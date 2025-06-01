Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • bundle image
  • front image
bundle image
front image

Sonido inteligente con IA, diseñado con maestría por Peerless.

Creado con un tweeter de cúpula de 16 mm de Peerless, un fabricante danés de unidades de audio de alta gama con más de un siglo de experiencia, para una calidad de sonido excepcional. Disfruta de un sonido vibrante y dinámico, ideal para su uso al aire libre.

*El video es para fines demostrativos.

will.i.am, con un atuendo negro y gafas de sol, está sosteniendo el xboom Grab hacia el frente.

 Sonido signature xboom en colaboración con will.i.am

 Presentamos el nuevo xboom Grab, creado en colaboración con will.i.am. Experimenta un sonido diseñado por el experto, plasmado en un estilo único.

El xboom Grab está sobre una roca con musgo. En la parte superior derecha está el logo de estándar militar.

Hecho para cualquier terreno, certificado por cumplir con el estándar militar.

Diseñado para moverse contigo, con sonido que supera cualquier desafio. Probado según los estándares militares de EE. UU. y demostrado que supera las 7 pruebas de durabilidad. 

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas