[官網限定] LG QNED evo 電視舊換新優惠
21/07/2025 - 31/07/2025
7 月 21 至 31 日，填寫表格並獲得高達 $2,000 Trade-In 優惠碼！完成產品評論加送 XBOOM 360 XO2T 無線藍牙喇叭！
表格 : 按此登記
獲取 XBOOM 360 XO2T 無線藍牙喇叭:
1. 透過獲得的 Trade-in 優惠碼購買特選 2025 QNED evo 電視
2. 訪問購買電視型號的產品頁面
3. 上載產品評論
4. 於 8 月 31 日前，將產品評論截圖以 inbox 發送至 LG Hong Kong Facebook 專頁
5. 經核實後，相關禮物將於 2025 年 9 月內發送，屆時會有專人聯絡閣下有關詳情。(*請確保您的電郵及聯絡電話正確輸入)
|電視型號
|Trade-in 優惠券
|86QNED85ACA
|HK$2.000 Discount
|75QNED92ACA
|HK$2.000 Discount
|75QNED85ACA
|HK$1.000 Discount
|65QNED92ACA
|HK$1.000 Discount
|65QNED85ACA
|HK$1.000 Discount
|55QNED92ACA
|HK$500 Discount
|55QNED85ACA
|HK$500 Discount
|50QNED85ACA
|HK$500 Discount
*Trade-in 優惠碼將於填寫表格及確認後發送
