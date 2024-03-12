We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[官網限定] 新產品特別優惠
05/08/2024 ~ 23/08/2024
指定新產品享額外優惠 :
下置式冷凍型雙門雪櫃 - 照價 9 折
- 344L 下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 M333EV17
- 344L 下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 M333MB17
- 344L 下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 M333EP13
- 344L 下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 M333PY13
抽濕機 - 照價 9 折
前置式洗衣機 - 照價 9 折 及 免飛頂安裝費用*
*請在產品購買頁面添加飛頂安裝服務，購物車將自動免除服務費用
