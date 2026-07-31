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Tecnología de color hiperradiante El próximo OLED TV
La tecnología de color hiperradiante es nuestra tecnología OLED de última generación que mejora todos los aspectos de la calidad de imagen a un nivel completamente nuevo. Ofrece un brillo incomparable, Negro Perfecto y Color Perfecto en cualquier luz, mientras preserva impresionantes imágenes 4K con nuestro mejor procesador alpha 11 AI Gen3, e incluso está certificado para Reflection-Free Premium, asegurando una calidad de imagen impecable sin reflejos, incluso en una habitación luminosa. Disfruta de la tecnología OLED como nunca antes: nota la diferencia, siente el brillo y descubre un nuevo estándar en imagen.
3.9 veces más brillante, pero inteligentemente equilibrado por el procesador alpha 11 AI más avanzado de LG
Impulsado por el procesador 4K alpha 11 AI Gen3 con Dual AI Engine, esta próxima evolución de OLED TV va más allá de simplemente aumentar la luminancia general, ajustando con precisión el brillo a través de finas gradaciones para ofrecer hasta 3.9 veces más brillo máximo intenso con un control equilibrado que da vida a las escenas con mayor vitalidad, energía dinámica y detalles recién revelados.1)
Negro Perfecto y Color Perfecto verificados por UL — siempre, ya sea oscuro o brillante
Desde la brillante visualización diurna hasta las sombras más profundas de la noche, incluso los detalles más finos permanecen visibles, como estrellas contra un verdadero cielo de medianoche. Negro Perfecto preserva la profundidad y separación absolutas sin pérdida de definición, mientras que Color Perfecto ofrece tonos precisos y expresivos. A medida que las condiciones de iluminación cambian en tu sala, el contraste y el color se mantienen consistentes, asegurando una calidad de imagen inigualable para la visualización diaria.3)
Negro Perfecto. Nunca se desvanece. Siempre.
LG OLED evo asegura Negro Perfecto en cualquier entorno, ofreciendo el verdadero contraste infinito necesario para que una sola estrella brille intensamente contra un lienzo Negro Perfecto. Mientras que algunos OLED TV reducen los reflejos dispersando la luz por la pantalla, este compromiso lleva a niveles de negro inconsistentes que se desvanecen, aplanando la imagen. Cuando las escenas oscuras se desvanecen en un gris nebuloso, la profundidad desaparece, el realismo se debilita y la inmersión se pierde silenciosamente. Con Negro Perfecto que nunca se desvanece, la profundidad y el realismo cobran vida, sumergiéndote por completo en el momento.4)
*Las imágenes comparativas son simuladas y solo tienen fines ilustrativos.
El negro como otro personaje en la película
*This story was edited from an advertorial feature article published on Variety.com This interview was conducted following attendance at the LG Electronics-hosted Hollywood Roadshow event in L.A. (LG OLED evo AI G5 showcase).
Reflection Free Premium certificado garantiza una calidad de imagen impecable, incluso en una habitación luminosa
¿Alguna vez te han distraído los reflejos al ver la TV, especialmente en una habitación luminosa? Las pantallas mate antirreflejo convencionales reducen los reflejos dispersando o absorbiendo la luz entrante, lo que puede comprometer los niveles de negro y apagar los colores. Reflection Free Premium adopta un enfoque diferente: minimiza la reflectancia mientras preserva la transmitancia de la luz, permitiendo que la profundidad del negro y la claridad del color permanezcan intactas. Incluso en entornos luminosos, los reflejos se reducen sin deslavar la imagen, manteniendo los negros intensos, los colores precisos y tu atención donde debe estar: en el contenido, no en la superficie de la pantalla.5)
*Las imágenes comparativas son simuladas y solo tienen fines ilustrativos.
Sigue al trío de detectives y descubre la diferencia que hace Reflection Free Premium
Máxima calidad de imagen 4K con el procesador alpha 11 AI más avanzado de LG con Dual AI Engine
La pantalla OLED con certificación Premium sin reflejos de LG minimiza la reflectancia mientras preserva la transmitancia para negros y colores sin compromisos, mientras que otros televisores OLED con una pantalla mate absorben y dispersan la luz, cambiando el negro a gris y distorsionando los colores, especialmente en entornos brillantes.6)
Un TV muy aclamado, en el que confían expertos globales
Mejor TV, lo mejor del CES 2026 por CNN Underscored
«...dio muchísima vida a las pinturas impresionistas que conozco bien de cuando trabajé en el Museo Metropolitano de Arte.» (Enero de 2026)
CES 2026 Mejor del Show por T3
«...calidad de imagen de primer nivel que es más brillante que la tecnología de panel OLED multicapa del año pasado.» (01. 2026)
Mejor TV de CES 2026 por HDTVTest
«El LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV fue galardonado como el mejor TV de CES 2026 por HDTVTest, basado en la calidad general de imagen, el diseño y la innovación presentados en CES.» (01. 2026)
Conoce la línea OLED evo — donde la tecnología Hyper Radiant Color cobra vida
LG OLED evo AI W6
ㆍHyper Radiant Color Tech
ㆍX3.9 brighter with Brightness Booster Ultra
ㆍPerfect Black & Perfect Color
ㆍα11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine
ㆍReflection-Free Premium
LG OLED evo AI G6
ㆍHyper Radiant Color Tech (except 97-inch)
ㆍX3.9 brighter with Brightness Booster Ultra
(48-inch: X2.1 brighter, except 97-inch)
ㆍPerfect Black & Perfect Color
ㆍα11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine
ㆍReflection-Free Premium (except 97/48-inch)
9mm-range Wallpaper design
Everything comes together in the 9mm range. In this signature Wallpaper design, advanced picture technology, True Wireless architecture, and precision engineering are seamlessly integrated into a single, refined form. With nothing protruding and no cables exposed, the TV sits perfectly flush against the wall—not by removing complexity, but by containing it. What stands out is the immense capability within such a slim profile, where performance is distilled to its purest expression.7)
Flush-fit Gallery design for a refined, minimalist look
A slim and refined display blends naturally into your space, creating a gallery-like presence with no visible gap with the wall.8)
4K 165Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync deliver ultra-smooth, tear-free gameplay
When your TV keeps up with your play, everything changes. OLED evo’s 165Hz 4K refresh rate captures rapid motion with clarity, enabling fast, responsive gameplay as the action accelerates. G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium keep motion tightly synchronized, while VRR and ultra-low input lag translate every input instantly on screen—making fast, fluid gameplay possible at full speed.9)
ALLM and a certified 0.1ms response time for low-latency and low input lag gaming
With a near-instant 0.1ms response time, OLED turns every command into pure speed, closing the gap between instinct and action. ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) kicks in the moment you start, optimizing latency so you can outplay the competition from the first frame. Rapid pixel response keeps fast-moving visuals razor-sharp, letting you track targets with predatory precision, while ultra-low input lag ensures every move is flawless and final. In the heat of the game, OLED responds as fast as you do—delivering the dominance, control, and lethal edge you need to seize victory.10)
*The comparison images are simulated and for illustrative purposes only.
Track every move with clarity, backed by VESA-certified top-tier ClearMR 10000
When action moves fast, keeping detail in sight is essential. LG OLED evo, certified ClearMR 10000, minimizes motion blur between frames to keep motion sharp and readable during rapid movement, while HGiG preserves HDR tone mapping exactly as the game creator intended—maintaining accurate highlights, deep shadows, and balanced color. Together, ClearMR certification and HGiG ensure motion stays clear and HDR remains precise, so every scene is shown exactly as it was meant to be seen.11)
*The comparison images are simulated and for illustrative purposes only.
World’s first 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming
Play 4K 120Hz HDR games on your TV even without an extra device through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, enjoy high-end cloud gaming with GeForce RTX 5080 performance.12)
LG OLED evo TV with world’s first 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming displays Borderlands 4 alongside the GeForce NOW logo within the TV interface, highlighting cloud gaming access directly on screen without the need for an extra device.
World’s first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers
Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 3ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.13)
LG OLED evo TV with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
World’s first VESA DSC-certified visually lossless, low-latency gaming
Experience VESA-certified DSC technology for fine, visually lossless detail and real-time speed. Enjoy high-quality play with no lag and no artifacts, even in an A+++ game, backed by world-class standards.14)
LG OLED evo TV with VESA-certified DSC delivers visually lossless, low-latency gaming, as a large wall-mounted display shows a vivid action game in a neon-lit living room, highlighting smooth motion and high-resolution detail.
Find the right OLED TV for you
|Features
|OLED evo W6
|OLED evo G6
|OLED evo C6
OLED evo W6
OLED evo G6
OLED evo C6
|null
|88, 77"
|97”, 83”, 77”, 65”, 55”, 48”
|83”, 77”, 65”, 55”, 48”, 42”
|Display
|OLED evo 4K / 120 Hz
|OLED evo 4K / 120 Hz
|OLED evo 4K / 120 Hz
|Processor
|alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Engine
|alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Engine
|alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Engine
|Design
|9mm-range Wallpaper Flush-fit with Zero Gap
|Flush-fit Gallery Design
|Ultra-Slim Design
|True wireless
|World’s first 4K 165Hz True Wireless TV with Zero Connect Box
|-
|-
|Voice Control
|Far-field voice recognition
|Far-field voice recognition
|Far-field voice recognition
*All images above are simulated.
*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
*Specifications may vary by model or screen size.
*Support for some features may vary by region and country.
1)* El brillo puede variar según el modelo, el tamaño de la pantalla y la región del mercado.
*El brillo máximo es hasta 3.9 veces más brillante que el OLED convencional en una ventana del 3%, según mediciones internas.
*Hasta 3.9 veces más brillante aplica a los modelos OLED W6 y OLED G6 (excepto el de 97 pulgadas), mientras que hasta 2.1 veces más brillante aplica al modelo OLED G6 de 48 pulgadas; hasta 3.2 veces más brillante aplica a los modelos OLED C6 equipados con Brightness Booster Pro (83/77 pulgadas), mientras que Brightness Booster aplica a otros tamaños.
2)*Las pantallas LG OLED TV han sido certificadas como Factor de Rendimiento Circadiano por eyesafe®.
*Las pantallas LG OLED TV han sido verificadas por UL como Luz azul baja platino y sin parpadeo.
3)*La pantalla LG OLED está certificada por Intertek para 100% Color Fidelity medida según CIE DE2000 con 125 patrones de color.
*El Color Gamut Volume (CGV) de la pantalla es equivalente o superior al CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según la verificación independiente realizada por Intertek.
*La pantalla LG OLED está verificada por UL para Perfect Black y Perfect Color, medida según los estándares IDMS 11.5 de reflexión de aro de luz.
*El rendimiento real puede variar según la iluminación ambiental y el entorno de visualización.
4)*Las imágenes comparativas son simuladas y solo tienen fines ilustrativos.
*La pantalla LG OLED está verificada por UL por ofrecer niveles de negro ≤0.24 nit hasta 500 lux, según la Sección 11.5 de IDMS de medición de reflectancia de Luz de anillo.
*La pantalla LG OLED está verificada por UL por ofrecer niveles de consistencia de color >99% hasta 500 lux, según las Secciones 11.5 de IDMS de medición de reflectancia de Luz de anillo.
*El rendimiento real puede variar según la iluminación ambiental y el entorno de visualización.
5)*Las imágenes comparativas son simuladas y solo tienen fines ilustrativos.
*La reflectancia se mide como el valor del Componente Especular Incluido (SCI) a 550 nm, probado independientemente por Intertek.
*La pantalla LG OLED se mide para tener menos del 0.5% de reflejo usando el método de esfera de muestreo IDMS 11.2.2. Los resultados reales pueden variar según las condiciones.
*La certificación Reflection Free Premium se aplica solo a los modelos OLED W6 y a los modelos OLED G6 de 83/77/65/55 pulgadas.
6)*Comparado con el procesador alpha 9 AI Gen8 de 2025 basado en la comparación de especificaciones internas.
7)*The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.
*Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.
8)*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.
*Installation requirements may differ.
9)*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.
*165Hz is supported on OLED W6, G6, and C6 models; on OLED G6 models (except 97-inch), 165Hz is supported, while 120Hz applies to the 97-inch model.
*NVIDIA G-Sync is compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40, and GTX 16 series graphics cards.
10)*The comparison images are simulated and for illustrative purposes only.
*LG OLED displays been certified as "0.1 response times (Gray to Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance" by Intertek.
*Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network connection, and usage environment.
11)*The comparison images are simulated and for illustrative purposes only.
*HGiG is a voluntary group of companies from the gaming and TV display industries that develops and publishes guidelines to improve HDR gaming experiences.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*ClearMR is a motion blur certification program by VESA.
*Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network conditions, and usage environment.
12)*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.
*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.
*GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.
*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.
*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.
13)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.
*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.
14)*LG OLED TV sets have been certified as DSC by VESA.
15)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.
*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.
*Gamepad is sold separately.
16)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.
*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.