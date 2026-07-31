1)* El brillo puede variar según el modelo, el tamaño de la pantalla y la región del mercado.

*El brillo máximo es hasta 3.9 veces más brillante que el OLED convencional en una ventana del 3%, según mediciones internas.

*Hasta 3.9 veces más brillante aplica a los modelos OLED W6 y OLED G6 (excepto el de 97 pulgadas), mientras que hasta 2.1 veces más brillante aplica al modelo OLED G6 de 48 pulgadas; hasta 3.2 veces más brillante aplica a los modelos OLED C6 equipados con Brightness Booster Pro (83/77 pulgadas), mientras que Brightness Booster aplica a otros tamaños.

2)*Las pantallas LG OLED TV han sido certificadas como Factor de Rendimiento Circadiano por eyesafe®.

*Las pantallas LG OLED TV han sido verificadas por UL como Luz azul baja platino y sin parpadeo.

3)*La pantalla LG OLED está certificada por Intertek para 100% Color Fidelity medida según CIE DE2000 con 125 patrones de color.

*El Color Gamut Volume (CGV) de la pantalla es equivalente o superior al CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según la verificación independiente realizada por Intertek.

*La pantalla LG OLED está verificada por UL para Perfect Black y Perfect Color, medida según los estándares IDMS 11.5 de reflexión de aro de luz.

*El rendimiento real puede variar según la iluminación ambiental y el entorno de visualización.

4)*Las imágenes comparativas son simuladas y solo tienen fines ilustrativos.

*La pantalla LG OLED está verificada por UL por ofrecer niveles de negro ≤0.24 nit hasta 500 lux, según la Sección 11.5 de IDMS de medición de reflectancia de Luz de anillo.

*La pantalla LG OLED está verificada por UL por ofrecer niveles de consistencia de color >99% hasta 500 lux, según las Secciones 11.5 de IDMS de medición de reflectancia de Luz de anillo.

*El rendimiento real puede variar según la iluminación ambiental y el entorno de visualización.

5)*Las imágenes comparativas son simuladas y solo tienen fines ilustrativos.

*La reflectancia se mide como el valor del Componente Especular Incluido (SCI) a 550 nm, probado independientemente por Intertek.

*La pantalla LG OLED se mide para tener menos del 0.5% de reflejo usando el método de esfera de muestreo IDMS 11.2.2. Los resultados reales pueden variar según las condiciones.

*La certificación Reflection Free Premium se aplica solo a los modelos OLED W6 y a los modelos OLED G6 de 83/77/65/55 pulgadas.

6)*Comparado con el procesador alpha 9 AI Gen8 de 2025 basado en la comparación de especificaciones internas.

7)*The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.

*Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.

8)*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

*Installation requirements may differ.

9)*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.

*165Hz is supported on OLED W6, G6, and C6 models; on OLED G6 models (except 97-inch), 165Hz is supported, while 120Hz applies to the 97-inch model.

*NVIDIA G-Sync is compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40, and GTX 16 series graphics cards.

10)*The comparison images are simulated and for illustrative purposes only.

*LG OLED displays been certified as "0.1 response times (Gray to Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance" by Intertek.

*Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network connection, and usage environment.

11)*The comparison images are simulated and for illustrative purposes only.

*HGiG is a voluntary group of companies from the gaming and TV display industries that develops and publishes guidelines to improve HDR gaming experiences.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*ClearMR is a motion blur certification program by VESA.

*Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network conditions, and usage environment.

12)*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

*GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

13)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

14)*LG OLED TV sets have been certified as DSC by VESA.

15)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

16)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.