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*Las imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Puede diferir del uso real.

Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC

Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC

34GP63A-B
Vista frontal de Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC 34GP63A-B
LG Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC, 34GP63A-B
LG Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC, 34GP63A-B
LG Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC, 34GP63A-B
LG Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC, 34GP63A-B
LG Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC, 34GP63A-B
LG Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC, 34GP63A-B
LG Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC, 34GP63A-B
LG Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC, 34GP63A-B
Vista frontal de Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC 34GP63A-B
LG Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC, 34GP63A-B
LG Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC, 34GP63A-B
LG Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC, 34GP63A-B
LG Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC, 34GP63A-B
LG Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC, 34GP63A-B
LG Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC, 34GP63A-B
LG Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC, 34GP63A-B
LG Monitor Gamer Curvo QHD 34 Pulgadas de 160 HZ y AMD FreeSynC, 34GP63A-B

Características principales:

  • Pantalla 34" Curva UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440)
  • Tasa de refresco160Hz
  • HDR10
Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • Pantalla - Tamaño [Pulgada]

    34

  • Pantalla - Resolución

    3440 x 1440

  • Pantalla - Tipo de Panel

    VA

  • Pantalla - Ratio de Aspecto

    21:9

  • Pantalla - Gama de Color (Típ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Pantalla - Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]

    300

  • Pantalla - Curvatura

    1800R

  • Pantalla - Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

    160

  • Pantalla - Tiempo de respuesta

    1ms MBR / 5ms GtG

  • Mecánico - Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación/Altura

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIÓN/PESO

  • Dimensiones con peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    31,2" x 22,6" x 12,3" (arriba) 31,2" x 18,2" x 12,3" (abajo)

  • Dimensiones sin peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    31,2" x 14,1" x 3,6"

  • Dimensiones empaquetado (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    38,8" x 20,6" x 8,3"

  • Peso con Peana [kg]

    7.9

  • Peso sin Peana [kg]

    5.8

  • Peso empaquetado [kg]

    10.7

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    Si

  • Efecto HDR

    Si

  • Calibrado de color en Fábrica

    Si

  • Protección anti-parpadeo

    Si

  • Modo de lectura

    Si

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    Si

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Estabilizador de Negros

    Si

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Si

  • Cruceta

    Si

  • Auto Input Switch

    Si

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

    Si

POTENCIA

  • Tipo

    Alimentación externa (adaptador)

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consumo de potencia (Típ)

    42W

  • Consumo de potencia (Máx.)

    45W

  • Consumo de potencia (Modo suspensión)

    menos de 0.5W

  • Consumo de potencia (DC apagado)

    menos de 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    Si

INFO

  • Nombre del producto

    UltraGear

  • Año

    2022

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    SI (x2)

  • DisplayPort

    SI (x1)

  • Versión DP

    1.4

  • Salida para Auriculares

    3-polos(Solo Sonido)

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [Pulgada]

    34

  • Tamaño [cm]

    86.42

  • Resolución

    3440 x 1440

  • Tipo de Panel

    VA

  • Ratio de Aspecto

    21:9

  • Tamaño del píxel [mm]

    0.07725 x 0.23175

  • Brillo (Mín.)[cd/m²]

    240

  • Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]

    300

  • Gama de Color (Mín.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Gama de Color (Típ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Profundidad de Color (Número de colores)

    16.7M

  • Ratio de Contraste (Mín.)

    3000:1

  • Ratio de contraste(Típ.)

    3000:1

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    1ms MBR / 5ms GtG

  • Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(D/I), 178º(Arriba/Abajo)

  • Curvatura

    1800R

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Control Dual

    Si

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Si

SOUND

  • Altavoz

    7W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    Si

MECÁNICO

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación/Altura

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100

ACCESORIO

  • HDMI

    Si

  • Display Port

    Si

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas