG WT18MVTB
Détail du tambour
Vue latérale
Vue arrière
Etiqueta energética
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum, WT13NVTB
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum, WT13NVTB

Características principales:

  • TurboDrum: Tina y pulsador giran en direcciones opuestas
  • Diseño sofisticado: Aporta elegancia a tu hogar
  • Filtro de pelusa: Ropa más limpia en cada lavado
  • Side Water Fall: Disuelve detergente sin dejar residuos
Más

Características destacadas

  • Turbo Drum, permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil.
  • Filtro de pelusa ancho, captura el polvo y las pelusas más fácilmente.
  • Tapa cierre suave, puerta de cristal templado resiste a los rayones.
  • Diseño Sofisticado, ideal para tu espacio.

Resumen del producto

Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13 kg color Negro Brillante. Su diseño elegante con puerta de vidrio templado aporta estilo y durabilidad a tu hogar. Lava grandes cargas con potencia y cuidado gracias al sistema TurboDrum, que ofrece un lavado más profundo y eficiente. El Side Water Fall con doble salida tipo cascada mejora la disolución del detergente y evita residuos en la ropa. Además, el Sensor LoadSense detecta la cantidad de prendas y ajusta el lavado para optimizar agua y energía. ¡Rendimiento, diseño y confianza en cada ciclo con LG!

Muestra la tina de la lavadora con flechas girando en direcciones opuestas. Pata legal

TurboDrum™

Lavado potente, cuidado suave

TurboDrum™ proporciona un lavado potente, eliminando la suciedad difícil con un poderoso chorro de agua.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Diseño sofisticado

estilo y funcionalidad integrados

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Filtro de pelusa que proporciona ropa limpia

El filtro de pelusas captura el polvo y las pelusas, manteniendo la ropa y el tambor limpios.

Muestra imagen de filtro atrapapeluza dentro de la tina de la lavadora

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Diseñado para adaptarse a su estilo de vida

Producto lavadora dentro de un espacio limpio en un cuarto de lavado

Realce cualquier espacio del cuarto de lavado con el diseño de la  lavadora, versátil y moderno.

Producto lavadora dentro de un espacio limpio en un cuarto de lavado

Realce cualquier espacio del cuarto de lavado con el diseño de la  lavadora, versátil y moderno.

Producto lavadora dentro de un espacio limpio en un cuarto de lavado
Producto lavadora dentro de un espacio limpio en un cuarto de lavado

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Preguntas Frecuentes

Q.

¿Cuáles son los mejores kg para una lavadora?

A.

LG recomienda una lavadora con una capacidad de tambor de 8-9 kg para un hogar de tamaño promedio. Considere un modelo más grande de 11-13 kg para una familia numerosa o si genera cargas de ropa especialmente grandes. Los modelos más grandes también pueden hacer frente a un edredón de hasta tamaño king-size. Recuerde que la innovadora tecnología de LG permite que nuestros electrodomésticos ofrezcan una mayor capacidad con el mismo tamaño de lavadora.

Q.

¿Por qué mi Tina está llena de polvo y pelusas? 

A.

1. El polvo generado durante el lavado se filtra a través de un filtro de limpieza. Si el filtro de limpieza está lleno, es posible que el polvo no se filtre correctamente. El filtro de limpieza puede limpiarse manualmente antes de cada lavado para evitar que la máquina deje polvo y pelusas en la ropa.

2. 2. Separe la ropa blanca y de color de la ropa negra y de la que produce pelusa. Lávelas en cargas diferentes para evitar aún más el polvo y las pelusas no deseados en su colada.

Q.

[IE] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

1. Se produce cuando la tina de lavado no se llena de agua durante un determinado periodo de tiempo.

2. Compruebe si la llave está cerrada o la manguera de agua no está conectada

3. Compruebe si la manguera de suministro de agua está presionada o doblada

4. Compruebe si la manguera de suministro de agua está congelada debido al frío

Q.

[OE] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

1. Si la manguera de desagüe está enrollada o doblada, o si la manguera de desagüe está instalada demasiado alta, es posible que el flujo de agua se interrumpa y que el agua no drene bien. En este caso, asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté a más de 6 cm del suelo y colóquela de forma que la parte inferior de la manguera caiga uniformemente, sin obstrucciones.

2. Asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté obstruida con polvo u otras sustancias.

3. 3. Compruebe si la manguera de desagüe se ha congelado debido al frío.

Q.

[De] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

Si la válvula donde se suministra el agua de origen o la válvula dispensadora del llave están cerradas, las funciones de esterilización de la tubería de agua y de esterilización de la salida de agua no funcionarán. Abra la válvula de suministro de agua o la válvula dispensadora.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto(An. x AI. x Prof. mm)

    590 x 965 x 610

  • Peso (kg)

    38,0

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    13,0

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Temporizador de inicio

    No

  • Tipo de pantalla

    Botones Duros y Pantalla LED

  • Indicador de bloqueo de puerta

    No

  • Tipo de Indicador

    88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • Opción añadir más prendas

    No

  • Inteligencia Artificial: AI DD

    No

  • Reinicio automático

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Tambor texturizado

  • Señal de ciclo finalizado

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Detección de espuma

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Patas niveladoras

  • Filtro de pelusa

  • Sensor de carga "LoadSense"

  • Golpe + 3

    No

  • Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

  • Caída de agua lateral

  • Motor de Smart Inverter

    No

  • Smart Motion

    No

  • Puerta con cerrado suave

  • Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

    No

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

    No

  • Vapor

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

    No

  • TurboDrum

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Carga Superior

  • Sensor de vibración

    No

  • Suministro de agua (caliente/fría)

    Caliente & Fría

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color exterior

    Negro Brillante

  • Tipo de tapa

    Vidrio Templado

PROGRAMAS

  • Cuidado de alergias

    No

  • Cuidado de manchas

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Ciclos adicionales descargables

    No

  • Monitoreo de energía

    No

  • Arranque remoto y monitoreo de ciclo

    No

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Conectividad y Smart IoT: ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Asistente de Limpieza de tina

    No

  • Emparejamiento inteligente

    No

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

Consulta de preinstalación LG

Habla con un experto y asegúrate de que tu producto encaje perfectamente en tu hogar con una instalación segura. 

Consulta de preinstalación LG Conoce más

Principales ofertas

Busca localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.