[官網限定] LG OLED 電視舊換新優惠

29/05/2025 - 30/06/2025

7 月 7 至 20 日，填寫表格並獲得高達 $3,000 Trade-In 優惠碼！完成產品評論加送 xboom Bounce 無線藍牙喇叭！

 

表格 : 按此登記

 

獲取 xboom Bounce 無線藍牙喇叭:

1. 透過獲得的 Trade-in 優惠碼購買特選 2025 OLED 電視
2. 訪問購買電視型號的產品頁面
3. 上載產品評論
4. 於 8 月 20 日前，將產品評論截圖以 inbox 發送至 LG Hong Kong Facebook 專頁

電視型號Trade-in 優惠
OLED83M5PCAHK$3.000 Discount
OLED83G5PCAHK$3.000 Discount
OLED83C5PCAHK$3.000 Discount
OLED83B5PCAHK$3.000 Discount
OLED77M5PCAHK$3.000 Discount
OLED77G5PCAHK$3.000 Discount
OLED77C5PCAHK$2.000 Discount
OLED77B5PCAHK$2.000 Discount
OLED65M5PCAHK$2.000 Discount
OLED65G5PCAHK$2.000 Discount
OLED65C5PCAHK$1.000 Discount
OLED65B5PCAHK$1.000 Discount
OLED55G5PCAHK$2.000 Discount
OLED55C5PCAHK$1.000 Discount
OLED55B5PCAHK$1.000 Discount

*Trade-in 優惠碼將於填寫表格及確認後發送

