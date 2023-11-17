We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Televisor SUPER UHD 4K 65 "- NanoCell DISPLAY - Multi HDR (HDR 10 + Premium Dolby Vision) - Sonido Premium Harman Kardon- SMART TV
Todas las especificaciones
-
Tipo de display
-
LED (LCD)
-
TIPO DE PANEL
-
IPS 4K
-
Tamaño de la pantalla en pulgadas
-
65
-
Tamaño de la pantalla en cm
-
164
-
Resolución
-
UHD 4K (3840*2160)
-
TECNOLOGÍA DE COLOR
-
DISPLAY DE NANO CELDAS
-
UHDA Premium
-
Sí
-
HDR EFFECT
-
Sí
-
COMPATIBLE CON TV ANÁLOGA
-
Sí
-
Compatible con televisión digital ( Terrestre, Cable, satélital)
-
Sí
-
ESCALADOR DE 4K
-
Sí
-
OPTIMIZADOR DE CONTENIDO
-
Sí
-
POTENCIA AUDIO
-
20 W
-
SONIDO PREMIUM
-
HARMAN KARDON
-
ULTRA SURROUND
-
Sí
-
DECODIFICADOR DE SONIDO
-
Sí
-
SINTONIZADOR DE SONIDO
-
Sí
-
CLEAR VOICE
-
Clear Voice III
-
HI-FI AUDIO
-
Sí
-
PROCESADOR
-
Quad Core
-
SISTEMA SMART
-
webOS 3.5
-
MAGIC ZOOM - LIVE FOCUS
-
Sí - Sí
-
MAGIC MOBILE CONNECTION
-
Sí
-
CONTROL CON APLICACIÓN MOVIL
-
Sí
-
SELECCIÓN DE MIS CONTENIDOS
-
Sí
-
SELECCIÓN DE MIS CANALES
-
Sí
-
Multi-View
-
Sí
-
ACCESO A LG CONTENT STORE
-
Sí
-
Navegador
-
Sí
-
COMPATIBLE CON APLICACIÓN MOVIL (LG TV Plus)
-
Sí
-
WIDI
-
Sí
-
Miracast
-
Sí
-
MODO DICTADO
-
Sí
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
-
Sí
-
DIGITAL AUDIO OPTICO
-
Sí
-
HDMI
-
4
-
USB 3.0
-
1
-
USB 2.0
-
2
-
WIFI
-
Sí
-
Bluetooth
-
Sí
-
LAN
-
Sí
-
Cable de poder
-
Sí
-
Base
-
Sí
-
Control Remoto
-
MAGIC REMOTE
-
