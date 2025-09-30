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Nevera LG Bottom Mount 461L Plata Disp. agua Multi Air Flow

Nevera LG Bottom Mount 461L Plata Disp. agua Multi Air Flow

GB45SPP
Vista frontal de Nevera LG Bottom Mount 461L Plata Disp. agua Multi Air Flow GB45SPP
Nevera LG GB45SPP puertas abiertas productos.
Nevera LG GB45SPP acercamiento productos
Nevera LG GB45SPP almacenamiento puerta
Nevera LG GB45SPP acercamiento congelador
Nevera LG GB45SPP acercamiento almacenamiento productos
Nevera LG GB45SPP acercamiento panel de control
Nevera LG GB45SPP acercamiento congelador
Nevera LG GB45SPP incluyendo olla en nevera
Nevera LG GB45SPP almacenamiento productos
Nevera LG GB45SPP vista frontal izquierda.
Nevera LG GB45SPP vista frontal derecha.
Nevera LG GB45SPP vista lateral
Nevera LG GB45SPP vista trasera
Nevera LG GB45SPP consumo energético
Vista frontal de Nevera LG Bottom Mount 461L Plata Disp. agua Multi Air Flow GB45SPP
Nevera LG GB45SPP puertas abiertas productos.
Nevera LG GB45SPP acercamiento productos
Nevera LG GB45SPP almacenamiento puerta
Nevera LG GB45SPP acercamiento congelador
Nevera LG GB45SPP acercamiento almacenamiento productos
Nevera LG GB45SPP acercamiento panel de control
Nevera LG GB45SPP acercamiento congelador
Nevera LG GB45SPP incluyendo olla en nevera
Nevera LG GB45SPP almacenamiento productos
Nevera LG GB45SPP vista frontal izquierda.
Nevera LG GB45SPP vista frontal derecha.
Nevera LG GB45SPP vista lateral
Nevera LG GB45SPP vista trasera
Nevera LG GB45SPP consumo energético

Características principales:

  • Door Cooling
  • Multi-Air Flow
  • Moist Balance Crisper (Plástico)
  • Fresh Zone (Meat Tray)
  • Compresor Smart Inverter:10 años de Garantía
  • WIFI Smart Diagnosis
Más

Características destacadas

  • DoorCooling: Frescura durante más tiempo incluso desde la puerta
  • Multi Air Flow: Enfriamiento en cada anaquel
  • LINEARCooling: Alimentos Frescos por Más Tiempo
  • Moist Balance Crispe: cajón que mantiene la humedad al nivel óptimo frutas y verduras
  • Compresor Smart Inverter: Eficiencia energética.

Resumen del producto

 

Nevera tipo Europea, mantén tus alimentos y bebidas siempre frescos y con la misma temperatura inclusive desde la puerta con la tecnología DoorCooling, con la tecnologia Multi Air Flow la circulacón de aire frío a cada esquina del refrigerador es constante asegurando que cada uno de los alimentos se enfríen adecuadamente, gracias a su regilla en el cajon de frutas y verduras manten una temperatura optima evitando desperdicios, se adapta fácilmente a tu cocina realzando el espacio y el diseño, Ahorra energía y disfruta 10 años de tranquilidad con Smart Inverter CompressorMonitorea o ajusta la temperatura de tu nevera desde un dispositivo móvil solo debes de descargar la App ThinQ. ¡Compra Ahora!

Enfría hasta un 32%* más rápido y uniforme3
DoorCooling ™

Enfría hasta un 32%* más rápido y uniforme

Las rejillas de ventilación, ubicadas en la parte frontal del refrigerador, ayudan a mantener la temperatura para conservar frescos los alimentos.

* Basado en los resultados de prueba UL al usar el método de pruebas interno de LG al comparar el tiempo necesitado para que la temperatura del cajón de la puerta superior baje de 24,8 ℃ a 8 ℃ entre el modelo LGE's Non-DoorCooling+™ (GBB60NSZHE) y el modelo DoorCooling+™ (GBB72NSDFN).
* Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
* Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Enfriamiento Rápido y Uniforme<br>3
Multi Air Flow

Enfriamiento Rápido y Uniforme

El aire frío es distribuido a cada espacio del refrigerador gracias a sus múltiples salidas de aire.
Moist Balance Crisper™3

Moist Balance Crisper™

Moist Balance Crisper ™ es una innovadora tapa de caja con diseño de celosía que mantiene la humedad al nivel óptimo. Esto mantiene las frutas frescas y los vegetales crujientes por más tiempo.
Ahorra energía con Smart Inverter Compressor1

Ahorra energía con Smart Inverter Compressor

El Smart Inverter Compressor está diseñado para operar de manera inteligente, ajustando su funcionamiento según las condiciones de uso, lo que puede contribuir a una mayor eficiencia energética frente a sistemas convencionales.

* 10 años de suministro gratuito de repuesto del compresor Smart Inverter (Sólo la pieza)
* No incluye mano de obra

Smart Diagnosis™<br>3

Smart Diagnosis™

Si el refrigerador experimenta un problema, Smart Diagnosis ayudará a remediar la situación. Al detectar cualquier inconveniente, Smart Diagnosis ayuda a nuestros representantes del call center a diagnosticar la mayoría de los problemas a través del teléfono, previniendo visitas técnicas que puedan resultar costosas e innecesarias.
Ajusta la Configuración de humedad1
FRESHBalancer®

Ajusta la Configuración de humedad

Prolonga el buen estado de tus frutas y vegetales al optimizar los niveles de humedad en el Fresh Balancer®.
24 horas de enfriamiento uniforme1

24 horas de enfriamiento uniforme

Control de temperatura preciso.

* Basado en los resultados de prueba UL al usar el método de pruebas interno de LG para medir la fluctuación de temperatura pico a pico promedio en el compartimiento de alimentos frescos entre los modelos LGE Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN (±0,5 ℃), French Door GF-L570PL (±0,5 ℃), Side by Side J811NS35 (±0,5 ℃), Top Freezer B607S (±0,5 ℃) y Top Freezer B606S (±1,0 ℃).
* Sin configuración de temperatura normal ni carga. El resultado puede varias según el uso actual.
* Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
* Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Eficiencia energética y mayor durabilidad1

Eficiencia energética y mayor durabilidad

La luz LED te brinda mayor eficiencia energética y tiene un mayor tiempo de vida que la luz interna convencional.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

LT57BPSX
Capacidad
461 Litros
Dimensiones Ancho x Profundo x Alto
70 x 70 x 185
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
NatureFRESH™
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
Compresor Smart Inverter:10 años de Garantía

Todas las especificaciones

PESO(KG)

  • Neto

    84 Kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • ThinQ ™ (Conectividad Wi-Fi)

  • Pantalla

    LED Exterial

  • Bloqueo para Niños

    SI

  • Congelador Express

    SI

  • Alarma Puerta

    SI

  • Control de Temperatura Sensor Digital

    SI

  • Tipo de Manija

    ABS –Short- Bolsillo

  • Almacenamiento de botellas 2ℓ

    SI

  • Bandeja de Hielo Móvil

    SI

  • Dispensador de agua

    SI

  • Puertas reversibles

    SI

  • Bandeja de Huevos

    SI

  • Cajones en puerta – Transparente (4 Half+ 2 Full)

    SI

DIMENSIONES

  • Ancho (cm)

    70

  • Profundidad (cm)

    70

  • Alto (cm)

    185

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad Total

    461 L

  • Congelador Neto

    133 L

  • Refrigerador Neto

    328 L

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECÍFICAS

  • Clasificación Energética (RETIQ)

    A

  • Consumo Energético

    32,5 kWh/M

  • Refrigerante

    R600a

  • Cantidad Refrigerante

    63g

  • Clase de clima

    T

  • Código de Barras

    8806091139177

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