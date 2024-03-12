We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
驗證您的 LG 帳戶
您的註冊快將完成。
我們已將驗證連結發送至您提供的電郵地址。請點擊確認連結以完成您的 LG 帳戶啟動過程。
LG 帳戶的啟動連結有效期為 48 小時。48 小時過後，未經確認的 LG 帳戶將被自動刪除。在這種情況下，必須重新註冊 LG 帳戶。
如您無法在收件箱找到該電郵，別忘記查看垃圾郵件箱。
沒有收到電子郵件？ 重新發送