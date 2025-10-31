About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG CordZero™ A9Slim吸塵機 電動地拖吸頭清潔墊 (4 件裝)

LG CordZero™ A9Slim吸塵機 電動地拖吸頭清潔墊 (4 件裝)

AAA77685216
正視圖
Dimension
正視圖
Dimension

主要功能

  • 配合電動地拖吸頭使用，達至濕拖效果
  • 一套四件裝。使用前先用清水弄濕清潔墊，使用後以清水洗淨，風乾後可再使用
  • 免費送貨至香港及澳門
  • 如同一訂單內購買非配件產品，只可選擇直送服務 ( 自取服務不適用)
更多
A9LSlim
A9T-Ultra
A9X-AUTO
Mounting Location
列印

所有規格

用家意見

LG 為您精選