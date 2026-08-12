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Styler - S3MFBN - Capacidad 5 prendas con Vapor TrueSteam

Styler - S3MFBN - Capacidad 5 prendas con Vapor TrueSteam

S3MFBN
Vista frontal de Styler - S3MFBN - Capacidad 5 prendas con Vapor TrueSteam S3MFBN
Vista frontal completa de la secadora Styler s3mfbn de LG.
Secadora Styler s3mfbn vista desde la parte frontal izquierda.
Secadora Styler s3mfbn vista frontal con la puerta abierta.
Secadora Styler s3mfbn con puerta abierta y ropa colgada.
Vista frontal izquierda de Styler s3mfbn con ropa dentro.
Vista frontal izquierda de Styler s3mfbn sin ropa dentro.
Secadora Styler s3mfbn vista detallada del panel de control.
Ganchos para colgar la ropa en la secadora Styler s3mfbn.
Vista lateral izquierda de los ganchos para colgar ropa en Styler s3mfbn.
Vista de la tecnología de secado de la secadora Styler s3mfbn.
Vista de los tanques de agua y drenado en Styler s3mfbn.
Vista de las rendijas de ventilación en la secadora Styler s3mfbn.
Vista detallada del área de secado en Styler s3mfbn.
Vista frontal de Styler - S3MFBN - Capacidad 5 prendas con Vapor TrueSteam S3MFBN
Vista frontal completa de la secadora Styler s3mfbn de LG.
Secadora Styler s3mfbn vista desde la parte frontal izquierda.
Secadora Styler s3mfbn vista frontal con la puerta abierta.
Secadora Styler s3mfbn con puerta abierta y ropa colgada.
Vista frontal izquierda de Styler s3mfbn con ropa dentro.
Vista frontal izquierda de Styler s3mfbn sin ropa dentro.
Secadora Styler s3mfbn vista detallada del panel de control.
Ganchos para colgar la ropa en la secadora Styler s3mfbn.
Vista lateral izquierda de los ganchos para colgar ropa en Styler s3mfbn.
Vista de la tecnología de secado de la secadora Styler s3mfbn.
Vista de los tanques de agua y drenado en Styler s3mfbn.
Vista de las rendijas de ventilación en la secadora Styler s3mfbn.
Vista detallada del área de secado en Styler s3mfbn.

Características principales:

  • Reduce arrugas
  • Reduce olores
  • Secado para prendas Delicadas
  • Cuidado especial para el pliegue de los pantalones
Más

Características destacadas

  • Refresca: Reduce la generación de arrugas y mal olor
  • TrueSteam: Sanitación de las prendas
  • Secado Suave: Reduce la humedad de las prendas
  • Deshumidificar: Refrescar la ropa y el ambiente externo
  • Diseño: Tipo espejo

Resumen del producto

LG Styler, Gracias al sistema de vapor sanitiza tus prendas y elimina alérgenos para la seguridad de todos los que amas, reduce las arrugas y malos olores de tus prendas estas siempre se verán impecables, manten un look fresco y sin arrugas con la accion pliegue de pantalones, dale un tratamiento diferente a tus prendas delicadas con la funcion secado suave solo prendas frescas y limpias como debe de ser, gracias al diseño del LG Styler su ubicacion en el hogar no sera un problema, manipula, opera, monitorea su funcionamiento y hasta descarga nuevos ciclos solo con descargar la App ThinQ. ¡Compra Ahora!

CD

Listo para empezar

CXDA

Equipamento / Uniforme de atletismo

AC

Aire Fresco

DXA

Cuidado extra de los pantalones

ACX

Mantas y corbatas

X AD

Modo Silencioso

AX

Mantener caliente

D

Reducción de estática

Refresca y cuida tus prendas sin salir de casa con la tecnología avanzada de LG

Refresca tus prendas sin salir de tu hogar

Reduce el mal olor, la polución, arrugas, sin esfuerzo, de una manera cómoda y efectiva desde la comodidad de tu hogar.
Reduce de forma eficaz los virus y bacterias, manteniendo un ambiente más limpio y seguro
Esterilizar

Reduce eficazmente
los Virus

La forma saludable de tratar tu ropa!
TrueSteam ™ reduce más del 99,9% * virus, bacterias
Desinfecta fácilmente prendas y artículos que sean difíciles
o imposibles de lavar.
TrueSteam ™ consiste en un 100% de agua convertida
en vapor, sin aditivos químicos.
Styler LG: cuida y refresca tu ropa de manera rápida y eficiente, conservando su frescura y apariencia

Cuida tu ropa con el poder del vapor

Limpieza profunda con LG Styler gracias al poder del vapor y el suave movimiento del gancho, ayudando a reducir alérgenos, olores y arrugas en tu ropa. El sistema de secado a baja temperatura seca la ropa más rápido que el secado al ambiente natural, previniendo el encogimiento y el daño causado por el calor.

* Asthma & allergy friendly® certificado por AAFA (Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America)
* Probado por ITEA, elimina el 99,4% del alérgeno del polen
* Certificado por VDE, reduce el 99,9% de bacterias (E. coli y S. aureus) con programa Sanitario - Normal.
* Probado por Kitasato, reduce el 99,99% del coronavirus felino (FCoV) y el 99,9% del virus de la influenza A con el programa Sanitario - Normal.
* Probado por la Universidad Nacional Jeonbuk / Chungnam, reduce el 99,99% de los virus (hCoV-229E / MHV) con el programa Sanitary - carga pesada/ Prendas de niños
* El virus FCoV / hCoV-229E / MHV es un tipo de virus corona y NO es un resultado de prueba para el nuevo coronavirus 19 (COVID-19)

Prendas recien salidas de la CX de LG, sin dejar malos olores y sin arrugas
Refresca

Reduce arrugas y malos olores

Cuida los trajes, vestidos, suéteres y más con solo tocar un botón, para que tú y tu ropa siempre luzcan con estilo. Reduce malos olores dejando la ropa tan fresca como una margarita!

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Mujer sonriente mostrando satisfacción con su ropa limpia y fresca gracias a la tecnología de LG
Suave Secado

Prevenga la fricción y el daño

Seca suavemente la ropa que requiera un cuidado especial sin preocuparte que se encoja o se dañe la prenda. No más humedad o accidentes - sólo ropa fresca y limpia como debe ser!

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Incluso deshumidifica tu espacio, manteniendo un ambiente más confortable y libre de exceso de humedad
Deshumidificar

Incluso deshumidifica tu espacio

Mantén la ropa fresca, así como tu armario y espacios interiores. LG Styler ayuda a refrescar la ropa y el ambiente externo.

*Usar con la puerta abierta 45°. Si la puerta está cerrada, no se percibirá en el exterior.
*El tanque de drenaje (1.5 Litros) puede llenarse antes de finalizar el ciclo de deshumidificación, dependiendo del entorno.
*Resultados prueba LG (Puede variar ±10% por máquina).
*Basado en el programa de deshumidificación de 2 horas.

Cajón que mantiene tu ropa organizada, fresca y lista para usar, cuidando cada prenda con la tecnología LG.
Pliego de pantalón

Pliegue perfecto en el pantalón

Mantenga el pliegue del pantalón con un excelente aspecto mientras reduce las arrugas, cuidado rápido y fácil para sus pantalones.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Descubre y comprueba el diseño exclusivo de LG, que combina estilo, elegancia y funcionalidad en cada detalle
Deseño tipo espejo

Compruebe su diseño exclusivo

El fascinante exterior de LG Styler con diseño tipo espejo puede hacer relucir cualquier lugar de tu hogar. Puedes sacar la ropa y lucirla en frente del LG Styler.
Comodidad Smart WiFi de LG para controlar y monitorear tus dispositivos de manera fácil y desde cualquier lugar.
ThinQ

Comodidad Smart WiFi

La tecnología de ThinQ te permite operar o monitorear el funcionamiento desde cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento. Puedes controlar el consumo de energía o utilizar la opción "descargar ciclos" para añadir nuevas funciones.

* ThinQ App está disponible para Android y IOS.

Descargar Ciclo

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

CAPACIDAD
5.2 Kg
DIMENSIONES (ALTO X ANCHO X PROFUNDO)
445 x 1850 x 585
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
Steam Cuida tu ropa con el poder del vapor
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
Refresco. y reducción de arrugas y malos olores

Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad

    11.5 lb (5.2kg)/3 Artículos + 1 (Pantalón)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Color

    Negro Espejo

  • Control Táctil Oculto

  • TrueSteam™

  • Sistema de Bomba de Calor (Inverter)

  • Secado Suave

  • Sonido

    Encendido/Apagado

  • WIFI

  • Iluminación Interior

    3 LED (2 Blancas, 1 Azul)

  • Puerta Reversible

CERTIFICACIONES/PREMIOS

  • BAF - British Allergy Foundation

  • Certificado Intertek

    Sí (99,9% esterilización)

  • 2015 iF Product Design Award

  • Red Dot Design Award

CUIDADO DE TELAS

  • Cuidado de Telas

    Algodón, Lino, Lana, Seda, Rayón/Acetato/Poliester, Nylon, Jean/Sura/Gabardina, Terciopelo (Seda)/Felpa (Seda, Lanilla más larga que Terciopelo)

  • Tiempo estimado de Ciclos (minutos) - Refrescar (Ligero/Normal/Pesado)

    20/48/67 min

  • Tiempo estimado de Ciclos (minutos) - Higiénico (Normal/Pesado)

    88/103 min

  • Tiempo estimado de Ciclos (minutos) - Cuidado Especial (Descargado)

    10 min

CONVENIENCIA

  • Contenedor de Agua Portátil (sin mangueras)

  • Contenedor de Drenaje de Agua Portátil (sin mangueras)

  • Repisa Versatil

  • Kit de Aroma

    Sí (hojas vendidas por separado)

  • Cuidado de Pliegue de Pantalón

  • Armadores Móviles

    3

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Rating

    CSA Listed

  • Requerimientos Eléctricos

    120V, 12,5 Amps

  • Vatios

    1.500W

  • Tipo

    Eléctrico

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Dimensiones (An x Al X P) mm

    445 x 1850 x 58517½ x 72⅞ x 23

  • Cartoon (An x Al X P) mm

    538 x 1915 x 66121.1 x 75.4 x 26.2

  • Peso

    172 lbs/190 lbs

  • Peso Embalaje

    86kg

  • Espacio Libre (mm)

    50mm laterales y atrás, 197mm arriba

GARANTÍA/UPC

  • Garantía Limitada

    1 año general, 10 años de garantía en el compresor Smart Inverter

  • UPC

    48231015899

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