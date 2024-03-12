About Cookies on This Site

[官網限定] 新產品特別優惠

05/08/2024 ~ 23/08/2024

指定新產品享額外優惠 :

下置式冷凍型雙門雪櫃 - 照價 9 折

  • 344L 下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 M333EV17
  • 344L 下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 M333MB17
  • 344L 下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 M333EP13
  • 344L 下置式冷凍型 智能變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃 M333PY13

抽濕機 - 照價 9 折

  • 24L PuriCare™ 雙迴轉變頻抽濕機 DD12GMWE0
  • 26L PuriCare™ 雙迴轉變頻抽濕機 DD14GMWE0

前置式洗衣機 - 照價 9 折 及 免飛頂安裝費用*

  • 7 公斤 1200 轉洗衣機 (可飛頂) FVBS70W2G
  • 9 公斤 1200 轉洗衣機 (可飛頂) FVBS90W2G

*請在產品購買頁面添加飛頂安裝服務，購物車將自動免除服務費用

返回最新推廣優惠