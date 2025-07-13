About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

[官網限定] LG QNED evo 電視舊換新優惠

21/07/2025 - 31/07/2025

7 月 21 至 31 日，填寫表格並獲得高達 $2,000 Trade-In 優惠碼！完成產品評論加送 XBOOM 360 XO2T 無線藍牙喇叭！

 

表格 : 按此登記

 

獲取 XBOOM 360 XO2T 無線藍牙喇叭:

1. 透過獲得的 Trade-in 優惠碼購買特選 2025 QNED evo 電視
2. 訪問購買電視型號的產品頁面
3. 上載產品評論
4. 於 8 月 31 日前，將產品評論截圖以 inbox 發送至 LG Hong Kong Facebook 專頁
5. 經核實後，相關禮物將於 2025 年 9 月內發送，屆時會有專人聯絡閣下有關詳情。(*請確保您的電郵及聯絡電話正確輸入)

電視型號Trade-in 優惠券
86QNED85ACAHK$2.000 Discount
75QNED92ACAHK$2.000 Discount
75QNED85ACAHK$1.000 Discount
65QNED92ACAHK$1.000 Discount
65QNED85ACAHK$1.000 Discount
55QNED92ACAHK$500 Discount
55QNED85ACAHK$500 Discount
50QNED85ACAHK$500 Discount

*Trade-in 優惠碼將於填寫表格及確認後發送

返回最新推廣優惠