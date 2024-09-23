Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
TV 75 Pulgadas UHD 4K - 75UR7800PSB - Más de 160 canales gratuitos

  Este producto cuenta con envío gratuito, revise las condiciones y cobertura en el numeral 5.4 sobre la entrega aquí

TV 75 Pulgadas UHD 4K - 75UR7800PSB - Más de 160 canales gratuitos

75UR7800PSB

TV 75 Pulgadas UHD 4K - 75UR7800PSB - Más de 160 canales gratuitos

(5)
Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Beneficios de este producto

  • Mejora tu experiencia audiovisual con calidad 4K
  • Disfruta de más de 160 canales gratuitos con TV LG
  • Control de brillo con IA para imágenes óptimas.

Descubre más sobre este producto

Diseñado para superar tus expectativas, tu TV LG UHD no solo mejora tu experiencia visual, sino que también enriquece cada momento con un sonido envolvente que completa la magia del cine en casa. Disfruta de tus películas favoritas, juegos emocionantes o contenidos de streaming, convirtiendo cada sesión en una experiencia cinematográfica. Además, recibe alertas deportivas en vivo para no perderte ningún detalle de tus eventos favoritos. ¡Vive la experiencia LG!

*Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación son solo para fines representativos.
*Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

La imagen de la naturaleza con la montaña rocosa reflejada muestra el contraste y los detalles.

Revela el último detalle

El televisor UHD de LG con HDR10 Pro ofrece niveles de brillo optimizados para colores vivos y detalles extraordinarios.

*HDR10 Pro no es un formato propio del mapeo dinámico de tonos de LG aplicado cuadro por cuadro para contenido HDR10.

Procesador α5 4K con AI de sexta generación

Mejora tu experiencia visual

El procesador α5 4K con AI de sexta generación mejora el televisor UHD de LG para brindarte una experiencia inmersiva.

*El televisor de 86 pulgadas UR80 cuenta con el procesador α7 4K con AI de sexta generación.

Una vista de la naturaleza, comparando la calidad de la imagen que el contenido no 4K y el contenido 4K escalado.

Nueva definición del 4K

Observa contenidos que no sean 4K en 4K en grandes pantallas UHD para disfrutar de la claridad y la precisión en cada momento.

*La calidad de la imagen del contenido mejorado variará en función de la resolución de la fuente.

Control de brillo con AI

El Control de brillo con AI garantiza el nivel de brillo perfecto para cualquier entorno, adaptándose al brillo de la iluminación ambiental circundante.

Una pantalla, que muestra una imagen de un bosque, cuyo brillo se ajusta según el entorno.

Un televisor UHD montado en la pared detrás de una mesa con ambientación de estilo zen.

Descubre la televisión UHD como nunca antes la habías visto

Disfruta de tus contenidos favoritos de cerca con un televisor UHD 4K de gran tamaño.

El ajuste perfecto para un sonido completo

Combina todo lo que te gusta ver con un sonido nítido, de la forma en que debe ser escuchado.

La mitad de la pantalla inferior y la mitad de la barra de sonido. El televisor muestra caballos blancos corriendo sobre el agua.

Nueva pantalla de inicio de webOS 23

Hecho a tu gusto

Desde tus contenidos favoritos hasta tu forma preferida de verlos, la nueva pantalla de inicio de webOS 23 es el hub que gira a tu alrededor.

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
*Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios OTT.

*Se puede mostrar contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.

*Se puede crear una cantidad ilimitada de perfiles; sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

Quick Card

Crea tarjetas dedicadas a tus aplicaciones y servicios favoritos. Organízalos como quieras, cámbialos de sitio y entra rápidamente en el contenido.

Asistente inteligente y conectividad

El televisor UHD de LG lleva la comodidad a un nuevo nivel con soporte para Apple AirPlay, HomeKit y Matter. Controla convenientemente los dispositivos conectados, verifica la información casi al instante con la voz.

Logotipo de Apple AirPlay. Logotipo de funciona con Apple Hom

*Los servicios y características compatibles con Matter pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil de ThinQ.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*La disponibilidad del comando de voz puede variar según el producto y el país.
*Los menús que se muestran pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.
*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2 y HomeKit puede variar según la región.

Imagen que muestra a una pareja viendo un programa con un televisor LG UHD.

Experiencia inmersiva tipo cine en casa

Disfruta en 4K y vive una experiencia visual como la del cine.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Disfrute de las películas como las concibió el director, sin ajustes en la textura ni en otros ajustes visuales de la película.

 

Un director de cine está mirando un gran monitor de televisión, editando algo. La pantalla de televisión muestra una grúa torre en un cielo violeta. El logotipo del modo FILMAKER se encuentra en la esquina inferior derecha.

*La compatibilidad con FILMMAKER MODE™ puede variar según el país.

 

Hay logotipos de plataformas de servicios de transmisión y metrajes coincidentes justo al lado de cada logotipo. Hay imágenes de Merlina de Netflix, TED LASSO de Apple TV, Tulsa King de Paramount+,Tesoro Nacional de Disney Plus, Los Anillos del Poder de PRIME VIDEO.
Entretenimiento

Contenido on demand sin fin

Disfruta fácilmente del contenido de las mayores plataformas de transmisión directamente en el televisor UHD de LG.

*Se requiere membresía de Netflix.
*La disponibilidad del contenido y la aplicación puede variar según el país o la región. Se requiere una suscripción por separado para Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney y sus entidades relacionadas.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas registradas de Apple Inc, registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países. *Es posible que Apple TV+ o ciertos contenidos no estén disponibles en todas las regiones.
*Apple TV+ requiere una suscripción.
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados. Se aplican tarifas de membresía de Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Visite primevideo.com/terms para obtener más detalles.
*Los servicios admitidos pueden diferir según el país.
*La cantidad de canales y el contenido disponible pueden variar según el producto y la región.

Un video que sigue a un automóvil desde atrás en un videojuego mientras conduce por una calle de la ciudad iluminada al anochecer.

El juego AAA comienza aquí

Transforme su experiencia con juegos rápidos y fluidos y siéntase como si estuviera realmente inmerso en el juego.

Optimizador de juegos y Game Dashboard

Encuentre todas las configuraciones que necesita para un juego óptimo en un solo lugar. El panel de control para juegos le permite cambiar rápidamente la configuración actual del género del juego.

HGiG

LG está asociado con algunos de los grandes nombres de la industria de los juegos, lo que le permite disfrutar de los últimos juegos HDR y sumergirse en su juego.

*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú de Optimizador de Juegos pueden variar según la serie.
*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de compañías de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de TV, que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición de los usuarios las pautas públicas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

Una caja de flores reciclada utilizando el embalaje de una caja de televisor UHD de LG.

Sustentabilidad

 

Más verde y mejor

El empaque rediseñado del televisor UHD de LG usa impresión de un solo color y una caja reciclable.

*El contenido de la caja puede variar según el modelo o el país.

Especificaciones clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 678 x 964 x 59,9

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    31,4

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Directa

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

  • Escalador AI

    Escalado a 4K

  • Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

    Si

  • Control de Brillo AI

    Si

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Modo Imagen

    9 modos (Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Cineasta, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Luminosa), (ISF)Experto(Habitación Oscura))

VIDEOJUEGOS

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Sí (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Alerta Deportes

    Si

  • Configuración Familiar

    Si

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Cámara USB Compatible

    Si

  • Navegador Web Completo

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

    Activo

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Activo

  • Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

    Sí (Entrada)

  • Aplicación remota para smartphone

    Sí (LG ThinQ)

SONIDO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Si

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Si

  • Salida de Audio Simultánea

    Si

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Activo

  • Codificador de audio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Dirección de Altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Contraste Alto

    Si

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 678 x 964 x 59,9

  • Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

    1 678 x 1 027 x 361

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 820 x 1 115 x 200

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    1 344 x 361

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    31,4

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    31,8

  • Peso del embalaje

    40,7

  • Montaje VESA (ancho x alto, mm)

    400 x 400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8806091985835

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Canal HDMI de retorno de audio

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Sí (V5.0)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    3ea (compartible con eARC, ALLM como se especifica en HDMI 2.1)

  • Entrada RF (antena/cable)

    1ea

  • Entrada USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Sí  (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Cable de alimentación

    Sí (incluido)

  • Remoto

    Control remoto estándar

Qué opina la gente

